Enter this Contest and Win Yourself a Razer Wolverine V2 Controller

If you’re looking to switch your standard Xbox Series X gamepad to a controller with extra customizable buttons for precision and control; you might know about the Razer Wolverine V2.

The Raver Wolverine V2 is considered to be the best wired Xbox controller of all time by many gamers, far surpassing SCUF or Microsoft Elite competitor controllers. That’s why we’re giving it away for free so that you have a chance to win this incredible upgrade to your gaming setup.

It’s no secret that you can limit and diminish your gaming experience with a bad controller. The Razer Wolverine, an updated version of the 2017 Wolverine TE does more than just add the Xbox Series X controller’s signature ‘share button’. It’s design has a new look and a new shape, with completely new mecha-tactile buttons.

The Razer Wolverine V2 is wider, longer and lighter in weight than the Xbox standard gamepad. That means its more ergonomic for long hours of gaming, easing the strain of your shoulders and back since you don’t have to keep your arms so close together.

And now to the most advertised feature of the V2, the extra buttons. There are a total off 21 buttons (three more than the standard X/S series gamepad) out of which two are multi-functional programmable buttons (M1 and M2). You can use these to replace any of the other buttons on the controller as per your convenience.

Besides, all these buttons are mechanical switches which means they have a pleasant tactile feel and sound to it, as well as faster action in gameplay.

You might be hesitant to go with a wired controller since it seems like an inconveniece, but the V2 has a three meter rubber USB cable that makes it easier to sit anywhere in your room. It also reduces lagging and missed inputs.

Here are some additional features of the Razer Wolverine V2

Contoured design to fit in your hand better as well as rubber grip to avoid slippage

to fit in your hand better as well as rubber grip to avoid slippage Remappable buttons: M1 and M2 for personalized gaming

M1 and M2 for personalized gaming Hyper responsive action buttons and D-Pad

action buttons and D-Pad Hair Trigger mode with Triger Stop-Switches that reduces travel time to main triggers

with Triger Stop-Switches that reduces travel time to main triggers 3.5mm Analog Audio Port : You can plug in your headsets directly to the controller instead of the console

: You can plug in your headsets directly to the controller instead of the console Faster response time since its a wired controller

Now that you know all about the incredible Razer Wolverine V2 controller, let’s get into how you can win it! Unlike other contests out there, we’re not asking you to do much! You just have to fill out your details in the fields at the end of the page and then enter it in. The contest begins on January 1st, 2021, and ends on February 28th, 2021. That’s two months to improve your odds!

And by improving your odds, we mean that we’re accepting multiple entries. The sky is the limit with how many times you want to enter into the contest during the two months. However, there is a catch. If you’re going to be sending multiple end in more than one entry each day, you need to use separate email addresses. Using the same email address multiple times will count as one entry. You must be above thirteen for this contest. Good luck!