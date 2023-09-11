Revamp Your Sims 4 Loading Screens: 25+ Custom Downloads

We often need more patience, especially when we have a loading screen in front of us. This is where the Sims 4 loading screens come into play. These fun and quirky custom-made screens replace your boring loading screens so you can enjoy the wait.

What’s excellent about Sims 4 is the diversity of custom content, and loading screens are one of them. Players can customize the loading screens based on their personality and what they think would emulate their emotions the best.

When looking for the best Sims 4 loading screens, we wanted to list some of the best options that best cater to the needs of each player.

Top Sims 4 Loading Screens

With so many different loading screens and custom content available online, finding some good and interactive ones can be a challenge. Adding one and switching between them is a great way to enjoy a nice scenery change while you are waiting there.

1. Gradient & Sky Custom Loading Screens by Lotharihoe

The combination of different sky gradients looks fantastic as the loading screen. Among the available options, Sunset 2 is the best choice.

You have three days of custom loading screens, each inspired by different sky gradients. You can scroll through and choose the one that best suits your mood. We suggest using one gradient for a long time before you think about changing.

Download link

2. Sims 4 Loading Screens by StarrySimsie

This loading screen package from StarrySimsie consists of seven different loading screens. The best part of this entire package is that all these screens are anime-inspired.

Some options are small-town roads, forest images, valley pictures with sky blue sky, moonlight sky pictures, etc. If you are an anime fan, these loading screens are a great option.

Download link

3. Galaxy Loading Screens

When talking about trends, the galaxy trend deserves a special mention. We’d recommend you check out the Galaxy loading screen by Debbiepearl.

The best thing about this loading screen is the blend of dark blue, specks of white, and bright purple hue that brings together the whole picture.

Download link

4. Dusty Sims 4 Loading Screen – Vicky Sims

Are you a fan of pastel and solid-colored loading screens? This Dusty Sims 4 loading screen is one worth paying attention to.

There are nine loading screens in the mix, including options like blue, violet, grass, rose, mint, lavender, etc., which look stunning when they take over the loading screen. Also, the splash of color adds a dreamy vibe and looks like a bonus.

Furthermore, the CC allows you to mix and blend the colors you prefer on your screen.

Download link

5. Glimmerbrook Pink Mushrooms Loading Screen by ghostlycc

Sometimes, you need something soft, pink, and romantic on your loading screen, and this is the perfect rendition for that. Since the loading screen will be standard, you want to select a background you’d enjoy staring at.

The blend of the pink mushrooms with the beauty of the shrubs and nature surrounding it looks pleasing and aesthetic.

Download link

6. Mountain Screen Background by Cassie1900

This is for those mountain lovers who can’t get enough of its grandeur and natural beauty. The mountain screen isn’t your plain and bland mix of blue, brown, and green but features vibrant shades of pink, blue, and purple.

Having this particular loading screen brightens up the device you are using. So, we’d 100% suggest you give this one a go.

Download link

7. Henford-On-Bagley Sims 4 Loading Screens

Can you simultaneously turn your loading screen to look mystical, nature-inspired, and pleasant? This one takes your cottage core living dreams to a whole another level. You can befriend rabbits along the way as you traipse through the huts and cottages to enjoy the natural beauty.

Besides villages, cottages, and laidback nature, the pack also consists of landscape images you can switch between. It makes the whole experience quite fun.

Download link

8. Beach Nature Sims 4 Loading Screen Background- Cassie1900

We have shared a loading screen for mountain lovers, so we had to include one for beach enthusiasts, too. The blend of the soft beach sand with the vibrant blue of the sky makes you want to pack your bags and travel.

Also, the dynamic loading screen has waves rolling up to the shore, making the whole experience even more engaging. The fluffy white clouds in the sky look pretty enticing, too.

Download link

9. Sims 4 Anime Loading Screens by StarrySimsie

The world of anime is genuinely mesmerizing, so having a loading screen inspired by that sounds exciting, doesn’t it? This one by StarrySimsie consists of interchangeable loading screens inspired by anime themes.

What stands out in these is the realness of the anime backgrounds. They look charming, and the attention to detail is also quite tantalizing.

Download link

10. Winter-Themed Loading Screen by CloverCollector

Who doesn’t love a stunning blanket of white and the winter in wonderland vibes on their loading screen? If you are intrigued by it, CloverCollector’s loading screen CC is perfect for you.

The pack comprises six winter wonderland loading screen images you can change between. The blend of the specks of woody with the blanket of snow looks nothing short of magical.

Download link

11. 10 Single Colour Sims 4 Loading Screens

Only some players want a lot of graphical play on their loading screen, which is where this one fits best. As the name suggests, the pack consists of ten different solid-colored backgrounds you can apply on your loading screen.

Different shades of greens, blues, and even pinks and oranges exist. You can scour through the options and see which fits your mood the best.

Download link

12. Sims 4 Aesthetic Loading Screens – Linsims

Regarding aesthetic CC, Linsims is one of the most favored creators for Sims 4. Their aesthetic loading screens are not only serene to look at but also feature different trends of pink, cottage core, and soft girl vibe, which is unique.

If these themes fit your bill, we’d 100% recommend that you give them a go without any questions asked. The beauty of nature reflected in these loading screens is also immaculate.

Download link

13. Cottagecore Sims 4 Loading Screens by clovercollector

While we are already on aesthetic cottage core vibes, this collection from clovercollector deserves a special mention. This is one of the biggest collections out there, with 100+ loading screens in the pack.

