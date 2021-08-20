RPGs or Role-playing games are truly the core of gaming. Players get to live the fantastical lives of fictional characters. These narrative-based games need players to act according to the role they play. It offers outlandish quests and a life full of adventure.

There was a time when you could experience the thrill of RPG only on a pc but we’ve bid them adieu for a while now. You can enjoy the same action and boss battles on your android smartphone as well. There is a wealth of RPGs available right now for everyone to explore. From classics to modern games, there is something for everyone out there that will take you into the mystical world of RPG. Here is a list of the best RPGs for Android in 2021 that you can play and some of them are even free to download. What else can you ask for! Choose a game that suits you and enjoy slaying dragons in the fanciful world.

Eternium

This is the best RPG for android in 2021. It is designed specifically for android and runs as smooth as butter. It is great for all-level players, from pro to beginner. Enter the world of Eternium and transform into characters like warriors, bounty hunters, and mages. You can also add special skills to your characters.

Explore the various quests this game offers, You have to kill many monsters in the classic hack n’ slash manner. The best part about this game is, everything you obtain in this game is through playing and not paying. There are 70 levels to achieve, once your hero achieves that his experience points upgrade to Champion level.

Players can play this game for free with a few optional in-app purchases. The game’s main currency is ‘Gems’ that can be earned from quests and enemies. This game combines the magic of classics and innovations which makes for the best action RPG.

Battle Chasers: NightWar

Another great RPG to play on your android device. This RPG will make all the fans of turn-based RPGs dance with joy. Players have to save the world from the evil forces. You land on a strange island thanks to your airplane that has crashed, the island is overflowing with magical resources. Players have to plunge into hidden dungeons and explore the secrets of the land.

You will have a team of mage, rogue, swordsman, and golem to fight against the master sorceress, Daestra. The characters have special abilities and the battles are meaningful and tense. The instant attacks always have extra functionality like taunting enemies, stacking debuff, or increasing the attack power.

The visuals and sound effects during combat are flawless. The game is full of character and will keep you engaged for a long time. This turn-based RPG feels familiar yet modern and exciting.

Chrono Trigger

Chrono Trigger has gained popularity as one of the best RPGs of all time and now it is available on Android. You can now enjoy the captivating 2D world and mechanics of classic RPGs. This game has simple controls that have smoothly transitioned to the small screen in your hands.

The narrative of this game follows a group of adventurers traveling through different eras to save the world from a catastrophe. These characters explore the complexity of time itself.

You get to play the Katana-wielding baddie, Chrono. Build a team to explore the narrative, solve puzzles and kill enemies. The characterization is sharp and the individual character moments are great. Each character has a personality of their own. Try out this game if you are an RPG fan and haven’t experienced the magic of the masterpiece from the 90s’.

Runescape

One of the first MMORPGs that was ever made. This game is inspired by the classic table-top games. The game is free to play but subscribers get access to skills, extra quests, and other features. You can get a membership with a seven-day free trial.

It has a simple interface with complex themes to give players an immersive gaming experience. The players get to choose their battles and quests. There are various mini-games that this game offers for you to play with others. Players are in control of the adventure they wish to experience. The game happens in the world of Gielinor which has many kingdoms, cities, and regions. Each region challenges players with different quests, monsters, and resources. You get to customize your avatars.

The interaction with other players happens via trading, participating in mini-games, or chatting. These mini-games are combative and competitive. You can play this enticing game wherever you are, it has been made perfect with years of expertise and dedication. It’s one of the best RPGs that understands the thrill of playing together.

Fire Emblem Heroes

Another best RPG that you can now play on Android. This highly engaging game brings all the characters from the Fire Emblem universe to the phone screens and is customizable. You can develop your hero’s skills and take him to different heights. This strategy RPG is unique and something RPG players haven’t seen before.

The game has epic quests, intense battles, and replayable modes. It has an original story where new characters meet battle-tested heroes from the Fire Emblem world. The game has over 1300 story stages and there is frequent addition of new story stages. Players also get a chance to participate in turn-based strategic battles. This is fit for on-the-go play incorporated with maps. By simply swiping and touch-and-drag controls you can lead your army and attack the enemy.

This fantastic game is free to download and has optional in-app purchases.

Conclusion

These best RPGs are great to battle it out and productively get rid of stress or simply to kill time. Beware these RPGs are highly addictive and you will find yourself playing these games for a long time. We are sure these games will entertain you and also help you establish new friendships. The fact that you can choose to play all these surreal characters will make you feel special and in charge of your mood. It lets you explore the endless possibilities of the god-like characters. These RPGs will test your creative and strategy skills. These best role-play games challenge you mentally and keep your mind sharp. Enjoy the fantastical world of RPGs with these games.