How to Start Playing Lobstermania Online Slot in 2 Minutes

Lobstermania free slot by IGT offers an exciting gameplay with no download no registration for both new players and experienced ones. This penny slot machine is an animal theme and multi-device playability. It is accessible through iPad, Tablets, and Android devices; thus, enjoying the game while on the go is super easy.

About IGT Free Slots Provider

Apart from Lobstermania slots, IGT is a premier slot machines developer with experience spanning decades. Established in 1975, IGT has developed other top-performing games like Davinci Diamonds and Monopoly Plus. It Boasts of licenses from Malta and the UK with significant imprints in Australia, Canada, the USA, New Zealand, and other jurisdictions where online slot gaming is legal. To date, IGT has an asset base of $16 billion and a team of top-class game developers who tap into technology and emerging trends to create stunning games.

Welcome to Free Lobstermania Slot Easy Gameplay by IGT

IGT gives you a chance to check out Lobstermania online free slot machine with no download no registration on freeslotshub.com. Free Lobstermania slots are a perfect way to get what this game has in store for you before risking your money. If you go for the real money round, the betting range is between £0.01 up to £625. This makes it an ideal choice for all types of players. Nonetheless, to play for fun, you only need a stable internet connection, and go with valueless virtual coins.

As you play Lobstermania slot machines, enjoy a bigger RTP of 94.90%. Casinos are averagely left with an average house edge of 5.1% if you play for long. In terms of volatility, this is a medium volatile game that points to medium risks regarding your invested gambles. Available in both free and real money versions, it is served in a configuration of 5 reels, 3 rows, and 40 paylines with a cool jackpot of 10,000×.

Bonus Features Advantages

In-play play Lobstermania online free bonuses are fun to play. There are lots of these bonuses and many ways to activate free spins round. Here are some of these bonuses

Scatter bonus. It is randomly activated. A jackpot symbol appears randomly during any spin. If you land 3, 4, or 5 of these symbols, any standard value symbol will be substituted, winning you these epic rewards.

Three scatters (jackpot symbols)- 2500× jackpot

Four scatters (jackpot symbols) – 10,000× jackpot

Five scatters (jackpot symbols) – 50,000× jackpot

There is a limitation to the enjoyment of jackpot bonuses. You cannot win a jackpot during a free spins round.

Bonus Picker feature. This comes with two bonus features – free spins and a Buoy bonus. If you get 3× white characters, you will activate the bonus picker. 3× blue Lobstermania symbols trigger five free spins. These two features can be re-triggered to award extra free spins.

Lucky Larry's Lobstermania Bonus. If you choose Australia, Brazil, or Maine during the bonus picker feature, you will be offered a chance to select diverse sets of Buoys. You will have 4, 3 or 2 Buoys. These numbers correspond to the number of lobsters pulled. Each comes with a potential to payout multipliers of between 10× and 575×. Suppose you are fortunate to land a golden Lobster. In that case, you will be in for even bigger surprises as you stand a chance to get extra rewards courtesy of Pelicans, Kangaroos, or an Octopus as follows. Kangaroo – 200 to 800 times your initial gamble Pelican – Awards between 160 to 625 times the initial bets Octopus – Awards between 200 to 1000 times initial line bets

If you choose Australia, Brazil, or Maine during the bonus picker feature, you will be offered a chance to select diverse sets of Buoys. You will have 4, 3 or 2 Buoys. These numbers correspond to the number of lobsters pulled. Each comes with a potential to payout multipliers of between 10× and 575×. Suppose you are fortunate to land a golden Lobster. In that case, you will be in for even bigger surprises as you stand a chance to get extra rewards courtesy of Pelicans, Kangaroos, or an Octopus as follows.

How to Play Lobstermania to Win Big

Although there are no absolute strategies or tricks to winning Lobstermania, here are some of the tips that are mainly workable if you want to broaden your chances of winning big.

Lobstermania main strategy centers around a minimalist methodology: Whenever you hit a winning combination in the short run, continue increasing your bets. However, whenever you experience a losing streak, revert to smaller bets.

Look out for casinos that are offering huge bonuses on the game. This will give a much-needed boost to your bets. As you check out Lobstermania casinos with sweet rewards, look at the wagering terms to ascertain whether they are friendly or not.

