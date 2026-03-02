FFXIV: The “Time-Saving” Guide I Wish I Had When I Started

Have you ever logged into Final Fantasy XIV, stared at your quest list, and thought, “Wait… what am I even supposed to do first?” I have been there. FFXIV is friendly, but it is also huge. One minute you are doing Main Scenario Quest. Next minute you are unlocking roulettes, chasing tomestones, trying to gear, and wondering why everyone talks like they have a second job.
This guide is for players who want progress without burning out. No gimmicks. Just a clean way to move forward, whether you are new, returning, or stuck in that awkward “I am geared… but not geared enough” phase.
Start With One Goal, Not Ten
FFXIV gives you a lot of paths. That is part of the charm. It is also why people waste weeks bouncing between systems.
Pick one of these as your “main goal” for the week:
- Finish a chunk of MSQ and unlock the next hub content.
- Catch up your gear to the level needed for current duties.
- Build a steady tomestone routine for upgrades.
- Unlock key quality-of-life systems (mount speed, retainers, Island Sanctuary, etc.).
- Learn one endgame activity (Extreme trials, Savage, Deep Dungeons).
When you pick one goal, everything else becomes easier to filter. You stop doing random chores. You do what matters.
MSQ Still Runs the Whole Show
If you are behind on MSQ, that is your fastest “power move.” MSQ unlocks most of the good stuff. Dungeons, trials, raids, even certain vendors and zones. Gear grinds feel terrible if you cannot access the content that drops the gear.
A simple rule I follow:
- If MSQ blocks you from content you want, push MSQ first.
- If MSQ is already caught up, start optimizing your weekly routine.
Also, do not be ashamed of skipping side quests early. You can return later. Most side quests are story flavor, not power.
The Daily Routine That Actually Works
People love to overcomplicate this. Here is the “good enough” routine that works for most players:
1) Do Your Main Roulette
Pick one roulette depending on your needs:
- Leveling if you are leveling an alt job.
- Expert if you are at endgame and want current tomestones.
- Trial/Alliance if you want variety or shorter queue times.
2) Spend Your Tomestones Before You Cap
If you keep hitting the cap, you are losing value. Spend as you go. Even if you are not chasing Best-in-Slot, buying upgrades keeps you ready for whatever you queue into next.
3) Do One “Skill Builder” Activity
This is the part most people skip. It is also the part that makes you better fast.
Choose one:
- A few pulls on an Extreme trial
- A dungeon run where you focus on one improvement (cooldown timing, uptime, movement)
- A target dummy session for 10 minutes
Short, focused, and it stacks over time.
Gear: The Fast Way to Stop Feeling Weak
Gear stress is real in FFXIV. You see someone melt a boss and you wonder if you are doing something wrong. Sometimes it is rotation. Often it is gear.
Here is the clean way to think about it:
- MSQ gear is for MSQ.
- Endgame gear is for endgame.
- If you want harder content, you need a basic gear baseline first.
If you are returning after a break, do not try to “jump” into the hardest duty right away. Gear up through the expected path, and your experience becomes smoother.
Common Gear Mistakes
- Wearing random pieces with mismatched main stats
- Forgetting to update accessories (they matter more than people think)
- Skipping weapon upgrades too long
- Ignoring materia when you are right on the edge of required item level
You do not need perfect gear to have fun. You just need gear that stops you from fighting the game.
When People Get Stuck, It Is Usually One of These
I see the same walls again and again:
“I do not know what to queue for”
Do the roulette that supports your goal. If you want tomestones, do Expert. If you want XP, do Leveling. If you want practice, do a specific duty.
“My damage feels low”
A lot of players fixate on gear when the real issue is uptime. Are you pressing buttons while moving? Are you keeping your main buffs rolling? Are you using cooldowns on time?
“I want to raid, but it feels scary”
Savage and Extreme look intimidating. The truth is, they are just patterns plus repetition. The gap is not talent. It is time and consistency.
A Quick Note on Time-Saving Help (If You Want It)
Some players enjoy the slow grind. Others just want to jump to the fun parts, like new fights, raid nights, or gearing an alt job without spending the whole week in queues. If you are in that second group, it can help to use a reputable service to save time.
If you want an option, you can check SimpleBoost’s FFXIV services here: https://simpleboost.com/
Keep it simple: use it to skip the chores, not to replace the parts of the game you actually enjoy.
How I’d Plan One Week of “Real Progress”
If you want a practical mini-plan, this is what I suggest:
Day 1–2: Foundation
- Push MSQ if you are behind
- Do 1–2 roulettes
- Fix obvious gear holes (weapon/accessories)
Day 3–4: Upgrade Loop
- Run Expert/targeted content for tomestones
- Spend tomestones immediately on the upgrade you need most
- Do 10 minutes of rotation practice
Day 5–7: Skill + Fun
- Try one harder duty (Extreme or a current raid)
- Focus on one improvement, not “clear at any cost”
- Run something you actually enjoy (maps, Gold Saucer, Island Sanctuary, Deep Dungeon)
This keeps you moving without turning the game into homework.
The Real Secret:
FFXIV rewards consistency more than intensity. A little progress every day beats a weekend burnout session where you hate the game by Sunday night.
So if you are feeling behind, breathe. Pick one goal. Run the content that supports that goal. Upgrade what matters. Practice one small thing. Then log off and live your life.
That is how you stay in FFXIV for the long run.