University education and professional certificates form the starting point of a professional path. For Uri Poliavich, professional readiness rests on more than a single achievement and includes the ability to continue learning as tasks develop. This idea connects digital literacy, analytical thinking, and the use of information at work with the goals of professional training.
Uri Poliavich on Digital Literacy as a Basis for Professional Readiness
Modern digital literacy goes beyond basic skills such as working with digital devices and knowing the mechanics of digital tools used for certain tasks. For Uri Poliavich, it is part of professional preparation, since learning to work with new digital instruments supports a person over the course of a career. He sees digital literacy as an ongoing practice rather than an accomplishment of an early career stage.
Formal certificates remain a starting point for digital literacy, and the range of tools used at work continues to grow after they are obtained. Uri Poliavich focuses less on any particular platform than on the attitude towards it. An employee who is confident in adapting to a new system treats each new instrument as part of the job.
This approach also shapes the meaning of digital literacy, which goes beyond operating an instrument or an application correctly. Uri Poliavich sees it as closer to professional fluency: knowing which instrument fits a particular task, recognizing when a new task calls for a different instrument, and mastering that instrument with confidence.
Uri Poliavich on Operating with Digital Instruments and Information
Digital literacy becomes practical when it moves from general digital skills to completing specific tasks: using a new platform quickly, choosing the necessary information from a large base, and analyzing its sources. Drawing on his international experience in technology, Uri Poliavich sees a platform or database as useful when a person can work with it independently.
Getting and evaluating information are two different skills. Finding a particular number, report, or statement is the first step, while checking whether this information is relevant, current, and well-sourced is a separate process. For Uri Poliavich, mastering this second step is central to developing professional skills.
Working with digital platforms involves understanding what happens beyond their interface. When a professional knows how a tool produces its output, they can assess that output on their own. A practical understanding of how the platform works lets a person use it independently.
Uri Poliavich on Analytical Thinking and Its Application to Knowledge
Analytical thinking represents the next stage after information evaluation, because once a certain range of facts is judged reliable, the question of its actual meaning and its applicability has to be answered. Employers expect 39% of workers’ skills to change by 2030, compared to 44% in the same poll conducted two years earlier. These figures show that the set of skills used at work continues to develop, and analytical thinking helps a person see which new competencies a task calls for.
The ability to apply knowledge to a specific task represents the final criterion that proves this information has been mastered. Uri Poliavich connects this idea with professional training, because a course or credential serves its purpose only if an individual can use it in their practical work. Analytical thinking becomes practical when it is applied to a specific situation.
The share of workers who completed training as part of long-term learning initiatives reached 50%, up from 41% in the same survey two years earlier. Such training matches Uri Poliavich’s view of learning as a regular part of the working year.
Professional Readiness as a Continuous Process
Professional readiness comes from several skills working together. Digital literacy lets a person work with a tool and get its output, the evaluation of information helps assess whether that output is reliable, analytical thinking clarifies what it means, and the ability to apply knowledge turns it into results on a particular task. These skills interact and support one another.
For Uri Poliavich, professional growth extends beyond one achievement obtained at a certain point in time. Digital literacy, the evaluation of information, analytical thinking, and the application of knowledge to a particular task develop together throughout a career. From this perspective, professional readiness becomes a continual practice built on the digital skills that modern specialists use.