You can check and switch between them as per your mood. There is an excellent collection of replacements available in the pack.

Download link

14. Sims 4 Cottage Loading Screen by Ghostly

If green, garden, and flowers are something you wish to see on your loading screen every time you play Sims 4, this one by Ghostly is a must-try.

The background features a small wooden cottage in the middle of a deep forest with beautiful lush greenery on all sides. It looks breathtaking and something that’s straight out of someone’s dream.

Download link

15. Pink Sunset Loading Screen

It looks like you can’t get enough sunsets and skies when loading screens in Sims 4, so we had to include another in the list. The deep blue, light blue, white, pink, and purple blend in the sky is vibrant and peaceful.

Pair the entire appearance with bright white and fluffy clouds in the sky, and the entire setup looks enticing on your loading screen.

Download link

16. Sims 4 Best Loading Screen – StarrySimsie

Want to explore some of the most popular Sims 4 loading screens? Well, it looks like StarrySimsie strikes again with its extensive collection.

Dark Academia inspires this particular batch and looks engaging on the loading screen. There are ten different options to choose from. From a night sky filled with stars to the moody atmosphere at night, there’s a lot to choose from.

Download link

17. Sims 4 Halloween Loading Screens by StarrySimsie

Autumn brings forth the festive season; among them, Halloween is the show’s star. If you want your device to reflect that festive vibe, these Halloween-inspired loading screens by StarrySimsie are worth a try.

The brown and orange shades with the dried leaves look pretty impressive on the screen. The fall-inspired elements are perfect to match the vibe around you.

Download link

18. Abstract Load Screen by Ceceswepe

Sometimes, you don’t need coherence on the loading screen. Sometimes, chaos and confusion are nicely welcomed. The abstract load screen by Ceceswepe is an excellent option to consider.

This is often a standard option for many players because it’s different but only a little at the same time. The blend of blue, pink, and white in swirly patterns looks fantastic on the screen.

Download link

19. 90s & 2000s Cartoons Loading Screen

This one might not be everyone’s favorite, but we had to include it. Besides the fact that you can access various options, the loading screen consists of some of the most popular cartoons like Powerpuff Girls, Johnny Bravo, Courage, Scooby Doo, etc.

Every cartoon sparks a sense of nostalgia, and having that pop up on the screen when you are playing Sims 4 is a friendly reminder to look at.

Download link

20. Sims 4 Gradient Loading Screen – Ahinana

For the players looking for something simple but exciting at the same time, the Sims 4 gradient screens are great choices. Designed by Ahinana, this consists of 24 custom color gradients.

There are warm colored tones and cool tones, so you can pick one based on the current mood that you have going.

Download link

21. Pride Loading Screens for Sims 4 by linsims

Sims 4 is inclusive, so you have pride-inspired loading screens inside the game. Created by linsims, the pride collection is undoubtedly one of the best in the lot, especially with the gradient.

Besides the standard rainbow pride flag, the collection consists of other flags representing the LGBTQIA+ representation, too.

Download link

22. Pink Loading Background by Pikasims

If you are obsessed with everything pink and want your loading screen in Sims 4 to represent the same, we’d recommend giving this a go. The collection consists of different shades of pink, including light pink, salmon, blush, bubblegum, etc.

All of them are solid background colors appearing on the loading screen as you wait. You can switch between them as you want.

Download link

23. 90s Anime Aesthetic Sims 4 Loading Screens

The difference is stark when comparing 90s anime to what we have now, so you have to give this a look. These aesthetic loading screens are like a walk down memory lane and perfect for 90s kids.

You can find hot pop culture-inspired ones, especially from some of your favorite songs and stars at the time.

Download link

24. Sims 4 Sunset Ocean Loading Screen – Cassie1900

Often, we need something bright and vibrant to look at, and these loading screens by Cassie1900 live up to those expectations. The background of the bright sunset with the ocean and the reflection of the orange and purple hues on the water look enigmatic.

Also, the contrast in these loading screens is top-notch, which means that you won’t have to worry about the vibrancy of the images on your device’s display.

Download link

25. Retro Inspired Loading Screens by MrsGerbit

Want to evoke some nostalgia in your mind? If you answered yes, we’d 100% recommend trying this. The entire set consists of 10+ screens you can choose and swap between.

As for the theme, the set consists of game backgrounds and other retro elements that you have probably grown up witnessing.

Download link

26. Anime Art Loading Screen by Cassie1900

Are you a fan of the pleasant and aesthetic Ghibli studio movies and keep on adoring the art and background? If yes, these loading screens by Cassie1900 feature anime art in loading screen format.

The set has various options, from bright-colored backgrounds to cool-tone greenery-inspired backgrounds.

Download link

27. Sulani Sims 4 Loading Screens

Last on the list is the Sulani Sims 4 Loading Screens, which combines beach, greenery, and a lot of serenity with the individual loading screens.

The view of the beach at different times of the day is depicted in these loading screens, making them a great option to consider while you wait for some aspects of the game to load. There are elements of volcanic eruption, too.

Download link

Conclusion

Finding engaging and interactive Sims 4 loading screens is crucial to the playing experience. If you have been searching for good ones, we hope this guide gives you a few options. We’d recommend you enable custom content and use these screens as per your mood and liking. Which of these are you planning to download?