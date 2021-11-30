Best Mystery Themed Slots: Video Games Overview

There is a wide variety of mystery slots that you can enjoy. Each game has various features, symbols, genre, and gameplay setting them apart from others. They also come from different developers, and they have made it possible for you to play for free with no download. You can also play real money pokies, such as Werewolf Wild, Lucky Count, Night of Mystery, Crystal Forest, Magic Rewards, Run with the Wolves, and many others. Next, we’ll take a look at the most popular mystery reels slots that deserve your attention.

Best Mystery Slots: Video Games Online

Most people love a good mystery, and gamers can also enjoy these gripping stories as they play pokies. Various symbols characterize mystery slots like vampires, werewolves, enchanted forests, detectives, and many others. Players can enjoy different types of mystery-themed pokies, including detective, horror, magic, and fantasy. Below are some of the mystery pokies providers on the market.

Aristocrat. It began in 1953, and it can operate in over 90 countries and 240 jurisdictions. Popular free online Aristocrat pokies have many features.

Werewolf Wild

RTP: 96%

Reels: 5

Paylines:25

Provider: Aristocrat

Aristocrats Werewolf Wild slot has a cartoon style and vibrant graphics. It has a mysterious dark village setting with symbols depicting a Victorian-era style. These icons include a policeman, girl, coins, gas street lamps, carriage, and werewolves. You can choose between 2 options in the Aristocrat slots online real money: either a card or a suit. If you get a suite right, your winnings double and quadruple, but you lose the bet if you guess wrong. You can gamble your winnings 5 times. Landing 5 wilds also trigger the Werewolf Wild bonus feature, and it can win you jackpots in the Aristocrat pokies online real money. Landing 3 werewolves in a bet line activates more free rounds with 28 free spins. Werewolf pokie also has a Mystery Gold Coin feature. You can also activate the Claw Swipe feature to turn 5 icons into wilds in the Aristocrat online casino slot and free online pokies.

Lucky Count Slot

RTP: 94.98%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 25

Provider: Aristocrat

Lucky Count mystery reels slot game by Aristocrat Technology revolves around Dracula. Players experience the eerie and gripping Halloween-style pokie with a spooky soundtrack and captivating graphics. This 5 reels and 25 paylines pokie has various symbols: vampire count, bats, castle, golden chalices of blood, werewolves, and high-value card symbols 10, Jack, King, and Ace. You can play Aristocrat pokies online with 2 wilds: Bat and Count Dracula. Scatter is represented by the Vampire’s Castle. Scatter carries a 1000x multiplier when you land 5 of them. Landing 3 or more of these symbols will give you a free spin bonus to get up to 40 spins with a retrigger option when you get more scatter symbols in the free pokies Aristocrat. Lucky Count slot machine has a Gargoyle Gamble feature that can double or quadruple your winnings if you guess right.

Panther Moon

RTP: 95.17%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 19

Provider: Playtech

Panther Moon slot free play by Playtech has a gloomy and spooky setting on a backdrop of black and dark purple colour scheme adding to the tone. This free pokies games has purple undergrowth hanging on reels. It features bonuses and free spins with multipliers on 5 reels, 3 rows, and 19 paylines. Panther moon symbols include an owl, wild dog framed by the starry sky, yellow-green butterfly, red and blue tropical flower, playing card symbols 10, J, Q, K, A. Titular Panther represents wilds and scatters are shown as the full moon view over waters. Win up to 12500 coins when you get winning combinations of poker symbols. Finding brightly coloured flowers can earn you 25000 coins and up to 40000 coins for butterflies. Win up to 900000 coins when they line up panthers on a winning line in the Panther Moon slot game. Landing 5 moon symbols gets you an instant prize of 450000 coins. 3 moon icons or more trigger Free free pokie games bonus with 15 free games with a 3x multiplier. You can choose to gamble your winnings by guessing whether a card is red or black, which doubles your prize in the Panther Moon slot game free play.

