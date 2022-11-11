Pokemon Radical Red Cheats 2022: Tried & Tested (Working 100%)

The craze surrounding Pokemon is never-ending. What started as a cartoon quickly escalated into cards and collectibles and was later transformed into interactive video games. If you are one of those Pokemon fanatics, chances are that you know the latest ventures – Pokemon Fire Red and Leaf Green.

Featuring the 150 original Pokemon, the Fire Red and Leaf Green games happen in the Kanto region. If you are playing the Fire Red version and want to enhance your chances of a big win, having access to the cheats can help.

Radical Red kickstarts with a simple user interface and gameplay orientation. However, things do take a turn for the better as you progress. You will notice things picking up and becoming more competitive.

Knowing the working Radical Red cheats 2022 can help if you want to win the big game. For your convenience, we have sorted out the best ones.

How To Use Pokemon Radical Red Cheats?

Pokemon Radical Red is a modded version of the popular Pokemon Fire Red. The great thing about the cheats is that they provide you with the same thrill but a heightened chance of winning the game.

But how do you use them?

There are two ways we know so far, including:

With Visual Boy Emulator

Open the Visual Boy Emulator

Tap on File and then click on Open

Choose the Pokemon Radical Red ROM from there

Once the game initiates, tap on Cheats and then on Cheats List

From there, select Gameshark

Enter the Code and then tap OK (you can enter the customized code for each cheat)

With My Boy Emulator

Open the My Boy Emulator

From there, launch the Pokemon Radical Red ROM

Tap on Menu to open the available options

From there, select Cheats > New Cheat

Tap the Cheat Name and enter the delegated description

Enter the Cheat Code

Tap on OK.

You can then save the cheat for future reference. This is a unique feature that’s not available on Visual Boy Emulator.

Also Read – Best Pokedex for Android

Pokemon Radical Red Cheats

Now that you have a fair idea of how to use the Pokemon Radical Red Cheats, the next thing worth exploring is the actual cheats. All of the ones mentioned in this list are tried and 100% working. So you won’t have to worry about authenticity.

1. Unlimited Money

Cheat code – 820257BC 423F, 820257BE 000F, 29C78059 96542194 (Gameshark)

Who doesn’t love an unlimited cash flow in their bank account, right? This cheat fills your bank account in the game with unlimited money. Access to this enables you to purchase just about anything you need on the road. You can buy anything your heart desires, from healing potions to super repels.

Surprisingly, if you want to buy miscellaneous items using your unlimited money, the standard cheat code for that is 820257C4 YYYY. You have to change the “Y” with the item code.

2. Unlimited Rare Candy

Cheat code – 820257C4 0044

Unlimited money can buy you anything you need. But, in the Pokemon Fire Red game, even unlimited money can’t buy you rare candies. This cheat code gets you to access to unlimited rare candies instead. Access to these rare candies allows your Pokemon to jump up in levels.

3. Unlimited Master Ball

Cheat code – 820257C4 0001

Like the rare candies, unlimited money can’t buy master balls too. Only one per Pokemon game is available. So, it isn’t surprising that you can’t buy any according to your wish. So, if you are traipsing through Radical Red to get your hands on every master ball, this cheat code can help you acquire them.

4. Max Stats

Cheat code: First pokemon – 420242DA03E7; Second pokemon – 4202433E03E7; Third pokemon – 420243A203E7, and so on.

If you are confused about what this cheat does, it allows you to max out the statistics of your Pokemon. This can be done with up to six pokemon per user. It allows you to maximize the power of your pokemon to their best form. Also, if one of the Pokemon evolves during that period, the cheat must be reapplied to them.

5. One Hit Kill or Instant Kill

Cheat code: C833D1A0 02FA7205

If you are starting the game with a very weak Pokemon that can’t take down any of its opponents, this cheat can immediately reverse that issue. It allows your weak Pokemon to kill its enemy instantly.

6. Shiny Pokemon Encounter

Cheat code: 1670047D 04815C68

As the name suggests, this is a very simple yet fun cheat in the Pokemon Radical Red. Using this, all the random Pokemon encounters in the wild happen with Shiny Pokemon.

