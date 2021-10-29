5 Movies And Tv Shows To Comfort You On A Lonely Night

Movies and Tv shows are a great way to escape into a dreamy world where the fictional characters become our family and friends, especially on a lonely night. There are a few characters that will feel like they are with you through a lonely night right by your side, comforting you. During the pandemic when many of us couldn’t step out and meet our dear ones, it was the characters from movies and shows that were comforting us through a tough time.

Movies have become an integral part of our lives even more thanks to the pandemic. Loneliness can push us in a totally different zone and make us mentally disturbed, but movies and tv series can keep us busy and distract us at least temporarily. We have curated a list of 5 movies and tv shows you can watch on a lonely night that will comfort you in some way or the other.

Friends

Image Source : Imdb.com

Even though it has been so many years since this show started and ended, it will still make you laugh. The show is about friends living together and the madness that each character brings will make you feel a little less lonely. The show will make you feel secure and comfort you with each character’s emotional journey. There is at least one character that will resemble you or a friend of yours making it more relatable. When you can’t see your friends who would otherwise comfort you, you can rely on these fictional friends on your tv screen.

The Wedding Planner

Image Source : Imdb.com

Who doesn’t like the wedding festivities? This movie will bring back all the fun wedding memories you’ve had. There is something about weddings, be it yours or somebody else’s it makes you feel emotional and secure. This movie is a romantic comedy revolving around a wedding planner who is struggling to make her romantic dream come true. The events that follow will surely make you smile and bring you to the gloom. Though the movie is quite predictable, sometimes predictability is good to watch and feel comforted.

Sex and The City: The Movie

Image Source : Imdb.com

If you’ve ever watched the show Sex and The City, you will enjoy this movie too. This movie is about girlfriends out on a holiday. It has everything to feel comforted by, the bond of girlfriends, the picturesque landscape of Mexico, and a lot of fashion. This movie has everything it takes to feel good on a lonely night. It will remind you of the friendship you have with your girls who may not be present with you physically but are always there for you without any conditions. There are some funny moments too, that will crack you up and make you forget your loneliness.

The Notebook

The Notebook is a movie adaptation of the novel The Notebook written by Nicholas Spark. It is a romantic story that captures a delicate relationship between a rich girl and a mill worker. The story encapsulates so many different emotions through war, reconciliation, grief, and more. It will take you on an emotional ride. It also promises a better, brighter, and happier future through the storyline and the love that the two characters share. A perfect movie to watch when you are feeling lonely cause it often instills hopelessness, this movie will give you some hope.

Game of Thrones

This epic series is based on a fantasy novel with the same title written by George R.R. Martins. It is difficult to explain what happens in this series, as it is beyond your imagination. It will keep you glued to your couch for a very long time. It is highly addictive and engaging. It will keep you guessing what will happen next, don’t bother guessing it because you can’t. Watch it on a lonely night, you will forget everything happening around you.

Final Words

Watch these 5 movies and tv shows to find solace and feel comforted on a lonely night. You won’t be disappointed. Loneliness is experienced by all at some point in time, it is okay to feel so. Movies can help you deal with loneliness in many ways and feel comforted. These movies and shows will instantly lift up your spirits and give you hope to comfort you on a lonely night.