A good ret paladin does three things: spends Holy Power quickly, keeps Wake of Ashes on cooldown, and fires burst with Avenging Wrath. Get those right and the rest of the rotation falls into place.
This page covers how the spec plays in Midnight. For talent builds and gear, a dedicated ret paladin guide goes deeper. Retribution received no changes in patch 12.1.5, so what you learn now stays valid until the next balance update.
Why Does the Ret Paladin Rotation Work?
Retribution revolves around Holy Power. You generate it with a few abilities, then spend it on big hitters. Because Wake of Ashes has a 30-second cooldown and Avenging Wrath a 60-second one, your burst comes around often.
That short cycle makes the spec easy to read. You rarely wait on long timers, so mistakes show up fast, and good play is mostly about not wasting Holy Power. That also makes it a friendly spec to learn, since the same few buttons matter every cycle.
Templar or Herald of the Sun: Which WoW Paladin Hero Talent?
Retribution has two hero talent trees. Templar is the default for single-target fights, because it is very slightly stronger there and brings better defensive options. Herald of the Sun does better on low-target cleave, though the gap shrinks on large packs.
Templar also gives you Hammer of Light after Wake of Ashes, a separate Holy Power spender that hits hard in AoE. Herald of the Sun instead applies Dawnlight damage-over-time effects when you cast Wake of Ashes.
In Mythic+, Templar has stronger instant burst, while Herald of the Sun has the edge in sustained cleave. Short fights or Power Infusion can also tip single-target results toward Herald. Check which fits your content before you commit to a tree.
How to Play a Ret Paladin Step by Step
- Open with your cooldowns. Cast Wake of Ashes early and pair it with your burst, then spend Holy Power as fast as you can.
- Keep Wake of Ashes on cooldown. It is core to both hero trees, so every late cast costs you damage.
- Use Art of War procs at 2 stacks. Do not hold them while you wait for something better.
- Watch your Holy Power before you spend. Sitting at the cap wastes generation, which is lost damage.
- Use Divine Storm in AoE. When several enemies are in range, swap your single-target spender for it.
Common Mistakes Ret Paladins Make
- Delaying Wake of Ashes. Short cooldowns reward steady use, so cast it on time unless a mechanic forces a hold.
- Picking Herald of the Sun for novelty. Templar is the default, so switch only when your content favors cleave.
- Forgetting defensives. Divine Protection, Divine Shield and Blessing of Protection exist for a reason, so press them before you are in trouble.
One tip many guides skip: if you keep capping Holy Power, try Templar Strikes. It gives you more control over Holy Power generation, though it is usually a bit weaker than Crusading Strikes.
Nail those basics and your ret paladin will play cleaner in raids and Mythic+. Next, try both hero talent trees on a target dummy and see which one feels better in your hands.
FAQ
Is Templar or Herald of the Sun better for Ret?
Templar is the default for most content. Herald of the Sun suits low-target cleave.
What does Ret spend Holy Power on?
On spenders such as Final Verdict and Divine Storm, plus Hammer of Light if you play Templar.
How often can Ret use burst cooldowns?
Often. Wake of Ashes has a 30-second cooldown and Avenging Wrath has a 60-second one.