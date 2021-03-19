How to Create a Beginner Gaming Setup

It’s 2021 and the gaming world is better than ever. We live in a day in age where technology is constantly evolving.

As a result, we get more realistic games, with the craziest graphics, fastest gameplay, and biggest multiplayer experiences. Gaming today goes far beyond the simple days of Halo and Call of Duty from 15 years ago.

But if you want to maximize your game time, you need to create the ideal gaming setup. If you are just getting started with PC gaming, it’s time to build out your beginner gaming setup.

You don’t need to break the bank, but there are a few essentials you’ll need to have early on to enjoy your sessions, such as a dedicated gaming laptop and vital accessories.

Keep reading to discover everything you need for the perfect beginner setup.

Benefits of a Better Gaming Setup

We all game for different reasons. For some, gaming is a way of life. Professional competitions, such as the eSports world, have blown up lately, with many players and teams making full-time incomes gaming.

Others make a living by streaming their gameplay for others to watch using tools like Twitch. Professional gamers need the fastest, most robust, and most reliable laptop for gaming they can get. Their careers depend on it.

For most of us, however, gaming is a hobby. It’s a way to blow off steam after a hard day. It’s a way to stay connected with friends all over the country.

Games can challenge your brain, causing you to think strategically, boosting your critical thinking skills. Many of the skills developed in the gaming world can be translated to real life.

But most importantly, gaming is fun. The problem, though, is that with outdated, slow computers, gaming is less-than-fun.

The only way to experience the true benefits of modern gaming is with reliable technology and vital tech-accessories that make gaming worth it.

What a Gaming Computer Needs to Have

First and foremost, your laptop needs to have the most robust CPU or central processing unit. Your processor powers your gameplay. Make sure the computer you choose has multiple cores within the processor, such as a six-core processor.

GPU, or graphics processing unit, is your computer’s video card. You need a high-quality card in order to display beautiful, realistic-looking graphics that can move quickly without lagging.

RAM stands for random access memory. It’s your computer’s own internal storage and memory system, allowing it to perform common tasks quickly and efficiently, which is vital with high-speed gaming. Make sure your computer has at least 8GB of RAM, if not more.

You want an HD display, capable of showing the most pixels possible. A wider screen, such as 17 inches or 20 inches is usually preferred to a 15-inch laptop.

If you plan on gaming while you travel, or would like to use the laptop for work or school, you’ll want a model that’s light and thin, while still providing enough power.

And while the computer you choose doesn’t necessarily need to be pretty, a sleek design doesn’t hurt. Now that you know what you’re looking for, here are some of the top laptops for current or aspiring gamers.

Best Laptops for a Beginner Gaming Setup

Below are three reliable gaming laptop options. For those with money to spend, you can enjoy the fastest, most robust gaming laptop. Those on a budget can still get a quality setup, though.

1. Lenovo Legion

When it comes to picking up a premium laptop for gaming, it’s hard to beat the Lenovo Legion PCs. The Legion 7i is one of the most powerful laptops built exclusively for gaming.

This laptop is power by the 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, capable of handling the most intense, modern PC games. Thanks to other features such as Intel Smart Cache, Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, and Intel Dynamic Tuning, you can run any modern game with ease.

You’ll enjoy the most beautiful graphics possible with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q 8GB graphics card. Plus, you’ll get up to 140 frames-per-second so there’s no delay between what you see and what is happening.

When you in the middle of a long session, your laptop will stay cool and quiet thanks to the Legion’s integrated 2mm Vapor Chamber, six-point thermal sensor array, and dual fan system.

With the Windows 10 operating system, you can download and play countless modern games directly from your laptop. No need to head to a store or order online.

The PC is sleek, thin, and surprisingly lightweight given its power. With many other features that will make gaming a breeze, these laptops are the right gear choice for serious gamers.

2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

Looking for a gaming laptop that’s good, but not as expensive as some of the Legion options? Consider the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14.

With a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor, this laptop provides incredible performance while still being lightweight (less than 4 pounds) and portable. It’s convenient as a multipurpose laptop.

You’ll get a 14-inch screen with high-end graphics and up to 40 framers-per-second. The graphics are crips thanks to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics card.

With 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, this laptop should serve all your needs well.

3. ACER Nitro 5

Looking to build your gaming setup on a budget? If you have less than a grand to drop on the laptop itself, then pick up the ACER Nitro 5.

With an AMD Ryzen 5-4600H processor, it’s one of the most powerful gaming laptops in the budget-price range. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card isn’t the best, requiring you to play at lower settings if you want fast frame rates.

The display itself is a bit dim, lacking the clarity of high-end laptops. But the battery life is longer than almost any other gaming laptop.

If you are willing to make a few compromises, this can satisfy most beginner gaming setups.

Gaming Accessories for Success

If you want to maximize your gameplay, you need more than a computer. You need an entire setup. Here is the bare minimum to complete your comfortable setup.

Comfortable Gaming Chair

When you play games, you are sitting. If you play games a lot, you sit a lot.

In order to be comfortable and not ruin your body, you need a high-quality gaming chair. One of the biggest concerns is getting a chair that fits your height.

You also need proper back support. You also want adjustable settings to allow blood to flow through your body. Adjustable armrests are a huge bonus.

Quality Desk

Not only does your body need to be supported properly, but so does your computer, monitor, and all your accessories. Your desk needs to be the perfect height, which is made easy if you choose an adjustable-height desk.

You want something wide enough to accommodate your computer and monitor(s). Drawers are a bonus, allowing you to keep your space clean and organized.

Elevating your laptop or monitors is important to prevent neck strain. If you are constantly looking down, your neck will remain in unnatural positions for hours. You want your screens to be at eye level. Get a desk with a built-in monitor stand, or purchase one separately.

External Monitor

One of the most important PC gaming for beginners tips is to upgrade your displays. While you can get away with using your laptop screen for a while, you’ll eventually want to upgrade.

A larger, high-quality, external monitor will take your PC gaming to the next level, making it easier to see what’s going on without straining your eyes or needing to sit too close to the screen.

Gaming Mouse and Keyboard

If you want to compete with the best players, you need a dedicated gaming mouse and keyboard. These will allow your primary functions to be executed with ease.

You want wireless for convenience, but you want to ensure there is zero-delay as well, meaning you can’t buy the cheapest options. Some gaming mouses have extra buttons for increased functionality. Most important is to get something comfortable for your hands and wrists.

Speakers or Headphones

Sound quality is vital when it comes to gaming. If you live alone, or with people who don’t mind hearing your games, get loud, quality speakers. This will create the ideal gaming environment with a cinematic experience.

If you’ve got family or roommates who don’t care to hear your games at 2:00 AM, make sure you get gaming headphones that allow you to hear subtle noises.

Headset

Playing online? Of course, you are. You need to be able to communicate. Geet a proper headset that makes it easy to mute yourself, adjust the volume, and sits comfortably on your head.

You can also get a gaming headset/headphones combo to keep it simple.

Just Get Started

A beginner gaming setup doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. The most important consideration is a dedicated gaming laptop.

You likely already have everything else you need. But over time, if gaming is important to you, you’ll spend money to upgrade the essentials.

Looking for more PC gaming tips? Be sure to check out the rest of our blog.