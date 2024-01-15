Sims 4 Age Up Cheat: Actionable Ways to Age a Sim

The Sims 4 has life phases, the same as the other games in the franchise. The Sims 4 has seven life stages: baby, toddler, kid, adolescent, young adult, adult, and elder.

As your sims mature, they lose some talents while gaining new ones. Sometimes, you don’t want to wait for your sim to mature organically because it might take a long time in-game.

If you want your Sim to be older or even younger, you must use the Sims 4 age increase trick. It is simple to use on a PC and requires no modifications or downloads.

Sims 4 Age Cheat List

While in-game with your sim, press Ctrl + Shift + C simultaneously to open the command console. This will bring up a little white command line at the top of your screen.

Enter the command “testingcheats true” without quotation marks. This will enable you to utilize the age cheat and other features in Sims 4. You should see “Cheats are activated” on the command terminal if you input it correctly.

Now enter the command “cas.fulleditmode on” without quotation marks. As the command implies, this allows you to alter some aspects in-game, including your sim’s age, which all of us are most interested in.

We must now exit the console by pressing the Escape key.

Click on the sim whose age you want to adjust while holding the shift key. In a circle surrounding them, a menu should appear. Select the altar in the CAS button from that menu.

You can choose among the game’s several life stages at the top of the screen. You can also modify their gender here, among other options.

After you’ve chosen your life stage, simply click the check mark in the bottom right corner, and you’re done!

Following the methods above, you will have successfully used the Sims 4 age-up trick!

Remember that you can use this Sims 4 age increase trick to make your Sims younger or older.

Cheats To Age Up Pets In Sims 4

Pets were added to The Sims 4 in The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs! We adore our creatures, but sometimes it’s nice to be able to pick when they reach a certain age rather than having the game decide for you. Don’t worry! You can adjust their age by using goodies or hacks in the game! This is how:

Pets Get Older With Treats

You can buy or have your Sim make an “age-up treat” in the game.

How To Purchase The Best Age-Up Treat?

In the game, go to a Vet Clinic lot.

Select “Purchase Pet Items” from the animal goodies vending machine.

For 150 Simoleons, purchase the “Age-Up Treat” (it’s brown!) from the menu that displays.

Feed the goodie to your pet, and they will grow older.

Age-Up Pets Cheats

When you click on a Sim (including pets), the option to “Modify in CAS” appears, allowing you to modify anything about their look but not their age. You must do the following procedures to adjust their age:

To activate cheats in The Sims 4, press SHIFT + CTRL + C (console players: hold down all four shoulder buttons). Then, write “testingcheats true” and hit enter.

Enter cas.fulleditmode into the bar and hit enter.

Select “Modify in CAS” by holding down SHIFT while clicking on your pet.

How Many Days Does It Take To Age Up In Sims 4?

Here is the breakdown of how many days it takes for your sims to age by game length:

Slower Time Period

Baby – 1.5

Toddler – 4

Child – 7

Teen – 7

Young Adult – 22

Adult – 12

Average Time Period

Baby – 3

Toddler – 7

Child – 13

Teen – 13

Young Adult – 24

Adult – 24

Faster Time Period:

Baby – 12

Toddler – 28

Child – 52

Teen – 52

Young Adult – 96

Adult – 96

Other Ways To Age Up In Sims 4

Youth Potion

If you don’t want to cheat and keep your sims from aging in Sims 4, the Potion Of Youth is your best choice. The potion is purchased in the rewards store with 1,500 pleasure points.

Contrary to popular belief, this elixir will only reset your sim’s age bracket, not the full aging cycle.

Birthday Cake

Sims will age up automatically on their birthdays, but you can force them to age up by baking any cake and adorning it with birthday candles.

Choose a sim to age up and have them blow out the birthday candles.

Except for the elderly and babies, Sims of all ages can use the birthday cake to age up.

To manually age a baby, click on their bassinet and pick the “age up” option.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use these hacks on other Sims versions?

You could, but as far as we know, these are the Sims 4 age hacks. As a result, we can’t tell you if they function on other versions or not.

Is it wrong to use cheats?

It is all up to you. Game cheats are typically used to assist players who are struggling to advance in the game so they can complete it. You can choose not to use it. It’s all up to you.

What should you do if some of the cheats don’t work?

Game cheats are not guaranteed and do not always last forever; if a certain cheat no longer works, the game makers either issue a new version that patches some cheats or something else causes the cheat to no longer function.

Final Thoughts

Sims 4 provides the player with several choices for aging up. Whatever age you start with, you can always switch to a faster game mod using these aging-up cheats in Sims 4. Avoid unnecessary use of such cheats, as sometimes they ruin your gameplay experience!!