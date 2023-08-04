15 Sims 4 Save Files: Unleashing Creativity And Adventure

Source (not a free image)

As humans, we are constantly looking for change, including Sims 4. No one wants to remain trapped inside the boring world the developers created in Sims 4. Experienced “Simmers” have taken things up by introducing the concept of “Sims 4 Save Files.”

The Save files are similar to the other Sims 4 mods we know. The main objective of Sims 4 Save files is to share their saved games with other Simmers to create a whole new world. It isn’t the same old, plain, and boring world.

This article will explore the top 15 Sims 4 Save Files that will take your fun and creativity to the next level.

15 Sims 4 Save Files

Finding the best one in the lot can be challenging with so many different types of Sims 4 Save Files. Don’t worry, though, because we have assorted a list of the top 15 that we think are worth paying attention to.

1. Dizzy Isy Sims 4 Save File

If fun is your primary intent, this save file must be on your list. It is integrated with various clubs and activities, keeping you on your toes.

However, the highlight is that it introduces you to two renovated towns you can explore. The catch is that the storylines of the Sims characters in these new towns are pretty unique. So, you’d have to navigate through them to rediscover the concept of relationships.

Overall, this save file combines quirk and adventure, which is always great. Getting to explore Mt. Komerebi is an experience of its own. If you want to take further chances, Selvadorada and Strangerville are two extra spots we’d recommend you look into.

Download – https://islerouxsims.tumblr.com/.

2. Sims 4 Save File (Basic Simxar) – Shoobysims

Disney and Pixar are two elements that we will never be able to get over. If that’s the case with you, you won’t regret exploring the Basic Simxar save file by Shoobysims.

The highlight of this save file is that it transforms all the Sims characters in the Pixar-style animation, making them look very realistic. The makeover you experience with this save file in Sims 4 is beyond anyone’s imagination.

With the demand it has generated, the creator has included a CC free and a CC version too. If you are confused about how to get started, Shooby’s list of all the CCs organized in one place should be great.

Download – https://rheallsim.tumblr.com/post/693053025435123712/shoobysims-shoobys-simxar-save-updated-through.

3. Ratsave Sims 4 Save File – Ratboysims

This particular Save file is ideal for adventurists who aren’t afraid of taking on new challenges. From new builds to new communities, there is a lot that you are exposed to with this save file.

But, the highlight of this save file is the access to different worlds, including Newcrest, Magnolia, Oasis Springs, and Willow Creek. You can also prioritize Sims makeover with this feature, which is a bonus.

If you want a little more challenge while exploring Sims 4, we recommend downloading this save file immediately.

Download – https://ratboysims.tumblr.com/post/637494687368953856/ratsave-11-by-ratboysims-hey-i-fixed-some.

4. Sims 4 Skyward Palms Save File – MikkiMur

The craze surrounding Skyward Palace in Sims 4 doesn’t require any introduction. It is one of those added perks that every Simmer wants to engage in.

Players can now access the Skyward Palms in the Oasis Spring with this particular save file. But the best part is that you can access four unique builds without CC.

Besides the luxury, you can access various amenities, including a basketball court, hangout bar, restaurant, apartments, etc.

Download – https://www.patreon.com/posts/skyward-palms-4-62241549.

5. Sims 4 San Myshuno Save File – MissSimReno

The name San Myshuno is quite a rave in the Sims 4 community. With this custom save file, you can unlock various unique features unavailable in the standard game.

When it comes to the perks, you get access to:

Community Lots

Apartments

Residential Lots

All of these are great for individual Sims, family-oriented Sims, and even the ones with kids and toddlers. The design elements and the backgrounds are nothing, if not aesthetic, which adds to the craze. Even the storyline in this Save file is quite fun.

Download – https://www.simfileshare.net/download/2886506/.

6. Harrie’s Sims 4 Save Files

With this save file in Sims 4, a new world of opportunities is looking out for you. This opens up a new world in the game wherein you can access 41 new lots and three new families.

It familiarizes and introduces you to Sulani, Del Sol Valley, and Brindleton Bay. The best part is that everything in this save file is updated, meaning that you get to explore the brand-new builds and elevate your gameplay to the next level.

The save file is CC-free and can also be downloaded even if you don’t have access to the game packs and expansions.

Download – https://harrie-cc.tumblr.com/post/186473555308/supersave.

7. Sims 4 CC Free Save File – AnotherPlumbob

It has been a long time since we played Sims 2, but we can’t deny that it is one of the best versions to date. This save file is necessary if you want to emulate the gameplay and the worlds of Sims 2.

With this save file, you can access the worlds and the settings available in Sims 2. Everything brings back a sense of nostalgia, from the career lots to the residential worlds.

Reliving the prevalent drama in Pleasantview, Strangetown, and Veronaville is entirely unmatched.

