Every few years, a small game comes out of nowhere and changes what players expect. In 2024, that game was Balatro, a card-based roguelike built around poker hands. It launched in February with little fanfare, and within a year it was one of the most talked-about indie titles on any platform.
Its success has sparked a wider curiosity about the card games behind it. Some players have gone on to learn real poker or blackjack, while others are exploring new casino sites to see how those classic games work in a different setting. Either way, Balatro shows how a familiar set of rules can feel brand new when you put them inside a different kind of game.
What makes Balatro different
Balatro was created by a solo developer who goes by LocalThunk. Game Developer reported that it had sold five million copies by January 2025, after a burst of attention around the 2024 Game Awards, where it won Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game and Best Mobile Game.
At its core, the game borrows its vocabulary from poker. You build hands such as pairs, flushes and straights, but instead of playing against other people, you play against a set of score targets. As KrASIA explains, it draws on the mechanics and terminology of Texas Hold’em while introducing its own scoring systems and objectives.
The twist is the roguelike structure. Each run gives you a different mix of special cards, known as Jokers, which change how your hands score. A good run depends on spotting combinations that work together, which keeps every attempt feeling fresh.
Why the formula works
Several things help explain why it caught on so quickly:
- Familiar rules. Most players already know that a flush beats a straight, so there is no steep learning curve at the start.
- Layered strategy. Beneath the simple surface, there are plenty of build styles to experiment with, from hand-focused strategies to Joker-driven ones.
- Short, repeatable runs. A single attempt can be quick, which makes it easy to pick up and put down.
- Mobile availability. The game arrived on iOS and Android in September 2024, and mobile played a large part in its growth.
- Constant surprises. Randomness keeps you guessing, but smart choices still decide most outcomes.
A genre with a long history
Balatro didn’t come from nowhere. Card games have been a staple of video gaming for decades, from solitaire on early PCs to modern deck-builders. LocalThunk has cited other games as inspiration, including Luck Be a Landlord, a roguelike with a slot machine theme. Other deck-building hits, such as Slay the Spire, helped to build an audience for the style.
What Balatro did was merge a universally recognised card game with the roguelike formula. It made poker hands feel like the building blocks of a strategy game, and it gave players a reason to think about card odds in a fresh way.
How video game cards differ from the real thing
It’s worth being clear about what the game is and isn’t. Balatro is a single-player strategy game with no real money involved. Your goal is to beat score targets, and the outcome depends on the choices you make and the luck of the draw within a designed system.
Real card games played in a casino are a different experience. They involve other players or a dealer, set rules and real stakes, and they are regulated differently from a video game. If you enjoy the poker side of Balatro and want to learn more about the real thing, there is no shortage of free resources, from rulebooks to online tutorials, that explain how hands rank and how rounds work.
What’s next for card-based games
Balatro’s success has encouraged other developers to explore similar ideas, and the combination of card mechanics with other genres looks set to continue. Expect more takes on poker, blackjack and other table games, as well as plenty of experiments that blend them with puzzle, strategy and RPG elements.
For players, that’s good news. Whether you prefer a quick mobile session or a long run on the couch, the appeal is the same: simple rules, deep strategy and the thrill of one more hand.