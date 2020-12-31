2020 DG Contest Winner

Dailygame Team would like to thank all the contest participants. Below listed are the winners for the contests:

Enter Now and Win Yourself an Apple iPad Mini (256GB): Mia

Play and Win The Latest Projector 2020 by Jinhoo: Joseph

Play and Win A Samsung Electronics Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone: Donald

Play & Win a PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset – PlayStation 4: Owen

Play & Win a OnePlus 8 Interstellar Glow 12GB+256GB with Alexa Built-in: Aria

Congratulations to all our contest winners! If you would like to feature on the winner’s list next time, enter any or all of our free giveaway contests. Head down to our contest pages and see if there’s something you don’t want to miss. See what’s in store for you!

The winners of all contests have been notified via email. If you are a winner and did not receive a mail from us, please let us know by emailing us at news at dailygame.net.

Keep visiting Dailygame for more contests !!!