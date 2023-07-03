What Is Aviator Game and How to Play It?

Players from Brazil of various categories are regularly interested in new online slots that provide an opportunity to quickly and easily earn money. In this case, Spribe’s Aviator is the perfect combination of simple rules, great design, and high profitability thanks to its unique mechanics. Check out Aviator’s about page for some helpful information!

Aviator by Spribe is a fun game, so players from Brazil will definitely get a lot of adrenaline. The Aviator Game was first created in 2018 by the gaming software manufacturer Spribe. Non-standard mechanics and simple game design almost immediately interested users from different countries. This article will teach you more about Aviator game real money logic and current strategies and mechanics.

Game Features and Why Is It So Popular?

The Aviator game received several awards when it became a popular game according to various publishers. Also, the game was included in the Book of Records as the most visited slot. More than 5 million gamblers played Aviator per month. To play Aviator crash game, gambling experience and knowledge of strategies are not required, although using different tactics can increase the winnings. Graphically Aviator betting game is straightforward. The main background in the game is black. Additionally, a strip is shown along which a small red plane will take off. Thanks to the discreet design of the players, nothing distracts or interferes. Even bright colors help to concentrate on the game. The aircraft is very clearly visible as well as its flight path. For responsible players, the game can bring great winnings.

The gameplay of the Aviator is made in such a way that the player immediately understands the mechanics of entertainment and can watch the plane rapidly rise to a certain height. So how does the Aviator game algorithm work? The airplane takes off – and quotes begin to grow. The player’s main task is to determine the moment of the highest quotes before the fall.

The player in this case gets the role of a pilot. The amount of winnings will be calculated by multiplying the bet by the odds. The main condition for winning in the Aviator online game is to press cashout before the plane crashes. it is important not to miss a good coefficient. The player’s money is burned if the climb is stopped before the bet is cashed out.

Best Places Where You Can Play Aviator

To start playing, the user needs to go through the registration stage. First of all, if you wonder where can I play Aviator game? The game “Aviator” is present in the vast majority of online casinos. It is important to choose a licensed gambling platform. After choosing a site for the game, you should go through the registration and verification procedure. After completing the sections and submitting the registration form, the user will receive a code to confirm registration.

Verification can be done in several ways. The most common method is to send a photo of your documents and bank statement. Withdrawal of winnings without verification is not available. To play for money, you need to make a deposit. To replenish your account, find the “Deposit” button in the Spribe Aviator game, select the preferred payment method, enter the desired amount and confirm the action. For Brazilian players, the best deposit method is the PIX payment system.

Parimatch

A popular bookmaker that is in demand all over the world. The site has been translated into over 15 languages and licensed in over 5 jurisdictions. Parimatch bookmaker offers to download Aviator casino online. The site offers a 100% first deposit bonus for playing in the casino and a separate 50% for sports betting.

KTO

This Brazilian bookmaker has been offering a solid gaming experience since 2019. The site has a variety of crash games, including Aviator. The bookmaker is licensed in Curacao. The interface is translated into Portuguese and offers the Brazilian Real as the currency.

Bet365

If you are still worried about how to play Aviator game, then take a look at Bet365. This betting platform has many years of experience and a very high rating. The site has over 2,000 games and over 30 sports. New players are eligible for a 200% bonus on their first deposit. For regular players, there is a loyalty program and seasonal bonuses. The site has a link to download the Aviator game best app.

How to Bet?

The Aviator game is straightforward. The player places a bet using cryptocurrency or fiat currency. Each round requires separate settings, after which artificial intelligence starts the growth of multiplication (quotes). The RNG is purely determined by the flying time. The rounds in the game last between 8 and 30 seconds. However, it is dependent on the coefficient in play during the round. The tour will continue indefinitely as the coefficient rises. The coefficient’s increase comes to an end at a random moment (randomly).

The best players who do not have time to press the redemption button are burned out. If you think of transparency, the casino always has nothing to do with producing certain results in each and every round. The generation is provided by the round’s participants, demonstrating the process’s complete transparency. The players aim to determine the most prosperous time and withdraw the winnings. Playing Aviator online involves placing a bet, waiting, timing to press a button, and claiming a win. Winnings will increase as the number of mobile users increases. Casino visitors need:

After the start of the round, select the game mode (manual or auto). If the “auto” mode is selected, setting the bet and cashout parameters is necessary.

Make 1-2 bets in a specific interval, for which you should select the amount and press the “Put” button.

If you want to add a second bet, click the plus sign (+) in the upper right corner.

Keep track of the multiplier.

Withdraw your winnings by pressing the Cash Out button.

The Aviator game can take place in auto mode, for which the user needs to activate the checkbox on the “Automatic bet” line. You can then proceed to cash out your earnings. Just press the designated “Cashout” button or turn on the “Autocashout” option. The wagered money will be withdrawn until the user-specified ratio is reached.

Summary

Are you impressed by the features of this slot machine? If you want to test the entertainment yourself, use the game’s demo version. Test new unique games to choose the right entertainment for you.