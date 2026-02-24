New and Upcoming Slot/Videogame Collaborations You Should Know About 

Just as live-service videogames are now all about collaborations and crossovers – as anyone who has seen Kim Kardashian running around Springfield in Fortnite can attest – gambling game developers are increasingly looking to get in on the multimedia action. Although franchise collabs with slot games have been around for years, 2025 brought a new level to the scene and 2026 could go even further.
The Canadian online casino market is growing massively, up to some CA$15 billion in 2025, and an emerging trend over the year was gamification. A majority of new slots released last year and going into 2026 have videogame features like progression mechanics or narrative choices. And that’s not mentioning the slots that are actual licensed collabs with famous video game IPs and studios. So what are the best releases of recent months, and which ones should you be looking out for?
The Long-Awaited Assassin’s Creed Slots Could Debut in 2026
In early 2025 well-known international slot developer Games Global revealed that it will be releasing a series of slot games based on the hugely popular and long-running Assassins Creed series. There has been no more information since then, but given the general slot development cycle expect more news – if not a release – in 2026.
When the first game drops it will undoubtedly be the biggest videogame and slot game collaboration since NetEnt’s 2020 release Street Fighter II: The World Warrior. Games Global, the online game development arm of Microgaming, has been a popular developer for years and has been responsible for many videogame tie ins – some very highly rated and others not so much.
However, the developer has been working on this project for a while now. It has also been confirmed that the four games will be story driven, and each one will focus on a separate historical period covered by the franchise. There’s plenty of scope for different themes as the Assassin’s Creed series’ 20 games have covered many time periods and locales including:
- Pirate era Caribbean
- Colonial America
- Ancient Greece
- Ancient Egypt
- French Revolution Paris
- The Holy Land during the Crusades
- Renaissance Italy
Konami Slots – Coming to Online Casinos in Canada?
Late in December 2025 legendary Japanese videogame and slot machine maker Konami launched its Konami Online Interactive service. Although popular at land-based casinos in Canada and the USA, Konami’s online slots aren’t widely available on the Western market.
It’s aim with Konami Online Interactive is to allow more casinos across the globe to access online versions of classic Konami slot games that have been enjoyed at land-based casinos for years. Plus, some very new and shiny titles too, like their recently released BOMBERMAN slots (more on that later).
From now on, it seems like a majority of Konami’s new land-based slots will also be jointly released digitally – which is a big step into the global online casino business for potentially one of its biggest names. It seems unlikely at this stage that the the venture will include international ports of its domestic oriented pachinko slots with videogame themes like Persona 5 or Resident Evil – but you never know.
Lara Croft: Fortune of the Eclipse MultiChase is the Latest Big Videogame Slot Tie In
Although not a licensed Tomb Raider slot game (those exist too) this one is an official tie in, as it uses the license to the game’s Lara Croft character – which is treated differently to the game IP by new owners Embracer.
However, Lara Croft: Fortune’s of the Eclipse by Games Global-owned studio Triple Edge Gaming is the latest big IP videogame slot adaption having been released in late October 2025.
This 6×5 reel slot game uses the famous British adventurer and treasure hunter as its central motif, with a 3D animated Lara regularly swinging across the reels and dropping bonuses or extra symbols.
The game has a top payout of 2000x per spin. It also uses rolling multipliers that increase as you chain wins from the cascading reels feature. This is not the most imaginative or best looking slot, but it will hold some interest for gamblers who are also fans of Lara and the Tomb Raider series.
On the plus side for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed slots, Games Global appears to be developing them in house, rather than via a subsidiary studio, so the quality should be better.
BOMBERMAN Slots Hit Casino Floors in Late 2025
A true classic videogame IP entered the world of slots for the first time in 2025, when Konami dropped several BOMBERMAN slots at casinos across the USA. Although exclusive to Graton Resort Casino in California for the first month, the machines are now rolling out more widely in North America for 2026. And should be available for Canadian casino operators right now.
BOMBERMAN BLAST and BOMBERMAN BOOM use Konami’s new Solstice machine cabinet which won several awards when it was introduced at gaming expos in 2025. The games make use of the large screen for transforming reels and – of course – bomb-based bonuses that make the most of the iconic Bomberman character.
The titles are also unique in that they are the first new Konami slot games to be simultaneously available for online casino release – so expect to see them at your favorite Canadian online casino sometime soon as well.