Liverpool and Club Brugge have met twice with a European trophy at stake. Before you look at the latest Club Brugge vs Liverpool odds, here’s how those two finals went. The 1976 UEFA Cup final went to two legs and the 1978 European Cup final was played at Wembley. Bob Paisley’s Liverpool won both.
The 1976 UEFA Cup final
The 1976 UEFA Cup final was played over two legs, and the first was at Anfield on 28 April 1976. Brugge, managed by Ernst Happel, made a fast start. Raoul Lambert scored after five minutes and Julien Cools made it 2-0 after 15.
Paisley brought Jimmy Case on at half-time, and Liverpool scored three goals in six minutes. Ray Kennedy got the first on 59 minutes, Case equalised two minutes later and Kevin Keegan scored a penalty on 65 minutes. Liverpool won the first leg 3-2.
Keegan settles it in Bruges
The second leg was played in Bruges on 19 May 1976, and Brugge levelled the tie early. Lambert scored a penalty after 11 minutes, which put the home side ahead on away goals.
It lasted four minutes. Keegan equalised from a free kick on 15 minutes, and Liverpool held on for a 1-1 draw. They won 4-3 on aggregate.
It was Liverpool’s second UEFA Cup after their win over Borussia Monchengladbach in 1973. They had also won the First Division that season, so Paisley won the league and a European trophy together for the first time as manager.
The 1978 European Cup final at Wembley
The clubs met again two years later in the 1978 European Cup final at Wembley on 10 May 1978. Liverpool were the holders, having beaten Borussia Monchengladbach in Rome in 1977.
The Liverpool side had changed since 1976. Keegan had joined Hamburg, and Kenny Dalglish had arrived from Celtic in the summer of 1977 for £440,000, which was a British record fee at the time.
Happel was still in charge of Brugge, and his side defended deep for long periods. Liverpool had most of the ball but struggled to find a way through in the first half.
Dalglish’s winner
The only goal came midway through the second half. Graeme Souness played the ball through to Dalglish, who chipped it over goalkeeper Birger Jensen.
Brugge’s best chance to equalise came late on, when Phil Thompson cleared a shot from Jan Simoen off the line. Liverpool won 1-0 and became the first British club to retain the European Cup.
What the two finals meant
For Liverpool, the two finals were part of a run that brought four European Cups between 1977 and 1984.
For Brugge, the 1978 final is still a club landmark. They remain the only Belgian club to reach a European Cup final. Happel left Brugge soon after and managed the Netherlands at the 1978 World Cup weeks later, where they lost the final to Argentina.
Liverpool and Brugge in Europe today
Liverpool won both finals, but in 1976 Brugge led 2-0 at Anfield and were ahead on away goals in the second leg. The 1978 final was decided by one goal and a clearance off the line. If you’re following the current campaign, you can find the latest Champions League odds at Sky Bet.