Everything You Need to Know About the New Call of Duty MW2

Call of Duty remains one of the most steadfast and recognizable game franchises on the planet. The original Call of Duty was released back in 2003 on both Xbox, Mac OS, and PC. Back then the game was popular enough, but wasn’t the best shooter on the market. Overshadowed by Halo and the various Splinter Cell games, it seemed CoD was destined to be nothing special. But that all changed with the release of one of the most popular shooters in the history of gaming. In 2007 Activision dropped Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. And the future of CoD was changed forever. Modern Warfare redefined the FPS genre. It featured cutting edge graphics. A complete multiplayer format with plenty of different game modes and a fully functioning ranked system. A high-octane campaign. And more weapons than most players could ever hope for.

The game was so popular that eventually led Activision to do something they had never done before. Create a direct CoD sub-series sequel. In 2009 they released Modern Warfare 2 to much acclaim. And then in 2016 they remastered the original Modern Warfare for the newer generation of consoles.

The New Modern Warfares

But the hype for Modern Warfare didn’t stop with the remaster. No matter what new titles came out the community still wanted more Modern Warfare. And so Activision decided to deliver. In 2019 they release Modern Warfare. Not to be confused with the original Modern Warfare, this game was a reboot of the sub-series. Aiming to bring everything that fans loved about the series into the modern gaming generation.

As expected the game was a smash hit. Praised for its innovative multiplayer game modes and stunning graphics. And it wasn’t long before Activision announced they were working on a new sequel to the rebooted Modern Warfare. Confusingly titled Modern Warfare 2, the game was released in October of 2022 to much acclaim.

Modern Warfare 2

The new Modern Warfare 2 has everything you have come to expect from a Modern Warfare title. Set in modern times. Features a wide range of guns and gadgets. A fully balanced multiplayer format including a ranked system.

But it is also bringing some new additions to, not only the Modern Warfare series, but to the world of CoD as a whole. One of the biggest technical changes is a new AI system that has been added to both singleplayer and multiplayer formats. This AI uses advanced learning algorithms to create a more challenging gameplay experience for the player.

This has made the player vs AI multiplayer formats far more viable. In fact, we are already seeing them becoming some of the most popular game modes. And the big upside to these modes is that any of the hacks for modern warfare 2 are far less likely to get you banned.

The Campaign

It would be foolish to think that the biggest selling point for any CoD game in this day and age isn’t its multiplayer. But that doesn’t mean the campaigns aren’t incredible. Modern Warfare, the reboot, had a stellar campaign that offered players the perfect balance of emotion paired with high-octane action.

The Modern Warfare 2 campaign isn’t a direct follow up to the first games campaign, but there are going to be some allusions to the events. The campaign, as always, takes players through a number of different cities such as Amsterdam. And even covers some real-life events. We don’t want to give away too much, but we can assure you the campaign is well worth playing.

The Weapons

No Call of Duty game would be complete without a huge selection of weapons. In Modern Warfare 2 players are treated to a whopping 51 guns. And that is only the guns that are included on release. As the year goes on, we will see more guns added in the battle pass and through special events.

The game features all the classic gun types such as assault and battle rifles, SMGs, shotguns, LGMS, snipers, handguns, launchers, and more. And you will find plenty of customization options to unlock so you can fine tune the guns to your specific requirements. But, as always, you will need to unlock all of the customization options through leveling up.

Zombies Mode?

The biggest question on everyone’s lips whenever a new CoD game is released is whether or not it features a zombies game mode. The zombies mode has been a staple of the series since it was first introduced in CoD 5: World at War. And since then we have seen the game mode grow into something amazing.

But we have sad news for any zombie fans out there. Modern Warfare 2 does not have a zombies mode. And Infinity Ward, the developers of the game, currently have no plans to add one.