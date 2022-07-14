Download free Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.20.0, 1.20.10 and 1.20 for Android

Explore underground spaces where a lot of new ores have appeared and by all means create throwing dynamite and a drill.

Minecraft PE 1.20.0, 1.20.10 and 1.20: Full Version

The developers of Mojang Studios paid special attention to the graphical component of the game, as well as its stability. Also in Minecraft 1.20.0 Update, there will be more opportunities for space exploration, as well as mining.

It is worth noting that a new dangerous mob has appeared underground. It is worth preparing well before exploring mines and caves. Each player can feel like a real miner with new mining devices.

Blocks

The basis of the entire game space is blocked. They make up the surface, trees, buildings, and even clouds. In Minecraft 1.20.0, 1.20.10 and 1.20, players can use 36 different types of these elements.

Some of them can be found everywhere, such as in grass or sand. But to find diamonds or gold, you will have to work hard and go to explore underground caves.

There are a lot of dangers waiting for players there, including the creepy Warden mob, as well as zombie miners who have never appeared anywhere before.

Their presence will significantly complicate the already difficult work of a miner in the cubic world.

Ore

In Minecraft PE 1.19.2, Mojang Studios developers have significantly expanded the variety of ores that players can find in underground mines and caves. First of all, it is worth noting the appearance of a radioactive block from which uranium can be obtained by melting.

Topaz appeared for those who like to create durable objects and weapons. Products made from them are characterized by incredible durability.

Another material that has become available for mining by players is silver. It is from it that players can make real coins, with which they can buy goods in the village.

Tools

In addition to new minerals, players will be able to use a real drill in Minecraft 1.20.0, 1.20.10 and 1.20. This item will be extremely useful in mining minerals. Also, the creation of throwing dynamite became available to players. Previously, it could be added to the game using mods for Minecraft PE.

This will require gunpowder, thread, and sand. This type of explosive, although weaker than the standard version, still copes perfectly with the task of destroying various blocks.

Players will be able to fully experience the whole atmosphere of the discoverer of new spaces and find new materials that can later be exchanged for something useful or create unique products from them.

n order to make it easier for the player to navigate in dark dungeons, they can find a helmet of the miner. It is worth noting that it is impossible to create it. It is equipped with a flashlight, which will help in illuminating the surrounding space.

Download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20