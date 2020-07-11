The Impact That Robots Could Have On Gambling

It would be safe to say that probably 90 percent of gamblers have tried online gambling by now. Heck, given the recent COVID-19 outbreak, it is likely that 100 percent of gamblers have tried online gambling. Most land-based casinos are shut down and the only way to gamble these days is online. That being said, there is no denying that gambling online has brought all sorts of changes to the gambling industry. Just look at the bonuses, for instance. You’ll find that every online casino now offers some kind of bonus or reward program to entice customers to sign up or to entice the older ones to hang around.

Land-based casinos have always offered free drinks, live entertainment, and socialization, but people wanted the bonuses because they actually pertain to the game. They can be redeemed for money that can be used to gamble. So, what would happen if online casinos starting using robots?

Drink Monitoring

Speaking of free drinks, this is just one area where robots could impact the gambling world. As of right now, most land-based casinos are still utilizing cocktail waitresses to walk around gambling machines and judge who deserves a free drink. The only problem is that there is an imperfect science to this method. How can you say one person deserves a drink more than the others? Is it because they are spending more money? Some casinos have even started using drink monitoring systems to help determine this, but with robots, the need would no longer be there because the AI could do it all.

Bartending

Back to free drinks and bartending! A lot of casinos run into problems on busy nights. Many patrons or even waitresses will be left waiting long hours to fill orders. A robot or two could completely eliminate this issue. Some establishments have already started using what is known as self-service towers so that waitresses can use the machines to pour their own drinks right on the spot. Well, a robot with the right AI would eliminate this completely. The robot could do all the work and the customer simply wouldn’t have to wait at all.

Dealers Of Yore

Sites like situs judi bola have already started utilizing live dealer technology. This is a type of technology that actually allows live individuals to deal cards and interact with online players. This has been a huge hit because it not only increases the overall socialization factor of any online casino, but it makes customers feel more comfortable. They feel that the chances of them being cheated are far fewer with a live individual handling their cards. Well, this is something else that could change if robots get in on the industry. People could now be interacting and receiving cards from robots.

Better Monitoring

Most gamblers want to know how they are doing and this is why they choose to play online. Gambling analytic software offered by online casinos allows customers to keep track of their win/loss ratios and other stats. Unfortunately, this is much harder to do in land-based casinos, as it usually requires a solely dedicated pit boss. Robots could change this, as they could potentially monitor and record all of the player’s stats at one time.