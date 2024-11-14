Far Cry 6 is one of the most eagerly anticipated entries into the Far Cry series. It goes into an immersive escapade to the fictional Caribbean island Yara, where players join in a guerrilla uprising against the tyrannical regime. With open-world wonder, engaging plot, and acute strategic gameplay, Far Cry 6 promises another electrifying experience for fans. One of the most frequently asked questions to the players venturing into this action game is, “Is Far Cry 6 crossplay?”
This guide’ll explore this feature in-depth and provide clear answers for players eager to connect with friends across platforms.
Everything You Need To Know About Crossplay in Far Cry 6
Crossplay- this is just the short term for cross-platform play. This feature would allow all those playing on different gaming platforms to team up and compete in one single game. This, as of late, has become a popular demand, as more people are asking for seamless access on consoles and PCs. In Far Cry 6, this crossplay will allow friends to connect even when they are playing using PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.
The Big Question: Is Far Cry 6 Crossplay Platform?
Short answer: Yes and no. That is because while Far Cry 6 does feature a version of crossplay, that version comes with some limitations. Players on PlayStation consoles (PS4 and PS5) can co-play together, and Xbox users (Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S) can indeed connect.
However, cross-platform play across all devices will not be there. The crossplay compatibility has yet to be included that enables the PlayStation and Xbox console’s players to connect with friends on PC, however.
Therefore, the PlayStation and Xbox allow you to play with people within the same console family, but PC players are still kept segregated from console players.
Also Read: Is PlayStation 4 shutting down?
Why Not Crossplay?
There may be many different reasons why Ubisoft might have considered changing its decision with Far Cry 6, such as technical limitations, balance issues, or the focus on ensuring a smooth gaming experience with each family of platforms. Crossplay is generally something that developers work hard at so that they do not end up having to deal with too many disparities in performance between those different hardware packages across consoles and PCs.
How To Connect With Friends On CrossPlay
If you’re playing Far Cry 6 on a compatible console and want to connect with friends, there are a few simple steps to enable co-op gameplay. Here’s a step-by-step guide:
This helps ensure that the gamers have the same version of the game, and connectivity is smooth-being compatible with each other.
Each player needs a Ubisoft account to join the co-op game, which is a fundamental requirement for syncing game progress and connecting to other players.
- Add Friend on Ubisoft: You add your friend as a contact through the Ubisoft Connect service. Then you can both send each other an invitation to enter your session.
- Invite Players to Your Game: The host player may forward invites from the game’s menu to others, who must confirm them to get into the session.
- Playtime: Following the signing up of all players, they embark on co-op missions to explore the expansive world of Yara in co-op.
Pro Tip: In order to play co-op, you would have to do the “Operation Du or Die” mission, which is the second story task in Far Cry 6. Once you are done with this, you should unlock the co-op part of the game and be able to play with other people thereafter.
Also Read: Three Reasons The PS5 Star Wars: Kotor Remake Is Such A Huge Hit
What about Cross-Progress?
One of the most notable improvements over Far Cry 6 is its cross-progression feature, wherein a feature of cross-save makes carrying the saved file data between platforms easier. Contrary to Far Cry 5, which has been considered a failure for not including the said feature, cross-progression provides a more effortless transfer of saved data between different platforms and continues your adventure via Ubisoft Connect on another platform. Here’s how:
- Saving a Game on Your Original System: Launch Far Cry 6 on the original device that you played on. When prompted, select “New Game.”
- Upload to Cloud: Under the main menu, locate the save you would like to upload. Choose the one you wish to upload and tap the “Share” button to upload it to Ubisoft’s cloud service.
- Download on the new platform: Login using your Ubisoft identity for the new launch, download from the cloud, and then you can continue exactly from the point at which you left off, without replaying those missions.
Cross-Platform Evolution In Far Cry
From a single-player-only shooter to an open-world franchise supporting online co-op and offering only limited crossplay capabilities, the Far Cry series has certainly transformed significantly from its early days.
For Far Cry 5, the online mode was the spot where players could connect to and play together; however, there was no full cross-platform play. Long story short, in Far Cry 6, which was released recently, Ubisoft continues its expansion on this topic of online functionality-but full cross-platform play is still not in the picture.
Also Read: Top 10 Gaming Youtubers In India 2024 Updated
Future of Crossplay: Can Ubisoft Extend Far Cry 6?
Hopefully, with such massive titles from Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite slowly beginning to receive such cross-platform support, Ubisoft might feel pressured enough to update Far Cry 6 to accommodate a more enhanced capacity for crossplay abilities in the future. That being said, for now, Ubisoft hasn’t announced any public plans regarding support for full crossplay expansion on Far Cry 6. The public must be cautious and watch as Ubisoft keeps updating patches and improvements in the games.
Crossplay in Far Cry 6: Pros and Cons
Advantages:
- Enhanced Social Gaming: Crossplay will enhance the social experience in gaming, allowing friends who have multiple consoles to interact in games.
- Expanded Community: Players can connect across platforms, reducing the chances of long wait times or lack of players in certain game modes.
- Flexibility with Cross-Progression: Cross-progression allows players to switch between devices, maintaining game continuity.
Disadvantages:
- Performance Differences: The variation in hardware remains an issue on different platforms, which creates that one-sided feeling in the game. This is one major reason why developers are also hamstrung from implementing true crossplay.
- Network Challenges: Balancing on various platforms will be a challenge, as different infrastructure requirements could cause variability in network quality.
- Severely Limited Access: To make matters worse, PC gamers are left out, where a player cannot play with console users. The co-op options are severely limited.
Also Read: What Are The UNO Attack Rules And Card Meanings?
Conclusion: The State of Crossplay in Far Cry 6
In short, crossplay is somewhat lacking for Far Cry 6 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S as players can join up in their console family but not across. PC players cannot join in either. All of this really does is bring some flexibility to players who simply want a connected experience between their devices with slightly more and less-than-hopeful cross-progression.
To players wondering, “Is Far Cry 6 Crossplay?” the general answer remains somewhat bittersweet. Sure, there are going to be some options wherein players can team up, but limitations prevent it from being as cross-platform as other titles have adopted. We hope that Ubisoft continues looking into more expansive crossplay capabilities moving forward in updates or entries into the Far Cry series. Be sure to check out some of our other articles on the best crossplay titles for further insights on cross-platform gaming, where adventure with friends and family awaits you across multiple platforms.