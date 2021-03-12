Play the Top 5 Video Game Slots Online

Within the world of video gaming, there are many outstanding titles that are hailed as ultimate classics in their field. With great fortune, these games go beyond their intentional market and become adapted into new forms of entertainment. In this review, we celebrate the top 5 video games that have been transformed into online slot machines. We celebrate the merger between two of the biggest gaming industries in the world. This time you can now play to win real money.

The top 5 video slot games

To help us fashion the top 5 list of video game slots, we spoke with Shane Hennessy, who is the Irish online casino games expert of BetInIreland regarding the impact of big brand slots online that have been inspired by the best video games.

“Based on the Irish market, players are more drawn to more recognisable games. We provide players in Ireland with free online slots, and we can see the kind of footprint left by players who often go towards the games based on video games and also movies. Big titles are more appealing because they will offer something new in terms of gaming ideas. For example, there are thousands of games out there based on the themes of ancient Egypt or even Irish themes like Leprechauns, but there is only one kind of Street Fighter game or Jurassic Park game when it comes to movie inspired games. These really do stand out and the indication of their popularity also shows within the games selected inside of the top Irish casinos online.”

Though there is an appeal for these games, the marketing demographic is a niche area. The average age of online gamblers is about 50. So, you would assume that their interests are necessarily drawn to video game titles. But the figures show that these games do really well, and this will be an encouragement to the developers creating their masterpieces.

So, which games made the top 5?

5: Space Invaders

Way back in 1978, if you are old enough to remember, the hottest game at the time was an arcade feature call Space Invaders. The gaming was very basic, you would control a tank and try to shoot space invaders whilst avoiding their weapons and you had three defence barricades to hide behind. The game is a cult classic, it defined a gaming era and now, with thanks to the software developer, Ash Gaming, it can now be enjoyed by players in the form of a very impressive slot machine.

The online video slot of Space Invaders still holds much of its original look and style. The design of the slot feature incorporated that arcade looking screen and surrounding panel design.

The gaming is true to the original form, but from a slot point of view, there have been some necessary incorporations to bring the game into the field of casino. You now can interact with special features like the cannon bonus feature that allows you to shoot at the invaders and there are specialist bonus features added to help players boost their winning potential.

Gaming Features: Re-spins bonus round, 40 pay lines, Cannon feature.

RTP: 96.01%

Jackpot: $30,000.

4: Hitman

In 2015 a movie sequel was released of Hitman and to coincide with this, the software developer Microgaming was tasked with having to produce an online slot for the first original game. Now, which this sort of commercial assault, you would think they’d make a version based on the film Hitman, but this focus was very much the origins.

Either way, if you’re playing online to make a killing in the casinos, there is no better character to have than Agent 45.

What Hitman provided was a theme that had never been touched before by any gaming developer. The idea of slots and hitmen don’t really add up, but this clearly worked, and it was a first. This meant that Microgaming were able to create innovative features that embellished the qualities of the original video game.

They were able to use the original animation and sound and incorporated special features like the ICA mission bonus round. The game was a success and was the first video gaming feature developed by Microgaming but it wouldn’t be their last.

Gaming Features: Expanding Wilds, ICA Mission, Free Spins, 15 Pay lines.

RTP: 95.84%

Jackpot: $20,000.

3: Resident Evil

One of the longest running gaming series created, Resident Evil is as famous as it is terrifying to play. The game spawned six movie releases, admittedly terrible, but such is the popularity of the game, that we now are able to play this game and a slot machine,

Resident Evil was a creation of the famous Capcom and the slot was developed by a relative newcomer to the industry called Skywind. This was the game that put Skywind on the iGaming map because of its fantastic finish.

They created one of the games of the year when released and integrated video gaming footage to enhance the experience of playing. The video game’s original animation was used, and the slot features added to the game meant that they could make special bonus rounds specific for each of the main characters in the original game. Each character was also representative of a full reel symbol that would help players to get a higher paid win.

Gaming Features: 25 pay lines, Bonus Code Cracking Round, Free Spins Feature.

RTP: 95.09%.

Jackpot: $1,500,000.

2: Lara Croft: Temples and Tombs

In the world of video gaming, there are a handful of iconic characters that are loved by many. One which was literally a game-changer was Lara Croft. On the release of Tomb Raider, she became hugely iconic and was the first female leading character in gaming history.

Making a slot based on the Tomb Raider franchise was only a matter of time. It had been done as comics, cartoons, movies, and now online slot machines.

Behind the development was Microgaming, and in 2010, they released the first of a three-part series with Lara Croft: Tomb Raider being the first slot.

This was then followed up with Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Secrets of the Sword.

In 2020, to mark the 10-year anniversary of the first released, Microgaming produced the game Temples and Tombs. It is this third release that makes it into the top 5 list. It’s a more superior game visually and within its gameplay.

It oozes all the qualities that a Tomb Raider fan would hope to see with a game that holds quite a lot of importance. Such a project could bury a company, but given the reputation of Microgaming, they easily show-off their expertise in slot development.

Gaming Features: 243 Pay lines. 15x Multiplier Bonus, 25 Free Spins Bonus.

RTP: 96.06%.

Jackpot: $1,000,000.

1: Street Fighter 2: The World Warrior Slot

At the number one spot, we have the game Street Fighter 2: The World Warrior Slot. No other online video slot comes close to this in terms of representation. Though only released in 2020, this is the video game slot that sets the standards going forward.

This is clearly a game that has been built by true Street Fighter enthusiasts. NetEnt are the development company behind this, one of the largest, if not the largest software developer in iGaming, working in collaboration with Street Fighters original company Capcom.

The result of these two masters is breath-taking. Everything that the original game holds, from Animation to Story, this online video slot uses it all. Everything is perfect because of it.

You get to choose your character; this determines the volatility of the game. You will fly to your opponent’s location, just like the video game’s loading map. The background of the slot game is like that of the original and the slot itself uses original graphics to represent the gaming icons and symbols.

It does not end there because the video slot also incorporates the famous bonus round where you get to smash the car up with your move, well that’s all here also.

This is a 10 out of 10 game and captures with immaculate perfection what a video game slot is and how they really should be made.

Gaming Features: Beat the Boss Feature Multiplier Bonus, Car Smashing Bonus, Free Spins Bonus.

RTP: 96.06%.