Always ensure to play with maximum bets as this is the surest way to trigger the Lobstermania jackpot prize.

When playing for real money, ensure to pick legit casinos with comparably higher payouts. This minimizes the chances of falling for online fraud while giving better payouts in case you win.

Lobstermania Free Slot Paytable Explanation

All specific bonus symbols payout potential as per the paytable is as follows:

Orange Lobstermania. 3, 4, or 5 of these symbols give you 50, 200, and 8000 times your initial line bets Blue Lobstermania. 3, 4, and 5 give you 50, 200, and 1000 times initial line bets Buoy symbols. 3, 4, and 5 on an active payline pays 25, 100, and 400 times your initial line bets Boats. 3, 4, and 5 simultaneous symbols on an active payline gives awards you 25, 100, and 400 times your base game bets Lighthouse symbols. 3, 4, and 5 symbols offer you 20, 75, and 300 times initial bets, respectively. Letter K and Q – 3, 4, or 5 completing a winning formation gives you 5, 50, and 150 times original line bets. Boathouse. If you get 3, 4, or 5 of these symbols during the base game round, you will carry home 20, 75, and 300 times your original bets. Letters J, 10, and 9. 3, 4, and 5 of these symbols get you 5, 20, and 100 times your original bets.

Guide on How to Play Lobstermania Slot Game

Whether a newbie or a seasoned player, follow these steps, and you could be in for huge surprises with congratulatory tones on your screen.

While logged into your account, open the game.

Adjust bet values using right/left arrows at the bottom of your screen.

Click on the play/start button.

After the base game, select any bonus options in case you have won.

Lobstermania Slot Mobile Version

Mobile-optimized devices positively characterize current gaming times. It’s among IGT slots that have been created to fit the demands of gamers. You can access a free download application for your iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone. If you do not want to access this game via the app, various mobile platforms can experience cutting-edge graphics and animations. For Android users, chrome browser flash players will afford you instant access as Lobstermania comes with HTML5.

Whenever you want to improve your mobile experience, pay attention to these tips.

Consider using headphones when playing Lobstermania on a portable device. Sound has been described as an essential immersion ingredient when gaming. Immersive sounds are likely to stir up emotions as you engage exciting boats and a range of other symbols. Listening to Kangaroo runs with your wireless headphones will likely make gaming more enjoyable.

Ensure to use a strong internet connection through Ethernet or Wi-Fi (5GHz). This will ensure that you do not lose any moment of the game. Loading times are relatively faster through Ethernet or 5 GHz Wi-Fi than 4G LTE connections, which are falling out of favor due to high latency.

Consider playing Lobstermania in gaming modes if you want to get the best from your Android device leverage using Original Manufacturer Equipment (OEMs). They reconfigure your phone whenever they sense that you are playing a game. Different OEMs operate differently, but notably, they block notifications while gaming, boost the device's RAM for ultimate gaming performances, and deactivate auto-brightness.

IGT Launches Lobstermania Sequels

With the big success of the original one, IGT rolled out two sequels (Lobstermania 2 and 3), which have distinctive features.

With Lobstermania 2, there is no difference in the configuration as it comes with 5 reels and 40 paylines. However, it comes with two wild symbols (standard wild and high-paying wild). Any of these wilds can transform adjacent symbols into patterns that guarantee payouts. Different from the original game is that you can win up to 1000× during the base game. As you play, you can as well bag home 5 free spins. Unlike the original version, free spins are playable on a different set of reels that show up.

Unlike in the previous two versions, Lobstermania 3 features a cheerful fisherman replacing Larry as a lobster. Things have now changed in terms of configuration as you have to play with 50 fixed lines or 720 winning ways.

Lobstermania 3 gives options of swiping screen so that you may swap across game modes. This affords a fair amount of 3D animations. Also, the Third version of this game has a major or minor progressive jackpot. Features have been improved. A lobster pot scatters land on reels and awards you extra credits. It also activates free spins, multipliers, and many stacked symbols (King Stacks), which combine to give you larger payouts. Landing 3 to 5 ships anywhere on reels trigger a big wheel of fortune bonus. 1 to 3 spins of this wheel can award an instant credit prize or qualify you to one of the progressives or buoy bonus rounds.