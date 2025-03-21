How to Find Your Minecraft Server Address?

Minecraft’s immersive world becomes even more engaging when you connect with friends on a multiplayer server. To do this, you’ll need to know your server’s IP address, which acts as a unique identifier allowing others to join your game. Here’s a comprehensive guide to finding your Minecraft server address and understanding its significance.
Understanding Minecraft Server Addresses
A Minecraft server address, commonly referred to as an IP address, is a unique numerical label assigned to each device connected to a computer network. In the context of Minecraft, this address enables players to connect to a specific server, facilitating multiplayer gameplay. There are two primary types of IP addresses to be aware of:
- Local/Internal IP Address: Used within your home or local network. If players are on the same network (e.g., within the same household), they'll use this address to connect.
- Public/External IP Address: Assigned by your Internet Service Provider (ISP), this address is used when players from different networks or locations want to connect to your server.
Finding Your Local IP Address
If you're hosting a Minecraft server on your own computer and players within your local network want to join, they'll need your local IP address. Here's how to find it:
- Open Command Prompt:
- Press the
Windows Key + Rto open the Run dialog box.
- Type
cmdand press Enter to launch the Command Prompt.
- Press the
- Execute the IP Configuration Command:
- In the Command Prompt window, type
ipconfigand press Enter.
- In the Command Prompt window, type
- Locate Your IPv4 Address:
- Scroll through the results to find the “IPv4 Address” under your active network connection. This number (e.g.,
192.168.1.10) is your local IP address.
- Scroll through the results to find the “IPv4 Address” under your active network connection. This number (e.g.,
Finding Your Public IP Address
For players outside your local network to connect to your server, they'll need your public IP address. Here's how to find it:
- Use an Online Service:
- Open your web browser and navigate to a site like WhatIsMyIP.
- The website will display your public IP address prominently on the homepage.
Setting Up Your Minecraft Server for External Connections
To allow players from outside your local network to join your Minecraft server, additional steps are necessary:
- Port Forwarding:
- Access your router’s configuration page by typing your router’s IP address into a web browser. This address is typically
192.168.1.1or similar.
- Log in with your router’s admin credentials.
- Navigate to the “Port Forwarding” section.
- Create a new port forwarding rule:
- Service Name: Minecraft (or any identifiable name)
- Port Range: 25565 (default Minecraft port)
- Local IP: Enter your computer’s local IP address (found earlier)
- Protocol: TCP/UDP or both
- Save the settings and restart your router if necessary.
- Access your router’s configuration page by typing your router’s IP address into a web browser. This address is typically
- Adjust Firewall Settings:
- Ensure that your computer's firewall allows incoming connections on port 25565.
- You may need to add a new inbound rule in your firewall settings to permit these connections.
Connecting to a Minecraft Server Using the IP Address
Once you have the appropriate IP address and necessary configurations:
- Launch Minecraft:
- Open the Minecraft game on your computer.
- Navigate to Multiplayer:
- From the main menu, click on “Multiplayer.”
- Add Server or Direct Connect:
- Click on "Add Server" to save the server details for future use, or "Direct Connect" for a one-time session.
- Enter Server Details:
- Server Name: Enter a memorable name (if adding the server).
- Server Address: Input the public IP address (for external players) or local IP address (for players on the same network).
- Join the Server:
- Click “Done” (if adding the server) and then select the server from the list, or click “Join Server” (if using Direct Connect).
Important Considerations
- Dynamic IP Addresses: Some ISPs assign dynamic IP addresses that can change periodically. If your public IP changes, external players will need the updated address to connect. Consider setting up a dynamic DNS service to mitigate this issue.
- Security: Opening ports and sharing your IP address can expose your network to potential security risks. Ensure you have up-to-date security software and consider using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) or other security measures to protect your system.
- Server Hosting Services: If managing a server on your personal computer seems daunting, consider using professional Minecraft server hosting services. These providers handle the technical aspects, offer better performance, and often provide additional features.
By following these steps, you can successfully find your Minecraft server address and set up a multiplayer environment, enhancing your gaming experience by connecting with friends and other players worldwide.