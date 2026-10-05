5 Retro Games Making a Surprise Comeback in 2026

A number of video games that were popular in the ‘80s, ’90s, and 2000s are set for a relaunch this year . These remakes provide loyal fans with a reason to replay the games with better features. The remakes also give new players their first opportunity to enjoy the classics with fresh visuals, sounds, and modern controls. Below are some of the remakes we can expect this year.
1. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake
When Prince of Persia came out, it had a time rewind mechanic and clever puzzles. Loyal fans loved how fluid the movements of the Prince were. The new version is a full remake that comes with ultra-modern visuals, animations, and nicer controls. It would help if you learn how to master the game before the remake. Ubisoft has given the combat a modern touch, but its time rewind gameplay still remains.
2. Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
This was first launched on PlayStation in 2000, and was one of the longest video games, with one of the best stories and a great time travel plot. Square Enix states that the new game would be a reimagining that will offer the original combat style, a diorama art design, and some voice acting.
3. Gothic Remake
Gothic was launched in 2001 by Piranha Bytes. It was a big hit and fans fell in love with its dark atmosphere and NPCs. It’s getting a full remake, with a map that is 30% larger and quests that are much deeper. The game will keep the same dark story but with some new music and better graphics.
4. Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake
Released in 2003, Fatal Frame 11 is one of the scariest survival horror games. The game had a Camera Obscura mechanic and a tragic story of the twin sisters. The 2026 version is a full remake that targets fans across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and also PC. The remake brings onboard new graphics and controls that offer an optional third-person mode for exploration.
5. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
The Shinobi series was a big hit in the late 80s and 90s, famed for its tight ninja action. The series is back after more than 10 years away. The new Lizardcube version will launch this year, which is a 2D action game that comes with hand-drawn art instead of just a remaster.
The new game will have the classic throwing of shuriken, jumping off walls, and big boss fights, along with deeper combo combat and a new revenge story featuring Joe Musashi.
Why Retro Gaming Keeps Coming Back
Retro games keep coming back. They are nostalgic and fans love seeing the familiar graphics, characters, and sounds. It’s not just console gaming either, many modern slot developers are now using retro games as inspiration and many include familiar themes, characters, and graphics.
You can find retro style slots at some Canadian casinos. A good example is Slingo Classic, which features those old-school game symbols and a really classic look. Our Amazon Slots review, has more details on that game and any other online slots that have the same style.
Old Games Finding New Players
Remakes make it easy for new players to enjoy them even if they’ve never played the original. The studios aren’t just looking to make the graphics look nicer, they’re making the games more thrilling to the new generation of players who missed it the first time. The revivals also give existing fans an opportunity to go back and re-play the games they once loved.