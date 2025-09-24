MyAbandonware.com, where old games never die

The internet never forgets, and that’s a blessing in gaming. Thanks to myabandonware.com, we have a huge archive of titles from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s that would be unobtainable if it weren’t for this website.
A Journey Through Time in Pixels
For many, the appeal of MyAbandonware lies in the amount of games available. With more than thirty-five thousand games, the site has become a library of forgotten treasures, covering DOS, Windows, Amiga, Macintosh, and numerous titles that were available in older systems. If you are looking for legendary names like Civilization, Sim City 2000, Prince of Persia, or Doom; this is your website. There are curious options as well, such as casino games like Hard Rock Casino, precursors of nowadays Spin Casino live games scene.
Each game entry has useful details: screenshots, metadata, manuals, and often tips for running the software on modern machines. The site’s intuitive search filters make it easy to browse by platform, year, or genre, turning the process of discovery into an easier experience. If any reader was around during this time, they might remember how it was installing a game from floppy disks. For them, diving into this collection feels like uncovering an old box of childhood toys in the attic.
Navigating Preservation and Legality
Of course, “abandonware” sits in a gray legal area. Those games aren’t sold anymore, but that doesn’t mean they are no longer protected by copyright laws. MyAbandonware makes clear that players should respect local laws and support re-releases when they exist, but the site also functions as a safeguard against cultural erasure. Without platforms like this, countless pieces of gaming history would simply disappear. Platforms like MyAbandonware can be seen as online museums for gaming, something that might be more relevant whenever permanently-online games close their servers.
That preservation aspect is what makes MyAbandonware so important. It’s not about nostalgia, even though it plays a big role for those who grew up in the 80s and the 90s. It’s about keeping accessible a huge variety of digital creations that wouldn’t be available in other ways. Not every game is a masterpiece or is the starting point for a world-shaping franchise, but they should be conserved. Many of these games influenced the design of the titles we play today, and being able to revisit them from time to time helps us better understand how the medium evolved. It’s useful even for people that are making documentaries about the history of gaming.
There’s also a practical side: most of these games are no longer commercially available, and in some cases, the original companies have ceased to exist. MyAbandonware ensures that they don’t vanish completely. Even with the occasional hurdles of compatibility and the need for emulators, the value of having such a vast archive at hand outweighs the inconveniences. For players, researchers, and enthusiasts, the site is about keeping the memory of gaming’s formative years alive.