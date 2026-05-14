Is playing the lottery online safe? What WV players should know about iPLAY

It’s a reasonable question. Handing over personal details and payment information online gives plenty of people pause, and that’s as true for lottery play as it is for anything else. But for West Virginia players, the answer is straightforward – and worth knowing in full.
The iPLAY platform is the official, state-regulated digital platform of the West Virginia Lottery. It’s not a third-party app or an independent operator. iPLAY is the West Virginia Lottery, available on your phone or browser.
What “state-regulated” actually means
iPLAY operates under the same regulatory framework as in-store lottery play in West Virginia. That means the games, the draws, and the outcomes are all subject to state oversight. The results you see on your screen are the same draws happening at retail. There’s no separate digital draw, no separate odds.
When you register for an iPLAY account, your identity is verified as part of the process. You must be 18 or older and physically located within West Virginia to play. That location check happens at the time of play, not just at sign-up. This ensures the platform maintains its integrity as a state-licensed product.
Your account and payment information
iPLAY accepts debit card, credit cards, ACH, and PayPal as secure payment methods. Using PayPal adds a layer of separation between your bank details and the platform, which some players prefer. Either way, transactions go through a secure checkout process within a state-run system.
Your account dashboard gives you visibility over your purchase history, upcoming draws, and any prizes due. Nothing happens without a record, and everything is tied to your verified account.
Built-in tools for managing your play
One feature that doesn’t get talked about enough is player-controlled deposit limits. With these, you can set a cap on how much you deposit over a given period, directly in your account settings. The platform holds to that figure. It’s a practical, no-fuss way to keep your play within a set budget.
Auto-renewal is another option available through iPLAY. For draw-based games, you can set your numbers once and have entries placed automatically for each draw. It’s available on POWERBALL©, MEGA MILLIONS®, LOTTO AMERICA©, and Cash25. Combined with deposit limits, it puts a clear structure around how and when you play.
A note on what you can and can’t do online
iPLAY covers draw based games and iNSTANTS. Scratch-off tickets can’t be played online, but you can scan them through the app to check results and earn PlayON points. Ca$h Pop, KENO GO BONUS is not available on iPLAY.
Where your play goes
Playing through iPLAY contributes to the same state funds as buying a ticket in-store. Proceeds from West Virginia Lottery games support education, senior services, and tourism across the state.
If you’re weighing up whether iPLAY is a platform you can trust, the short answer is yes. It’s state-run, state-regulated, and designed with player controls built in from the start.
Remember to always play smart and play responsibly.