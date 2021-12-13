Top 5 Gaming Tips for Android and iPhone Users

Not too long ago, consoles and PCs were dominating the gaming industry. Everyone had either a PlayStation, XBOX, or PC which they would use to play all the latest releases, from Call of Duty to FIFA.

However, times are changing – and they’re changing fast. Now, mobile gaming is taking over. This isn’t surprising, as 80% of the world’s population own a smartphone. And with so many games available to download from app stores (as well as play through browsers), it makes total sense that people have turned to their smartphones for some gaming entertainment.

If you’re a mobile gaming fanatic, then you’ve definitely come to the right place. Here are the top 5 gaming tips specifically for Android and iPhone users – you don’t want to miss them.

1. Try browser-based games

Browser-based games are a lot of fun – plus, you don’t have to download them (meaning you have more storage space on your phone).

So, what are the best browser games to play?

Fortnite, League of Legends, and PUBG are great choices if you like multiplayer games. Also, you should try sports betting Canada if you want some browser-based fun with real money.

Don’t forget to clear your web browser’s cache every couple of weeks to ensure that you experience better gameplay.

2. Close background apps whilst playing

When playing mobile games, your smartphone can start to heat up and slow down if too many apps are open. This is why it’s always a good idea to close the other background apps whilst you’re playing. For example, if you’ve left Facebook and Instagram open whilst you’re playing an online game, then you’re running the risk of experiencing delayed gameplay.

Additionally, it’s worth turning off ‘Background Refresh’ on your least popular apps. This will stop them from continuously updating in the background whilst you play.

3. Turn on Do Not Disturb mode

Everyone has been there before: you’re in the middle of an important game when – boom – you get a call or text message from someone that completely throws you off balance. It’s frustrating, which is why you need to stop your phone from interrupting you.

To do this, all you have to do is turn on Do Not Disturb mode. This will prevent any disruptions from happening whilst ensuring you can concentrate to the maximum while playing your mobile games.

4. Play closer to your WIFI source

Here’s another top tip: play closer to your WIFI source. Doing this will ensure that you have a stronger connection, which means there will be less chance of you experiencing lag or disconnections.

If you use mobile internet, make sure that you are with a good network coverage provider in your area. If not, it’s worth switching to a new provider.

5. Use a headset and Bluetooth controller

Lastly, if you want to make your gaming experience even more awesome, you should use a headset and Bluetooth controller. There are plenty of these available for Android and iPhone users, so make sure to choose carefully. Ideally, you should choose a Bluetooth headset to avoid annoying cables dangling around you whilst you play. Also, choose a smartphone Bluetooth controller that has a button layout most suited to your style.