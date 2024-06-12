From Shooters to Sports: Favorite Game Genres in the Gulf Countries

In the 2020s, gaming has taken the lead in terms of entertainment. This sector has mushroomed in the Gulf region and has become an integral element of their modern entertainment culture. The region’s strong smartphone and internet penetration rates, together with its tech-savvy and young population, make it a global gaming hotspot. However, the gaming tendency leans toward certain game types, such as games of chance offered by online casinos. Interestingly, there are Arabic-specific casinos that offer a large range of games, excellent security features, and 24-hour support in Arabic. The most popular games in this galloping market are:
Shooters
According to recent figures, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) gaming market produced more than $1.67 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $1.83 billion in 2024. Notably, shooter games rank among the top contributors. Approximately 58% of professional gamers in the GCC play first-person shooter games. These video games feature the usage of various weapons in warfare. They are viewed in the first person, which means that the player sees the action through the eyes of the video game’s primary character. “Valorant”, “Splitgate”, and “Back 4 Blood” are among the most popular in this region.
Puzzle Games
Puzzle games are extremely popular in the Gulf region since they are easily accessible via cell phones. According to industry trends and statistics, puzzle games have extraordinarily high player involvement and are among the most popular in terms of downloads. For example, the majority of puzzle games played in the UAE have daily engagement rates of more than 60%. It is largely the reason they account for more than 40% of all mobile game downloads. “Gulf Echoes: Tent of Treason” and “Screw Puzzle: Wood Nut & Bolt” are among the most popular. They tend to resonate with the public’s desire for cerebral stimulation.
Racing and Sports
The Gulf region has recently seen an increase in the popularity of racing and sports games, similar to the exponential growth of puzzle games. Racing and sports games appeal to the region’s population because they include exciting high-speed action. The majority of these games have simple controls, resulting in an enjoyable user experience. Racing and sports games are expected to get even more popular in 2024, with profits increasing by 70% over 2023. Racing titans like “Formula 1” dominate the PC and console gaming categories because of their spectacular graphics and engrossing gameplay. The growing popularity of competitive gaming has led to a surge in racing competitions, with numerous titles topping the charts.
Multiplayer Online Games
Many people in the GCC like playing single-player games, particularly on mobile devices. However, multiplayer online games tend to provide even more excitement, catching the attention of many gamers in the GCC. Games like “Final Fantasy XIV” and “World of Warcraft” provide an alluring blend of epic experiences with the ability to engage with other players online. For this and other reasons, multiplayer online games have a significant fan following in the GCC and are anticipated to grow further this decade.
Battle Royale Games
Battle Royale games have grown as a major component of multiplayer online gaming. These games combine the winning sense of last-man-standing gameplay with the excitement of adventure and survival. Players in the Gulf region appreciate the thrill of scavenging for weaponry and outmaneuvering their opponents in intense exchanges. “Fortnite” and “Apex Legends” have become cultural favorites among Gulf gamers. They easily appeal to the players’ desire for conquest and the need to prove themselves.
Fighting Games
Gamers in the Gulf region also prefer fighting games. According to market figures, player involvement increased by almost 25% in 2024. Fighting games such as “Street Fighter 6 Standard Edition” have seen a major growth in popularity in recent years. These games have a unique potential to connect with gamers in the Gulf region, resulting in increased esports involvement. Game creators have gone above and beyond to make fighting games more appealing to Gulf residents by infusing them with local flair. Effectively, these action-adventure games continue to increase in sales and downloads. The 2024 data show already indicates a 35% increase.
Recap
The Gulf region is spending considerably on iGaming and eSports. The resulting advancements are visible in the increasing number of gamers and revenue, projected to surpass the $2.2 billion mark by 2027. Also, we can see the rise in popularity of online casino games such as slots, roulette, and poker.
The game categories mentioned in this article have proven to be the most popular. Their rapid ascent suggests that they will stay a fan favorite for some time. However, they may change due to various circumstances, including changes in tastes and preferences throughout time.