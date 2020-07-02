How to Make Comps work for you in Gambling?

Comp is the short form for complimentary. Comps in the gambling industry are free stuff that gambling companies and casinos give as incentives to the players. You receive more comps if you gamble more. While discussing comps, you can understand “action.” It refers to the money you have to bet. Depending on the payout odds and the odds behind a game, online casinos estimate the expected losses depending on the hourly action.

Different methods to get comps

The primary thing that you should do for qualifying for rewards includes signing up for a loyalty program. Many online casinos help you enroll in the VIP program the moment you begin to place the real-money wagers. On the other hand, in the land-based casinos, you have to sign up and then complete the registration process. Once you receive the approval, you will get players’ club cars, which you can use for earning rewards on purchases and the games.

Slot machines

Casinos have the greatest advantage with the slot machines. The land-based casinos hold 4-12% edge and online casinos have a 2-6% advantage. Casinos give out more comp to the slot players as they make most of the money through these games. Usually, they provide anything between 0.1-0.3% comp rates. The rate a casino gives differs depending on the loyalty status and playing volume. The land-based and online casinos offer just 0.1 comp rate while you start playing. You can increase the amount to 0.2% or more than that. You can earn comps from a video poker too. The casinos often lose big money to skilled players when they offer a 0.1% comp rate. Thus, they minimize the rate to 0.025%. If you play slots or video poker at land casinos, you should insert theplayers’ club card to the machine to generate rewards, or else you will receive free drinks as the comps.

Table games

The table games such as blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and craps result in freebies. The rewards are not lucrative as is seen in the slot machines. Many table games have lower-house edges compared to slots. The comps shall be decided based on the bet size, play rate, and theoretical losses. When you play agen poker online in an online casino then it can track a play and distribute the awards. There is software that can monitor all the wagers that you make. Land-based casinos have difficulty regarding this. The pit boss should monitor the play rate while making the rounds. In the end, the pit boss shall decide the comps. Moreover, you will not receive may rewardsuntil you bet something big.

Make purchases

You can earn comps while you purchase at the land-based casinos. Several casinos provide comprehensive loyalty programs, which cover everything right from shopping to dining. You should keep your players’ club card while making any purchase at the casino resort. It will help you get additional value from hotel stays, shopping, and meal. Many casinos have detailed explanations of the rewards programs. You should check out the BIP pages and see the purchases that apply for comps. You can beat a casino or even profit by taking advantage of the comp opportunities.