Download – https://anotherplumbob.tumblr.com/post/660213761179860992/uberhood-a-cc-free-save-file-download-v3.

8. Sims 4 MSR Save File – MissSim Reno

Although quite underrated, this Save File by MissSim Reno deserves special mention. The custom builds available with this are impressive and fun to play around with.

The packs and the kits available with this save file enable you to make the most out of the Sims 4 game and its associated enjoyment. You can upgrade your Sims’ skills and even help them get into relationships and live stable lives.

What’s great is how immersive the world is. The save file includes all the original families, adding a sense of pride and personality to the new world.

Download – https://misssimreno.tumblr.com/tagged/msrsave/chrono.

9. Sims 4 Base Game Save File – Charly Pancakes

How would things pan out for your Sims characters a decade down the line? Well, you don’t have to limit things to your imagination because this save file lets you experience it.

Users can create new builds, form new relationships, work on their careers and expand their builds. The best part is that you can unfold unique and interactive storylines, which is quite fun.

You don’t need access to any CC, which is always fun when you think of it. Also, this save file is excellent for unleashing your creativity.

Download – https://www.patreon.com/posts/10-years-later-72021723.

10. Littleroot Sims 4 Save File – Thetinycowplant

The concept of townies in Sims 4 doesn’t spark pleasant thoughts, but this save file eradicates those negative thoughts.

With this save file, you are introduced to 29 new townie families you get to know and bond with. This file’s skills, careers, relationships, etc. upgrades are pretty quick and immaculate.

You need access to all the game packs and kits to unlock all the features. This can be a pain but don’t let that stop you from exploring the most.

Download – https://thetinycowplant.tumblr.com/post/634511825412718592/littleroot-savefile-by-thetinycowplant-hello.

11. Sims 4 Newcrest Save File – Jenba-Sims

If luxury is on your mind, we’d recommend trying this save file in Sims 4. It familiarizes you with the town of Newlyn Hills, which consists of 21 lots that have residential buildings and commercial ones too.

Besides that, you get access to a variety of amenities as well, which add to the fun. From playgrounds to restaurants, you can find it all.

Some highlights you can explore using this save file include Aunt Jo’s Farm and Nine East Eatery Restaurant, so ensure you don’t miss those out.

Download – https://jenba.tumblr.com/post/157328576067/newlyn-hills-is-a-completely-cc-free-save-file-in.

12. Maristella Plus Sims 4 Save File – Jenba

If you are bored of the Sims world and want to explore something new, this save file is for you. Maristella Plus’s world is everything you have likely been dreaming of.

With this save file, you get access to custom households, cities, and neighborhoods where you can create a new life for your Sims from scratch. It is a CC-free save file, so that takes away the hassle of the process.

Some players have complained about a few compatibility issues, but they aren’t too complicated. So, give it a try!

Download – https://jenba.tumblr.com/post/175095314307/maristella-plus-save-file-maristella-plus-is-a.

13. Sims 2 To Sims 4 Save File – Athena

Well, another Sims 2 emulating save file worth exploring is this one. It takes you back to the world of Sims 2, filled with a lot of detailing and relationships.

Exploring or downloading this save file will reintroduce you to some familiar characters like Capps and Montys, so be prepared to tackle those. You can also find traces of missing spouses with this save file, which sparks a layer of curiosity in the game.

You get to explore the in-depth family trees and simply explore a lot of information hidden underneath. The level of realism with this save file is beyond anyone’s expectations.

Download – https://athenasims4.tumblr.com/post/646197783834066944/athena-sims-4-save-file

14. Sim 4 Base Game Compatible Save File – Baembee

If you are looking for a comprehensive Sims 4 experience, this save file by Baembee is worth paying attention to.

The save file gives you access to various existing lots you can tap into for entertainment and fun. Overall, it is a one-stop solution for all your Sims 4 experience.

You can use this save file with the basic version of the game and the expansion version as well, which makes the whole experience quite fun, to begin with.

Download – https://baembee.tumblr.com/

15. Sims 4 Zombie World Save File – Mermaid-Alyssa

Last on the list is the saved file by Mermaid-Alyssa. This takes you on a ride of the post-apocalyptic world, where you explore Oasis springs, remains, etc.

The best part of this save file is the adventure it brings you. From treasure hunting to finding clues and surviving in the zombie world, there’s a lot you get to experience.

Since the save file isn’t limited, the players get extensive access to all the features, making the whole experience fun and exhilarating.

Download – https://mermaid-alyssa.tumblr.com/post/644443498674782208/new-oasis-springs-no-cc-apocalyptic-save-file.

Conclusion

Sims 4 Save Files is a unique way to enter a new world and expand your opportunities. If you have been meaning to explore more of them, we have sorted out the top 15 worth paying attention to. Let us know which save file is your favorite from the list.