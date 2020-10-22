Top Games to Play Secretly at Work

Okay, let’s face it – doing good and trying your best on your workplace is always the type of behavior you should stive to. However, the simple truth is that it’s not always possible to do so. For some reason or the other, you sometimes simply don’t feel productive enough. Or you don’t even have enough things to do to fill out your entire workday.

But the last thing you want is to go to your boss’s office and let them know you’ve got nothing to do. So, what you can do instead is pretend to be working while actually having some fun. How you may be wondering? By secretly playing online games! But you probably shouldn’t start a whole new StarCraft campaign. Instead, look for games you can easily minimize or abandon entirely in case your boss happens to walk in.

Desktop Tower Defense

Desktop Tower Defense is an old game. But the fact that it’s well over 10 years old doesn’t make it any less entertaining. The aim on the game is to prevent the so-called “creeps” from reaching a certain spot on desktop. Of course, you have various defensive strategies at your disposal. The user interface, while quite simple and plain is well-designed. The game is more than engaging and it’s probably one of the best time-waster games. Additionally, the game is supported by the majority of browsers. And, since it’s so old, most blocking software solutions don’t even recognize it as content that needs to be blocked.

Online Solitaire

Another excellent game that will help you kill some extra time at work is any type of online solitaire. No matter if we’re talking about FreeCell, Spider Solitaire, or just plain old Solitaire, you can have plenty of fun with it. The best part is that most PCs come already equipped with this game, which is great if – for some reason – you don’t have access to the internet. On top of that, when minimized, it’s really difficult to notice that this game is even running. Therefore, forget about hitting any high scores during your play and just have fun. Once you get hooked, it can be really difficult to stop playing. So, make sure that you’re doing it responsibly and not at cost of neglecting your work.

Mahjong

Next on the list we have Mahjong. This popular Chinese game is well loved and enjoyed by players all around the world. What’s cool about it is that you can enjoy a single player mode where you’ll compete against the machine. On the other hand, you can also go for a multiplayer option. Additionally, some games may also feature various loot boxes, so that’s something to keep in mind. This is particularly important to note if loot boxes are considered illegal in your country. Moreover, Mahjong also has an offline option, so that may also be a good alternative.

Kittens

This text-based game is not only another fun title to enjoy. It is also arguably one of the most seamless games you can play in the office. The objective of the game is to manage a village of kittens. As the village owner, you assign various tasks to your kitten inhabitants. This game not only offers a fun way to pass the time. It is also designed in such a way that it doesn’t appear as a game on first glance. This makes it super easy to hide “in plain sight” in case your superiors happen to pop into your office suddenly.

Pac-Man

This game really doesn’t need any introduction or explanation. Anyone who ever played Pac-Man knows just how fun and engaging this title is. But the matter of the fact is that you’ll probably die more times than you care to count if you’re playing it in the office. That said, it’s a fun little game that’s perfect for a five-minute break.

Heads Up

Aside from the games you can enjoy on your office PC, there are also some amazing game apps. Available for both Android and iPhone, Heads Up is a great game you can play wit your colleagues. To play this game, you need to place your phone on your forehead. Once you do that a word will appear on the screen. Your colleagues should then try to describe the word they see on the screen without using any immediate synonyms. And, of course, your job will be to guess the word.

Fancy Pants

Fancy Pants is a free action adventure game created by Miniclip. The objective of the game is to move around and make numerous jumps to overcome obstacles. When you boil it down to the core, it doesn’t sound too interesting. But anyone who enjoyed Super Mario and similar games will most certainly have lots of fun with this one as well. Since it’s a flash game, any computer can easily support it. But keep in mind that it is super engaging, so you can easily get too caught up playing it.

Guess that Baby

The last one in line of fun titles to play at work – but certainly not the least, is Guess that Baby. This is another fun game you can play with your colleagues. The way it works is that all the participants should upload their baby pictures. The goal is to go through all of them and try to match as much pictures as you can to your colleagues. Not only is this game super fun, but it will also help you learn a bit more about the people you’re working with.

Playing games on work can be quite fun. But it can also have some serious consequences. So, if you decide to try out any of these titles – make sure you don’t get caught.