Also Read – Become a Master For Real with Nintendo Pokemon Go

7. Get Any TM/HM In the Game

Cheat code: 82005274 0YYY (replace Y with the listed item)

TM stands for Technical machine, while HM stands for the Hidden machine in the Pokemon Radical Red. You can obtain these qualities in the game using Gameshark cheat codes. Having access to this simplifies the gaming experience for the better.

List of the items for TM/HM:

0121 = TM01 Focus Punch

0122 = TM02 Dragon Claw

0123 = TM03 Water Pulse

0124 = TM04 Calm Mind

0125 = TM05 Roar

0126 = TM06 Toxic

0127 = TM07 Hail

0128 = TM08 Bulk Up

0129 = TM09 Bullet Seed

012A = TM10 Hidden Power

012B = TM11 Sunny Day

012C = TM12 Taunt

012D = TM13 Ice Beam

012E = TM14 Blizzard

012F = TM15 Hyper Beam

0130 = TM16 Light Screen

0131 = TM17 Protect

0132 = TM18 Rain Dance

0133 = TM19 Giga Drain

0134 = TM20 Safeguard

013B = TM27 Return

013C = TM28 Dig

013D = TM29 Psychic

013E = TM30 Shadow Ball

013F = TM31 Brick Break

0140 = TM32 Double Team

0141 = TM33 Reflect

0142 = TM34 Shock Wave

0143 = TM35 Flamethrower

0144 = TM36 Sludge Bomb

0145 = TM37 Sandstorm

0146 = TM38 Fire Blast

0147 = TM39 Rock Tomb

0148 = TM40 Aerial Ace

0149 = TM41 Torment

014A = TM42 Facade

014B = TM43 Secret Power

014C = TM44 Rest

These are just a few of the important items you can use to generate the cheat code.

8. Unlimited all Badges

Cheat code: EFCE867D 5403D40D

If you want to unlock all the badges available on Pokemon, especially the gym badges, this is the cheat code you can use. It doesn’t require you to defeat the gym leaders, which is a bonus.

9. Unlimited Healing Items

Cheat code: 820257C4 YYYY (replace Y with the item in the list)

This one is similar if you have used the unlimited TM and HM cheat codes. It enables you to get your hands on unlimited healing items.

Here’s a quick list of healing items you might access:

000D = Potion

000E = Antidote

000F = Burn Heal

0010 = Ice Heal

0014 = Max Potion

0015 = Hyper Potion

0016 = Super Potion

0011 = Awakening

0012 = Parlyz Heal

0013 = Full Restore

0017 = Full Heal

0018 = Revive

0019 = Max Revive

10. Teleport & Warp

Cheat code: 82031DBC YYYY (replace the Y with a place listed)

If you want to wander about different spots on the map of the game, this is a cheat code that allows you to do that. It instantly warps you to the place you select.

0003- Pallet Town

0103 – Viridian City

0203 – Pewter City

0303 – Cerulean City

0403 – Lavender Town

0503 – Vermilion City

0603 – Celedon City

0703 – Fuchsia City

0803 – Cinnabar Island

0903 – Indigo Plateau

0A03 – Saffron City

0B03 – Neo-Saffron City

Besides these, you can also access multiple routes that you can enter and visit using the cheat code.

Pokemon Radical Red Cheats Not Working

Since cheats are a bypass in the game, there are chances that the developers might switch the game’s UI to make the game more difficult.

In that case, there might be chances that one of the previously working cheat codes might not be functional anymore. What you can do to bypass that issue is to check for the latest cheat codes.

Sometimes, users also enter the wrong cheat codes. So, cross-check the ones you have entered. If it’s wrong, change it to the correct one.

Conclusion

And that’s all you need to know about the Pokemon Radical Red cheat codes. They are functional, working, and here to make your life much easier. Using these cheats should make your gameplay experience a lot easier. So, choose them wisely and implement them the right way.