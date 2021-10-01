Betting has traditionally been a part of gaming communities since the inception of games, it adds as an incentive to the game being played. eSports also has a similar trend going on for years now, since the pandemic the popularity of eSport betting has grown exponentially. The global market of eSport betting is said to be $30 billion by 2021, this number is only expected to grow. This is a simple guide to Esport Betting, the whats, whys, and hows of it. Dig in.

eSport is an umbrella term for electronic games, the competitive video game market works exactly like any other sport when it comes to betting. There are betting websites that you can visit to place your bets on the upcoming leagues or games. It is not as popular as other offline game betting but as we discussed, the market has been growing. If you can play against anyone in the world then you can also bet against anyone in the world as well. About a billion people are part of the gaming world. So bear in mind that the betting industry in eSport is on a precipice of becoming a very lucrative market.

Some popular eSport games are-

Battlefield

Call of Duty

Counter-Strike Global Offensive

Dota 2

FIFA Football/Soccer

Halo

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft

Heroes of the Storm

League of Legends

Overwatch

PUBG

Rocket League

Smite

Starcraft II

Street Fighter

Super Smash Bros

World of Tanks

Types of Bets

There are only a few eSports that you can place a bet on but the options are more likely to grow. The best betting option allows you to bet on the “Outright Winner” i.e the most likely winner of the game or the” match-winner” there are two options you can pick from for betting the match-winner that is Moneyline or handicap. Everything however starts with a ton of research, before you dive into placing bets you must gain some insight on how these games work, watch old videos, see who the consistent players are. Same rules of research as any other offline game. One to remember is that it has slower returns. You have to always wait till the end of the tournament for results but luckily most of these games don’t take that long to finish, they usually last a few days to a week. Circling back to the two types of bets-

Moneyline Betting- This is a very straightforward way of betting, it’s a bet on who wins a match, it could be placed on the game or the player depending on the game you are betting on.

Handicap Betting- This is a variation of match-winner betting which lengthens the odds of the said favorite to increase the returns. Making it extremely risky.

FAQ

Is it legal to bet on Esports?

Simply put, no it’s not illegal to bet on esports but you will have to check in your jurisdiction to confirm because in a few areas it is.

Is there any age limit for Esport or Betting?

The gambling age depends solely on the jurisdictions you are in. The legal age to gamble is different in every country.

Concluding it, Esports works exactly like any other offline sport, it’s also as exciting as the offline ones. Do you think you got enough insight to be able to bet? Then this is a great time for you, important leagues are just around the corner.