Types of Video Games & Sub-Genres That Are Teen-Friendly

Key Points
- The video game industry offers diverse genres suitable for teen players
- Understanding different game types helps parents guide appropriate choices
- Many genres offer educational value alongside entertainment
- Teen-friendly options exist across all major gaming platforms
- Game ratings help identify age-appropriate content
Introduction
From fast-paced action to thoughtful puzzle-solving, sports simulations to elaborate fantasy worlds, video game genres that can capture any teen’s imagination. Understanding the different types of video games and their sub-genres can help make right choices about age-appropriate gaming content that aligns with their interests and values.
1. Adventure Games
Adventure games focus on exploration, puzzle-solving, and storytelling. These games typically involve navigating environments, collecting items, and solving problems to advance the narrative. They often emphasize plot and character development over fast-paced action.
Examples:
- The Legend of Zelda series
- Minecraft: Story Mode
- Life is Strange
- Journey
Story-Driven Adventures
These adventures prioritize rich narratives and character development. Players make choices that influence the story’s direction and outcome. Games like “Oxenfree” and “Life is Strange” offer teen-appropriate stories with meaningful themes and memorable characters.
Point-and-Click Adventures
These classic adventures involve exploring environments by clicking on objects to interact with them. Modern examples like “Broken Age” and “Machinarium” offer charming visuals and creative puzzles without inappropriate content.
2. Puzzle Games
Puzzle games challenge players’ problem-solving abilities and critical thinking skills. These games range from simple pattern matching to complex spatial reasoning challenges, providing entertainment while developing cognitive abilities.
Examples:
- Tetris
- Portal series
- Bejeweled
- Words with Friends
Word Games
Word games challenge vocabulary and language skills. Popular examples include “Words with Friends,” “Wordle,” and “Scrabble GO,” which offer educational value alongside competitive gameplay.
Hidden Object Games
These games task players with finding objects concealed within detailed scenes. Some add mystery elements, requiring players to find clues to solve larger puzzles. The “Hidden City” series provides engaging hidden object challenges appropriate for teens.
Logic Puzzles
Games like “The Witness” and “Professor Layton” series present increasingly complex logic puzzles that develop deductive reasoning skills. These games reward patience and analytical thinking.
3. Sandbox Games
Sandbox games provide open-ended environments where players have freedom to explore and create with minimal restrictions. These games typically feature non-linear gameplay with few required story elements, allowing players to set their own goals.
Examples:
- Minecraft
- Terraria
- Stardew Valley
- No Man’s Sky
Crafting Sandboxes
Crafting sandboxes emphasize resource collection and item creation. Players gather materials through mining, farming, or exploration to build tools, structures, and equipment. Minecraft stands as the definitive example, offering unlimited creative potential in a teen-friendly package.
Space Sandboxes
Space sandboxes let players explore vast cosmic environments. Games like “No Man’s Sky” feature procedurally generated universes with billions of planets to discover, while maintaining content appropriate for teen players.
Life Simulation
Games like “Stardew Valley” and “Animal Crossing” offer peaceful life simulations where players can farm, build relationships with NPCs, and customize their surroundings. These games promote creativity and resource management without mature themes.
4. Role-Playing Games (RPGs)
RPGs feature immersive world-building and storytelling, allowing players to assume the role of characters in richly developed settings. These games typically include character progression systems where players improve abilities and equipment over time.
Examples:
- Pokémon series
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Dragon Quest XI
- Ni No Kuni
Japanese RPGs (JRPGs)
JRPGs typically feature turn-based combat, anime-inspired art styles, and linear storylines. The Pokémon series and Dragon Quest games offer teen-appropriate adventures with memorable characters and accessible gameplay.
Action RPGs
These blend RPG elements with real-time combat. Games like “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” offer expansive worlds to explore and challenges to overcome without graphic violence or mature themes.
Massive Multiplayer Online RPGs (MMORPGs)
MMORPGs create persistent online worlds where players can interact with others while completing quests and developing their characters. Teen-friendly options include “Guild Wars 2” and “Final Fantasy XIV” (with parental controls enabled).
5. Turn-Based Strategy Games
Turn-based strategy games give players time to consider their moves before executing them. These games emphasize planning, resource management, and tactical thinking, as each decision can significantly impact the outcome.
Examples:
- Pokémon (battle system)
- Civilization series
- Fire Emblem series
- XCOM 2
Tactical RPGs
Tactical RPGs combine character development with grid-based combat scenarios. The “Fire Emblem” series offers teen-appropriate tactical gameplay with story-driven campaigns and relationship-building elements.
