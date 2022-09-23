Is It Possible To Make Money On World of Warcraft In 2022?

World of Warcraft is truly a cult and epoch-making game. It still attracts millions of players worldwide. The fan base of this MMORPG is rightfully considered one of the most devoted in the history of online games. The mechanics of WoW are difficult for an unprepared player, so only the most persistent and lucky players can achieve success in this game.

However, can players monetize their skills in WoW? Is it possible to turn your favorite hobby into the main source of income? Let’s look at what opportunities our favorite MMORPG provides us with for this.

WoW boosting services

WOW at the level of implementation of title achievement systems called successful and pumped players monetize their knowledge and experience. Thanks to this, within the gaming community, it quickly became possible to order a wide variety of pumping services from other players. The list of such services is truly impressive. Any player can purchase other players for a monetary reward for obtaining any achievement, level up, capture a raid, order equipment, or play any role in the battle. It can be either WoW carry for gold or WoW carry on fee. Opportunities for the provision of existing services are large.

Nothing is surprising in this. Everything is like in life, there will always be people who are ready to pay money to make their life easier and not spend a lot of time and effort to achieve a difficult goal.

Wow boosting as a phenomenon has existed almost from the very moment the game appeared. This led to the creation of special companies that specialize in providing players with a wide variety of WoW boosting services. A large number of professional and simply advanced gamers begin to cooperate with such companies, because, often, the best of them already have a team of loyal fans and simply satisfied customers. Joining such a company is much easier than making a name for yourself on your own.

Streaming

The streaming industry is constantly evolving and growing rich. An increasing number of advertisers are willing to pay streamers for ads. Because of this, an increasing number of people who want to combine business with pleasure begin to broadcast on various streaming sites.

However, to make money on the conduct of game broadcasts on WoW, it is necessary not only to have charisma, play well and be able to interest the viewer but also to spend a lot of time on it. Therefore, if streaming is not your main activity, you will have to try hard.

It is also worth noting that the specifics of WoW gameplay are quite difficult for streaming. Gameplay in MMORPGs is often quite monotonous and unhurried, so you need to be a really interesting host to get your streams watched.

Coaching

This type of service has become popular relatively recently. As esports develops, more and more players want to master gaming techniques and mechanics to perfection to try themselves in the field of professional esports. Other players who already have significant skills and experience in the game can help them with this. Often, such players have already earned a name and popularity for themselves, due to which they have the opportunity to conduct various online courses and training for other players on a variety of game aspects.

If you know what you can teach others and possess all of the above qualities, you can try your hand at coaching. However, it is worth remembering that people are different, so you will have to spend a lot of effort and nerves on this.

To start working in this direction, try posting your ads on various thematic forums. Approach the learning process as seriously and professionally as possible so that your customers are satisfied with your services and achieve the desired result in the game. Then you can earn yourself the fame of a professional coach and make the income from this type of activity the main one.

Tournaments

Many players around the world dream of becoming esportsmen. After all, it would seem so wonderful just to play your favorite game and earn real money. However, to regard tournaments as the main source of income, unfortunately, is very reckless.

To make money on esports in World of Warcraft, you should first bet on PvP and the Arena World Championship tournament. There is, of course, the Mythic Dungeon International PvE competition, but Blizzard gives the best reward for participating in WoW PvP battles, so it’s worth paying attention to AWC and finding a high-level team to take part in the finals at BlizzCon.

Blizzard continues to invest in AWC, so the prize pool is constantly growing. However, it is worth noting that you must be an exceptional player to earn money from tournaments in World of Warcraft.

Selling an account

This way of making money on MMORPG is also one of the oldest. But that doesn’t make it any less relevant today. It is also the fastest of the listed. The essence of this method is to sell your own upgraded account to another player.

However, the sale of an account is a one-time event, so the income from the sale will be one-time. Also, selling an account is not a completely honest way to make money, so the person who bought your account may be banned for change in IP address and some other factors.

In addition, there is a whole “black market” of stolen accounts. Attackers simply hack poorly protected accounts of other players and then sell them under the guise of their own. We are naturally opposed to this, and we urge you to refrain from stealing digital property. Let the game be fair!

Apply for a job

If you’re a true WoW fan, it might be an attractive option for you to find a WoW job. It’s really real. The employer will teach you everything you need for work, and provide you with all the tools and resources necessary for work. For many, this is truly a dream job. Not only will you be busy at work, but, with your favorite game, you will also not be forced to take risks and spend your money, you will have all the information you need to work for free.

However, you will be forced to share your profits with your employer, as a result of which your final income will depend not only on you but also on your employer.

Conclusion

WoW offers a surprising number of ways to convert your gaming skills into real money. Players from all over the world have long shown that converting their love of gambling into real money is not just a fantasy. It is quite real, though not always easy. There are a lot of ways to realize your talent in the game for profit, so everyone who wants to try it out will find a way that is closest to him.

Although the esports industry is very rich, you should not think that you will immediately earn big money from the start. To achieve a good level of income, you must be a real pro, an ace of the WoW game.

Making money on an MMORPG is no easier than making any real-world job. You will often have to work with people, look for clients, and earn a name and reputation for yourself. You also, as in any other business, need to provide quality services to your customers. However, there is nothing impossible in this, because everything is in your hands. Good luck!