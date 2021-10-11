Why Bitcoin and crypto continues to be a success

When Bitcoin was created in the late 2000s, it was established to be an alternative to the fiat currencies that we are familiar with. It jumpstarted the cryptocurrency industry which has made a significant impact around the world. Nowadays, there are hundreds of crypto coins that have become relevant.

It’s not a surprise that Bitcoin or BTC is the most popular crypto. This is largely due to its status as the first cryptocurrency that breached the mainstream. It has sparked debates around the world about how crypto works. Some people are still unaware of the specifics behind crypto which is why we need to dive a little deeper.

The concepts behind crypto and how it works

The main concept behind crypto and its decentralized nature is what makes it popular. Veering away from being controlled by the government is a big part of why people love to get into BTC and crypto in general. It also helps that the transaction fees were low compared to traditional bank transfers that we usually use.

Crypto works differently from the fiat that we have used for the longest time. It can be likened to an online version of cash but crypto functions based on the blockchain. All crypto transactions will be recorded on the blockchain which is essentially a digital ledger.

Crypto is seen as the future top currency because of the tech innovations. Some even believe that it will displace the funds that we use today. This is largely due to the availability of BTC because the process is easier than people think. All you need to do is go to a crypto exchange so you can buy or trade BTC. Back in the day, the only method was mining but buying and trading is an easier move to make. However, mining is still encouraged because it makes BTC stronger.

It should not be a surprise that BTC and other crypto has become so popular over the past decade. They are extremely valuable too which is a strong case to make when people are still questioning crypto.

Security is a big problem with banks and fiat currencies. Bitcoin has a good record with its security since it’s based on blockchain tech which makes it easier to be secure. This is one of the concepts that made crypto such a popular asset.

Crypto continues to grow every day

Bitcoin has hit all-time high prices in 2021 and it will continue to grow further as time goes on. Tech will continue to evolve and more people will learn about crypto. It will be difficult to stop their momentum because crypto is too big to fade away.

Countries have tried to regulate crypto and some nations have found the right balance. Recently, El Salvador has allowed BTC as a mode of payment which is huge growth. Amber Group executive, Jeffrey Wang has talked about how regulation has been a hot topic for many years.

He said, 'Regulation is probably one of the biggest overhangs in the crypto industry globally. We would very much welcome clear regulation. There are different agencies that may or may not have jurisdiction to oversee everything'. It will be interesting to see how crypto will keep growing in the future. As long as people have an internet connection, you can expect them to learn more about the crypto industry. It will be difficult at first but it becomes easier as long as people are willing to learn.