4X Strategy Games
4X games (eXplore, eXpand, eXploit, eXterminate) focus on building civilizations from humble beginnings to global or galactic dominance. The “Civilization” series provides historical education alongside strategic gameplay.
Digital Board Games
Digital adaptations of board games like “Chess,” “Risk,” and “Ticket to Ride” offer strategic challenges without inappropriate content. Many feature online multiplayer options for competing against friends.
6. Sports Games
Sports games allow players to experience athletic competition virtually. Some aim for realistic simulation while others take creative liberties for entertaining gameplay.
Examples:
- FIFA series
- NBA 2K series
- Rocket League
- Wii Sports Resort
Realistic Sports Simulations
These games aim to recreate real-world sports with high fidelity. The FIFA series, NBA 2K games, and MLB The Show offer authentic sports experiences with realistic physics and professional athlete rosters.
Arcade Sports
These games prioritize fun over realism. “Rocket League” (car soccer) and “NBA Jam” deliver exaggerated, high-energy sports experiences that are easily accessible to new players.
Sports Management
Management games like “Football Manager” focus on team building, strategy, and resource allocation rather than direct control of athletes. These games develop analytical skills and sports knowledge.
7. Racing/Simulation Games
Racing games satisfy the “need for speed” in a safe virtual environment. From realistic driving simulations to fantastical kart racers, this genre offers varied experiences for teen players.
Examples:
- Forza Horizon series
- Gran Turismo series
- Mario Kart series
- TrackMania
Kart Racers
Kart racing games like “Mario Kart” feature colorful visuals, power-ups, and simplified driving mechanics. These games emphasize fun competition over realism and are particularly suitable for younger teens.
Simulation Racers
Simulation racing games like “Gran Turismo” and “Forza Motorsport” provide realistic driving physics and authentic vehicles. These games can develop understanding of automotive mechanics and driving techniques.
Vehicle Simulators
Beyond racing, vehicle simulators like “Farming Simulator” and “Microsoft Flight Simulator” let players operate specialized vehicles in realistic environments, offering educational value alongside entertainment.
8. Real-Time Strategy (RTS) Games
RTS games require players to make continuous strategic decisions while managing resources, building structures, and controlling units. Unlike turn-based games, action happens continuously, demanding quick thinking and adaptation.
Examples:
- Age of Empires series
- Plants vs. Zombies
- StarCraft II (with parental guidance)
- Pikmin series
Tower Defense
Tower defense games task players with placing defensive structures along predetermined paths to stop waves of advancing enemies. “Plants vs. Zombies” and “Bloons TD” provide strategic challenges with age-appropriate presentation.
Massively Online Battle Arena (MOBA)
MOBAs combine RTS elements with team-based competition. Teen-friendly options with appropriate community moderation include “Pokemon Unite” and “League of Legends: Wild Rift” (with parental oversight).
City Builders
City-building games like “Cities: Skylines” and “SimCity” challenge players to develop urban areas while managing resources and services. These games offer valuable lessons in urban planning and economics.
9. Casual/Idle Games
Casual games feature simple mechanics designed for quick, accessible play sessions. These games are especially popular on mobile devices, providing entertainment during short breaks or downtime.
Examples:
- Candy Crush Saga
- Cut the Rope
- Two Dots
- Cats & Soup
Match-Three Games
Match-three puzzlers like “Candy Crush Saga” and “Bejeweled” challenge players to create patterns with colored objects. These games offer quick sessions with gradually increasing difficulty.
Clicker Games
Clicker games involve tapping to earn points used for upgrades that generate more points automatically. Games like “Cookie Clicker” and “Tap Titans” provide simple progression systems without inappropriate content.
Tycoon/Idle Games
These games involve building businesses or systems that generate passive income. “Idle Miner Tycoon” and “AdVenture Capitalist” introduce basic economic concepts through simplified business simulations.
Most Popular Teen-Friendly Genres
Among teen players, certain genres have demonstrated particular popularity for their accessibility, social features, and replayability:
- Sandbox Games: These games allow self-expression while developing problem-solving skills.
- Sports and Racing: Accessible racing games like “Mario Kart” appeal to casual players while simulation racers attract automotive enthusiasts.
- Mobile Casual Games: These games appeal to teens with limited gaming time who want immediate entertainment without complex learning curves.
- Cooperative Multiplayer: These include multiplayer shooters with age-appropriate content (like “Splatoon”), cooperative adventures, and team-based strategy games.
Conclusion
It’s important to remember that many of today’s most popular games blend elements from multiple genres, creating unique experiences that may appeal to teens with varied interests. By understanding these different game types, one can provide better guides to teens toward experiences that match their interests while remaining age-appropriate.The best approach is to maintain open communication about gaming choices and possibly take an interest in the games people in their teens enjoy.