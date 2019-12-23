The Last Of Us – An Exciting Survival Game Journey and My Introduction to It!

I was introduced to The Last of Us by my friend. He recently bought a PS4 and when we were looking for games to buy this was one of the options. I fell in love with the trailer and this was immediately bought.

It is one of the most epic story-driven survival games out there. Even years after release it stays at the top of every lost. One of the best action-based adventure games to be made comes with crazy combat and un unforgettable narrative. Along with playing games, writing is my passion so I am on the pro side of the debate that says this has to be one of the best video game stories to ever have been written.

What will you do to survive?

Twenty years after a plague decimated civilization, survivors cling to life inside harsh quarantine zones; outside, vicious infected and ruthless human outlaws roam the land.

For Joel, every day is about looking out for number one. But when he’s charged with escorting teenager Ellie in search of resistance group the Fireflies, they’ll find their will to survive pushed to the limit.

The Last of Us Remastered includes the stunning original game fully realized using the power of PS4, plus all of the Season Pass extra content.

Delve into Ellie’s past in additional single-player chapter Left Behind, challenge yourself with a new difficulty mode and extra multiplayer maps and discover more about the beautifully desolate game world in a behind-the-scenes documentary from the cast and creators.

Coming from Naughty Dog, this was a new genre they were dabbling in post-apocalyptic survival tale filled with a heartbreaking story, very much different from their adrenaline-pumping Uncharted series. The Last Of Us ended up inspiring many games that followed it.

Now, The Last Of Us Part II is announced, and it will be launching on PlayStation 4 on May 29th, 2020. The trailer has me excited to complete the first game as is.

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors.

When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

It will be fun to see where the journey takes me along with that of the game. Me being new to this universe has me excited to delve into more games like this. The next for me is most likely to be Detroit – Become Human! Let me know what are your favorite survival games?