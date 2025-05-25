Is Dying Light 2 Cross-Platform: PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Released on February 04, 2022, Dying Light 2 has gained immense popularity among gaming enthusiasts who love survival games.
The immersive open-world gameplay is one of the main reasons this game has gained so much traction over time. However, one recurrent question plagues people’s minds is, “Is Dyling Light 2 cross-platform?”
If you are in a similar situation and curious about whether Dyling Light 2 is cross-platform across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, this guide will discuss that more.
Cross-Platform Play in Dying Light 2 – Is It True?
Dying Light 2, as of now, doesn’t support cross-platform play between PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. This simply means that players on one platform can’t join the gaming sessions with players on a different platform.
For example, if you are playing Dying Light 2 on your PC and your friend is playing it on PlayStation, you won’t be able to collaborate. This particular limitation has also become a point of contention for many players.
However, there is a silver lining for PC players: those using Steam can play with friends on the Epic Games Store. This cross-play functionality is limited to these two PC platforms and does not extend to console players.
What Platforms Support Crossplay in Dying Light 2?
Indeed, Dying Light 2 doesn’t support cross-platform gameplay. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t enjoy the game with your friends (if you have a few tricks up your sleeve).
How do you make that happen?
If you and your friend both play Dying Light 2 on PlayStation, preferably PS4 and PS5, then you can enjoy crossplay between those two consoles.
Similarly, Xbox users can connect and enjoy crossplay for Dying Light 2 through Xbox One and the Xbox X/S series. So, the trick is to ensure you and your friends use the same “brand” of console to enjoy the multiplayer gameplay experience.
When the game was released in 2022, the cross-console feature was unavailable, which means that the developers are consistently updating the gameplay experience. So, the game might offer crossplay somewhere down the line.
Also Read: What’s the Difference Between a Remake and a Remaster?
Which Consoles Support Dying Light Now?
With the details about crossplay and cross-console gameplay experience, a common question piques people’s curiosity is, “Which gaming consoles support Dying Light 2?”
The good news is that Dying Light 2 is available for play across multiple platforms, including consoles and PCs.
Here’s a list for your reference:
- PC: Windows, Mac and Linux
- PlayStation: PS4 and PS5
- Xbox: Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S
So, if you have access to one of these devices, you are all set to conquer Dying Light 2 and make the most out of this survival game.
How to Enjoy Cross-Platform Gameplay of Dying Light 2?
As we previously mentioned, while the game isn’t “cross-platform,” there are certain aspects of crossplay that are available with Dying Light 2.
So, if you plan to play the game in multiplayer mode, you’d have to ensure that it is cross-console compatible before you select the options.
The following are the steps you need to follow:
- After downloading and installing the game, you should launch Dying Light 2 on your chosen console.
- Next, head to the main menu options.
- Under the main menu, you will find two options: Play solo or multiplayer. If you want to play with your friends, ensure cross-console compatibility first. If that checks out, you can then invite your friends to play the game in multiplayer online mode.
Once you and your friends are connected online via the multiplayer mode, that’s all done and set. You can now go ahead and enjoy the game and make the most of it.
Also Read: Is Rust Cross-Platform; Rust Crossplay Explained
How Interactive is Dying Light 2 in Multiplayer Mode?
A common misconception is that multiplayer games are “by default” excellent, because you are playing in teams, with your friends. Is that the same case with Dying Light 2 as well?
Well, the short answer is no.
Dying Light 2 offers one of the most thrilling multiplayer gameplay experiences. You can join hands with four friends to survive the wrath of the post-apocalyptic world.
However, what makes the multiplayer gameplay even more interesting are features like the day-night cycle, variety of weapons, and parkour-style movement, which offer an amazing co-op experience. Taking down the enemies with your friends is an experience you simply can’t swap for another.
The Future of Cross-Platform Play in Dying Light 2
Techland, the developer of Dying Light 2, has acknowledged the community’s desire for full cross-platform play. Dying Light Franchise Director Tymon Smektała has stated that cross-play is “still an option we’re considering.” However, he also emphasized that it’s a “complex technical challenge” and a “matter of managing priorities, resources, and real value of various features.”
While there have been no concrete announcements or timelines for full cross-platform integration between PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, the fact that it’s still being considered offers a glimmer of hope for the future.
Techland has a history of long-term support for its games, as evidenced by the continued updates and content for Dying Light 2 since its launch. They have also added cross-generation play since the game’s initial release, demonstrating their commitment to enhancing connectivity for their players.
Players hoping for full cross-platform play should monitor official announcements from Techland. Game development is an iterative process, and priorities can shift based on community feedback, technical feasibility, and strategic decisions.
Also Read: Is Monster Hunter Rise Cross Platform?
Final Words
Dying Light 2 has undoubtedly caught numerous gamers’ attention and interest. However, despite the amazing features and gameplay, one aspect that truly is limiting with the game is the lack of cross-platform gameplay. At this point, it is impossible to guess whether or not the developers will change their minds and bring this feature in the future. However, at the moment, the best thing to do would be to rely on the cross-console feature and enjoy the game to the fullest.