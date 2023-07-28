How To Get And Cut A Birthday Cake In Sims 4 – The Ultimate Guide

Source (not a free image)

Birthdays are fun, and celebrating them is even more fun. Although your characters in Sims 4 don’t physically age, they do have birthdays to celebrate milestones.

How do you get a birthday cake for them? Players need to bake a cake on Sims 4 manually. This will depend on the available ingredients in the inventory and the cooking level of the Sims character. Once the cake is baked, the next step is to keep it on a flat surface and decorate it.

Does all of this sound quite confusing? This article will explore everything related to Birthday Cake Sims 4 and how to get one.

What Are The Different Types Of Birthday Cakes In Sims 4?

What’s excellent about Sims 4 is the diversity. When you talk about a birthday cake, your options are extensive. They aren’t limiting, which means that you have a list of options to choose from.

Some of the popular types of birthday cakes on Sims 4 include:

Chocolate cake

White cake

Blue confetti cake

Hamburger cake (only for the Digital Deluxe version)

Strawberry cake

Honey cake

Sim City cheesecake

These are some of the most common types. We’d recommend picking the type your Sims character likes and getting to baking it.

How Can One Celebrate Birthday On Sims 4?

A few installations of Sims have the birthday celebration option, including The Sims: House Party and The Sims 2, 3, and 4. So, if you are playing any of these versions, you can celebrate a Sims character’s birthday.

Now, the tricky part is, “How?” Sims characters don’t physically age as normal humans do. Their intent behind a birthday celebration is to acknowledge their growth. The most common way to celebrate a Sims’ birthday is with a cake.

So, if you want to celebrate a Sims character’s birthday, you’d need to throw them a birthday party. But there are limitations. The players have two hours to celebrate the birthday since the candle lasts only two hours

If the celebration exceeds two hours and the birthday character hasn’t blown out the candles, they won’t be able to do so in the future. Another factor to keep in mind is the cake’s placement. You need to find an elevated flat surface, like a table, to keep it on. Keeping the birthday cake on the ground won’t work.

Note: The life stage of the Sims character also determines how the birthday celebration would be. So, you’d have to prepare for that accordingly.

How Can One Get A Birthday Cake On Sims 4?

The birthday cake on Sims 4 has to be made manually. You can’t buy it or pick it up from a store randomly. It has to be made from scratch with the ingredients available. Given how much of a hassle that is, it isn’t surprising that many prefer not to have a birthday cake.

Also, the kind of birthday cake one gets will depend on the cooking level of the Sims character.

Baking The Cake

In most cases, the standard choices of birthday cakes include – a white chocolate cake or a classic chocolate cake. If your Sims’ cooking level allows, you can also bake a strawberry or blue funfetti variant.

For example, the SimCity ccheesecake’s remainder variants come from the gourmet cooking skill. So, if your Sims character doesn’t have that cooking skill, you won’t be able to create or bake one.

Adding Birthday Candles

The next step to getting a birthday cake on Sims 4 is to decorate it with birthday candles. This makes the cake fun and turns a standard cake into a “birthday cake.”

To add candles, you must place the baked cake on a flat, elevated surface – like a table. Once placed, click on the cake. You will find an option “add birthday candles” on it. Following that, your Sims character should be able to add the candles if they are old enough.

If your Sims character is a baby, you’d need someone else to put on the birthday candles since they can’t do it alone.

Blowing Out Candles

Once the cake is ready and you are all set for the celebration, the main event is blowing out the candles. How do you get your Sims 4 character to blow out the candles?

For this, you’d need to put the candles first. Once that’s done, click on the cake again, and you should find the option to blow out the candle. This is applicable if your Sims character is a teen or adult. If the character is a baby, you’d need someone to assist them in blowing out the candles.

Understanding The Significance Of A Birthday Party In Sims 4

You must be sitting there thinking, “Why does my Sims 4 character need a birthday party?” “Is it necessary for my Sims character to have a birthday party?”

Well, technically speaking, the answer is No. Arranging a birthday party for your Sims character isn’t mandatory. Every Sim has a specific birth date that’s marked on the calendar. On that date, they will age irrespective of whether you celebrate their birthday.

So, why a birthday party? Not celebrating your Sims character’s birthday will lead to a “Forgotten Birthday” moodlet for your Sim. This might make everything sad. If you want to avoid that from happening, it is ideal that you get a cake and celebrate your Sims’ birthday with a few friends.

Note: If you don’t want your Sims character to age, you’d need to turn off the “Auto age” option in the game settings. Change the lifespan to “Long.”

Why Is It Impossible To Buy A Birthday Cake In Sims 4?

Only some people in Sims 4 are bakers and have good cooking skills. So, what do you do in that case? In the previous versions of Sims, Sims 2 and 3, there were options to buy birthday cakes. However, that isn’t the case with Sims 4.

Starting Sims 4, birthday cake is not a buyable option anymore. However, there is a hack to bypass this issue.

If you have the Dine Out game pack in Sims 4, you can purchase a birthday cake instead of baking one. You can leave the house, go to a restaurant, order a birthday cake, and celebrate your Sims’ birthday.

Also, even if you hire a caterer for the food for your Sims character’s birthday, you might be unable to access a birthday cake since most don’t make one.

So, overall, it comes down to one choice – Make your birthday cake manually on the game. It might sound ludicrous, but it is worth the hassle.

Conclusion

Sims 4 characters deserve a fun birthday, and making a cake for them is a special element in the game. If you were confused about how to get a birthday cake in Sims 4, we hope this article gives you all the insights. Kindly remember that a few features and functionalities might need to be clarified. So, upgrade your skills, especially cooking skills, to create the birthday cake of your dreams.