Night of Mystery

RTP: 96%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 40

Provider: High5Games

Night of Mystery free slot games without downloading allows players to play detective, exploring dark alleys solving a murder case. It has 5 reels and 40 paylines with bonuses and stacked symbols. Solving the murder mystery results in big wins. This pokie has a creepy backdrop revolving around Victorian Jack the Ripper. Your suspects are 4 beautiful ladies in the online pokies for real money. Symbols are detective, 4 ladies, lipsticks, perfumes, boots, knives, handkerchief, Free Game icon, spoons, whips, explosives, and card values A – 10. The Night of Mystery icon represents wilds that can replace all other icons apart from scatters. Wild appears only on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th reels. The wild symbol cannot replace the lipstick, explosives, whips, spoons, and the handkerchief when playing free games. You can play free slots games online without downloading with reels 2, 3, 4, and 5. Landing 3 Free Games logos awards you with 9 free spins. They also enter you in the Clue Collection Bonus round to unlock more clues and get free spins. A collected hint also switches symbols into a wild until the end of free spins.

Wolf Gold

RTP: 96.01%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 40

Provider: Pragmatic Play

Wolf Gold real money pokies has a Native American theme with the wild animals. It has a rhythmic soundtrack coupled with enchanting wolf howls as you spin the wheel. Graphics and symbols depict things you find in the North American prairies with a desert canyon backdrop. Symbols are royal icons, mountain cats, stallions, wolves, buffalos, and the eagle. Wolf represents wilds that replace all other icons apart from Golden Sunset (scatter) in the free slots online. Wilds pay 20x for 5 winning symbols, 20x – 4 icons, and 1x – 3. Scatters activate free spins with a multiplier when they land on reels 2, 3, and 5. Landing 6 money symbols anywhere on reels activate the Wolf Gold Money Respin feature replacing all logos with moons. This mystery slot leads to 3 free spins with an option to create more bonuses. Wolf Gold pokie has 3 jackpots: mini jackpot offers 3750c, major – 12500c, and mega – 125000 credits.

Black Panther

RTP: 96.09%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 50

Provider: Playtech

With a stereotypical jungle theme soundtrack, Black Panther comes alive on a backdrop of blue and green colours. On the paytable, you will see frogs, monkeys, parrots, traditional headpieces, black panthers, and the playing card symbols – A, K, Q, J, 10, 9. Black Panther is the highest winning icon with which obtaining up to 9500 coins for 5 matching symbols is possible. 4 of these symbols earn you 3000 coins and 3 – 300 coins. The bird offers 7500 coins for 5 matching symbols, 900 – 4, and 150 – 3. The pig ad star icon provides a player with 1500 for 5 symbols, 150 – 4, and 60 coins – 3 of a kind. Black Panther slot machine also has free spins, which you trigger when 5, 6, and 7 scatters land. Stacked wilds are activated during free games.

Wolf Run

RTP: 94.98%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 40

Provider: IGT

Wolf Run Pokie with the background of a snow-covered mountain and a forest visible behind reels provides players with an exciting experience. There is no soundtrack to accompany the spinning of reels which creates a mystic aura. Wilderness, wild animals and the connection between animals and men offer an intriguing time. Low-paying symbols are 9 – Ace, 2 totems, white wolf, black wolf, wolf howling at the moon, and bonus icons. Wolf howling at the moon is a wild that can replace all icons apart from Bonus Icon scatters. Scatters trigger a 2x multiplier if found on reels 2, 3, and 4 and gives players 5 free spins with a retrigger option.

Coyote Moon

RTP: 93.75%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 40

Provider: IGT

Coyote Moon slot pokie features the desert animals with background music to enhance the experience. This 40 play lines slot has free spins and wilds to increase your winning chances. The symbols include the howling coyote, ancient red, hummingbird, lizard, cow skull, and playing cards A – 9. Matching symbols need to appear consecutively on the active line for you to win. Howling coyotes represent wilds, which, if 3 appear at the centre reel, double your total bet and trigger 5 free spins. During free spins, red-figure changes to green, and other symbols turn to purple. If 3 symbols turn into free icons, you retrigger bonus features. Getting 5 matching Coyote Moons gives you the 1000 jackpot. 4 of those earn you 200 credits, with 3 earning 50 credits.

