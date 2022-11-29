Top Game Releases in November Worth Trying Out

New games are always on the horizon. Given the kind of craze built around the gaming community, it isn’t surprising that people are continuously aiming for new game releases, ones that are better than the previous launches.

If you are sitting there wondering about new game releases that happened in November and ones worth trying, there are quite a few worth trying.

This article will explore some of the top game releases you can pick up on this time.

1. Sonic Frontiers

You don’t need an introduction to Sonic, right? Well, if you are well versed with the game, there’s a possibility that you are already aware of Sonic Frontiers, which is one of the most anticipated games from the franchise. If you have played Tribes 2, this is a pretty similar game you can consider indulging in, given the trials of adventure and fun that wires things in.

2. Online Blackjack

This might come off as a surprise to you, but online blackjack is a rave, especially in the newer online casinos. Available for free on most online casinos, this game includes a blend and mix of luck and strategy that you need to prioritize your big win in the game. The great thing about playing blackjack online is the accessibility. You no longer have to worry about stepping out of the house to score a big win from the traditional casinos.

3. God of War Ragnarok

When it comes to new game releases, you can’t push aside the ones released on PlayStation. God of War Ragnarok is another one of those much-anticipated games that have finally been released. Featuring a blend of stunning graphics and a hint of mythology, the themes and storyline of this game are nothing short of enticing. While navigating through the game, you get lost in some of the most mystical landscapes.

4. Evil West

A very recent release, Evil West, is now available for all the awaiting gamers. Unlike the previous one, Evil West is much more complicated regarding its dark theme, action, and constantly upgrading levels. It is, after all, a supernatural action game, so you have to make it through many hurdles in the game. Your aim is to shield and protect yourself from all the supernatural forces conspiring against you.

5. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon franchise keeps giving, and the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is their latest release. Available on Switch only, this is a Nintendo-exclusive game, which is a slight bummer. However, players get to explore different towns and wilderness in the game, which is nothing short of fun. The game is based around the Paldea region, which is quite a breath of fresh air for gamers.

Which out of these games were you looking forward to playing? Also, how many of these games have you already played? These are just a bunch of the released games and are a highlight in November. With the holiday season approaching, we can be assured of many more similar updates.