11 Tried and Tested Ways to Get Free Skins on Mobile Legends (2021)

Any Mobile Legends fan will be psyched to obtain lots of skins for their preferred heroes. While many players might believe that the skins don’t come for free, it is indeed possible to get them for free. Mobile Legends offers several ways through which you can get free skins in the game. This guide will let you know how to earn skins for free on Mobile Legends.

Obviously, the easiest way to get skins is by getting employed and earning money that would allow you to buy Diamonds in the game. But, all of us don’t have either of that. We have to acknowledge that diamonds are hard to collect and quite costly too.

Not only do skins make the heroes look cool but also boost up their stats. So, Mobile Legends players are dying to know how to collect skins for free in Mobile Legends. Luckily, the Mobile Legends developers are kind enough to provide us with a couple of ways to get skins for free.

This blog will help you out even further and give you 11 easy ways to obtain skins in Mobile Legends for free:

1. Lucky Spin

Lucky Spin gives you a chance to win many rewards such as Emblem Fragments, Battle Points, and free skins as well. On the other hand, Lucky Spin rewards can also help you gather some Lucky Gem Fragments, in case you don’t win skins. These can be exchanged at the “Lucky Shop” for skins.

2. Skin Fragments

In addition to Battle Points, Tickets, and Gem Fragments, Skin Fragments can also be traded for a skin. However, you need to have lots of skin fragments to do the same. Around 75 to 250 fragments are required as per the skin you want.

To check all the skins available for buying, go to “Shop” and then “Fragments”. The game features two variations of Skin Fragments: Premium and Rare. Now, there are several methods to obtain skin fragments like daily login rewards, lucky treasure recharge, magic wheel, and skin gift.

3. Daily Login Rewards

Daily login provides you with tons of in-game loots every day. So, if you really want some free skins, then don’t forget to login at least once every day to get hands on your rewards. Keep in mind that you won’t obtain an actual skin, instead you will get tickets and skin fragments that can be used to buy skin from the shop. Moreover, you will also win a Deluxe Skin Trial Card on the seventh day of your daily login spree.

4. Events

Many times, some events just give away free skins to players. So, always keep a check on the ongoing events. This is why you need to try to log in every day and complete all the tasks assigned to you in the daily login section.

5. Live Streaming

The live streaming feature can be used as an indirect way to collect skins. You get to share your gaming skills with many people via live streaming. These people can watch you play and sometimes, even offer you with diamonds. Then, these diamonds can be exchanged for skins.

6. End of Season Ranking Up

Play the ranked games at the end of every season and increase your rank to earn free skins. For example, if you end the season with the Master rank, then you will get the Season Exclusive Skin. In addition to that, you will also get tickets and battle points rewards.

Keep in mind that a season generally lasts for 3 months. Hence, leveling up your rank is pretty important in Mobile Legends.

7. Free Giveaways

Watching the videos of Mobile Legends YouTubers is another great way of collecting free skins. There are a lot of YouTubers who organize skin giveaways every once in a while. So, keep a check on these things.

All you need to do is like their videos and also subscribe to their channel if you want to take part in the giveaway. This is a way of them giving back to their fans and also, further grow their following.

8. Ask Your Friends For Gifts

At times, some of your fellow Mobile Legends player friends will be glad to give you one or more skins. However, you should always ask them first before requesting a skin. Keep in mind that you need to be friends with this player for a week at least on the Mobile Legends game. This is a cool way to get skins for free provided you already have gamer friends or are quick to make friends in the Mobile Legends community.

9. Aurora Summon

The Aurora Summon provides you with a chance to earn free skins and items when you use Crystals of Aurora. You need to increase your Lucky Points to 80 and do the draw 10 times, then you’ll get a skin at random. Moreover, you can also take advantage of the Daily Discount that will decrease the usage by half (25 COA).

10. MPL codes

In the MPL streams hosted at the end of games, you will be shown a giveaway code that you can redeem to get free skins. To do the same, go to the redeem section and follow the instructions given there. Note that these codes get redeemed faster than you thought they would, so keep a watch on the stream to get a chance to redeem a skin for free.

11. Opening Chest

You can also get a chance to obtain free skins on Mobile Legends. There are mainly two types of chests: Medal Chest and Free Chest. The new medal can be opened after you have successfully obtained ten points. On the other hand, you can open the free chest after every few hours.

Bottom Line

By now, you must have realized that there are lots of different ways to obtain free skins on Mobile Legends. In this blog, we have discussed 11 such easy ways to collect skins for free for your Mobile Legends heroes. Let us know which of the above methods proved to be the most helpful in getting free skins! Also, how many skins have you collected via these tips?