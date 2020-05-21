The Games we can’t wait to Play on PS5

The eagerly-anticipated PlayStation 5 promises to shake up the gaming world when it is launched later this year.

The next-generation console looks set for a pre-Christmas release that will have millions of people across the world putting a huge dent into their bank balance.

With enhanced audio, 8K graphics, advanced ray tracking and more, the PS5 will take gaming to the next level.

Some familiar franchises are expected to accompany the launch of the PS5, so read on as we look at some of the games we can’t wait to play on Sony’s exciting new console.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Having firmly established itself as a major part of the professional eSports circuit, League of Legends (LOL) is finally coming to consoles.

Developers Riot Games confirmed back in October that LOL: Wild Rift will be released in 2020 and it is sure to be part of the PS5 line-up.

Featuring a 5v5 player count, enhanced speed levels and revamped controls, Riot has also promised that the new game will stay true to its LOL roots.

Wild Rift looks sure to follow other LOL titles into eSports circles.

Gran Turismo 7

PlayStation consoles and Gran Turismo have become intrinsically linked – you simply cannot have one with the other.

The latest release in the series – Gran Turismo Sport – shifted around eight million copies on PS4, making the development of a new edition a no-brainer.

There have already been rumours that Gran Turismo 7 will be a launch title for the PS5 and that makes perfect sense given the staggering popularity of the game.

Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of the GT series, has said that the next title ‘will be a combination of the past, present and future – a complete form of Gran Turismo’. Exciting stuff.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 5

The latest Call of Duty release is another game that has been strongly rumoured to arrive at the same time as the new PS5.

There have been numerous conflicting reports about the title, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War the most likely moniker.

The developers are expected to give the franchise a timely reboot, with Black Ops 4 having spiralled into something that was quite unwieldy for most gamers.

COD has become a global phenomenon over the past few years and its shift onto PS5 should see it retain its status as one of the most popular games around for the foreseeable future.