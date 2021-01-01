Enter this Contest and Win Yourself a WD_Black D50 NVMe SSD Game Dock

If transforming your laptop into a state-of-the-art integrative and immersive gaming station is the stuff of your dreams, then you’ll be excited to know that we’re giving away a WD_BLACK D50 Thunderbolt 3 Game Dock.

A TB3 docking system with built-in SSD targeted for dedicated niche gamers looking for a huge home gaming setup, this is the game dock with all the powerful features you could possibly want.

With this, you get a multi-port solution that enables you to break out your laptop with multiple connectable accessories so that you can have a full-fledged gaming desktop experience.

You drastically cut down on the setup time with dock, with a Thunderbolt 3 cord giving you streamlined connectivity to even link up to an additional screen and multiple peripherals. You can’t possibly compete with the speed you get with this dock: with lightning speed data transfers and NVMe performance storage reaching up to 3000MB/s read speed and 2500MB/s write speed.

With 2TB of storage, you can hold up to 50 games, which is more than anyone could ask for. Now, this is what you call a gaming library.

And as if these features weren’t flashy enough, RGB lighting customisable through the WB_Black Dashboard has 13 different LED light patterns in various colors to give you the look and feel of the ultimate gaming experience.

Speaking of this dashboard, you can constantly monitor and supervise the health of your system, ensuring that it’s operating at optimal performance in gaming mode. The design of the gaming dock is aesthetically compact and stylish: it definitely looks the part.

Here are some additional features of the awesome gaming dock:

Advanced connectivity: The Thunderbolt 3 single cable for streamlined docking

The Thunderbolt 3 single cable for streamlined docking Incredibly fast NVMe SSD: Read speed of 3000MB/s. Write speed of 2500MB/s.

Read speed of 3000MB/s. Write speed of 2500MB/s. 5 year limited warranty

Customizable RGB lighting and LED patterns

Storage space of 2TB (Upto 50 games)

Here are the specifications:

Thunderbolt 3 interface

SSD technology

Lots of Docking peripherals

RGB lighting

Compatible with Windows and Mac OS

Capacities available in 1Tb and 2TB

Now that you’re completely floored with what the WD_Black D50 can do, let’s get into the stuff that matters: how to win it!

All you need to do is scroll down and fill in the entries below and send in your details! This contest begins on the 1st of January 2021, and ends on February 28th, 2021. That means you have around two months to improve your odds!

How do you improve your odds? You can send as many entries as you like over the span of the contest, but you cannot send more than one per day (from the same email address). So if you’ve truly fallen in love with this gaming dock, make sure you remember that multiple entries from the same email address in one day will be counted only once.

So what are you waiting for? Send in your entries now!

Good luck!