Diamond Queen

RTP: 96.08%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 20

Provider: IGT

Diamond Queen is a mystic slot taking you on an adventure full of magic, wizards, and prizes. Excellent graphics with 3D animations and cheerful soundtracks accompany your gameplay. Symbols are the queen’s logo, map, mystical diamond, wizard, crown, and playing cards K, Q, J, Ace, 10. The minimum bet amount is 1c per single line, and the highest is 200. Mystical Diamond represents scatters that earn you extra spins on the 2nd or subsequent reels. Wild Queen can replace all symbols apart from scatters. Landing more Spin Icons on the first spin gives 20 more free spins, and you can also get multipliers ranging between 2x – 4x your original bet amount. Winning combinations are 3 of a kind of each symbol, with scatters giving you multipliers. There is no limit to when you can win during bonus games, as you can get up to 20 free spins.

Immortal Romance

RTP: 96.86%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 243

Provider: Microgaming

Immortal Romance has 4 characters with intriguing background stories with top-notch animations. It has a huge mansion as the backdrop with a crypt for vampires to sleep in. Symbols are Amber, Mike, Troy and Sarah, Castle, desk, lion head, Immortal Romance logo, and playing cards A – 9. Immortal Romance represents wilds that can double your wins. A random Wild Desire feature and Chamber of Spins feature are triggered when you get 3 or more Golden Lion icons. The chamber gives you access to the 4 characters. Each time you open up a new chamber, it unlocks a new story. Immortal Romance pokie also has the Amber Free Spins feature, giving you 10 free spins and 5x multiplier, Troy Free Spins feature with 15 free spins and random multipliers, Michael Free Spins feature with 20 free spins, and Rolling Reels + Sarah Free Spins feature with 25 free spins and wild vines that replicate over reels.

Book of Magic

RTP: 96.09%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 20

Provider: EGT Interactive

Book of Magic is a fantasy slot that leaves players spellbound. It instantly takes you to a far-off land giving you a chance to get rich rewards. You will find mystery spells, the sceptre of power, treasure chests as you earn rewards for rescuing the beautiful princes as you kill the evil wizard. Lower-paying symbols are mystery letters and numbers that are part of the wizard’s spells. Finding the sceptre wins you 5000 coins. Cash in the treasure chest for 8000 coins. Rescue the princes to obtain 15000 coins and 15000 for killing the wizard. Crystal Ball scatter can guide you to 200000 coins instant wins, and 3 of a kind can trigger 15 free spins. The Book of Magic logo can also give you 200000 coins instant wins. Try out the Gamble feature to double your winnings.

Firelight

RTP: 94.99%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 243

Provider: Aristocrat

People believe the phoenix rises from ashes even after it dies. The Firelight pokie based on this bird shows the phoenix rising from a volcano depth. This pokie captures you with its magic and mysticism. Its symbols include a small statue, amulet, gold ring, chief, and drum. 5 of a kind chief symbols pay 200 coins, 3 – 10 coins in paytable 1. In paytable 5, it pays 500 for 5 of a kind. Small Figurine and Drum offer 150 coins; Ring and Pendant – 100 coins for 5 of a kind. Erupting Volcano represents wilds and scatters come in the form of Rising Phoenix.

Dracula

RTP: 96.58%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 4

Provider: NetEnt

Dracula slot machine revolves around the famous movie. This pokie has a horror-movie setting as an unknown enemy chases a young lady in the streets. It has a mysterious foggy backdrop with the brooding protagonist and a beautiful damsel with spine-chilling soundtracks. Symbols are Dracula himself, red W, wild, lady character 2, lady character 2, male character 1, male character 2, and card symbols A, K, Q, and J. Scatter awards free spins with a 3x multiplier and a retrigger option. The Super Stake feature allows you to double your bets and activate the Random Wilds feature. Players also have access to Gamble features.

Hex Breaker 2

RTP: 92.99%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 720

Provider: IGT

HexBreaker 2 slot has a visibly brazen theme with black cats, number 13, broken mirrors, and crows. It has a rich hexes theme captivating its players. It has a dark, twisty soundtrack and free spins, increasing your chances to win. Landing 5 horseshoe symbols give you 10 free spins. It also has multiplying wilds. Apart from the higher paying symbols, you will also find K, Q, J standard card symbols.

Blood Suckers

RTP: 98%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 25

Provider: NetEnt

Blood Suckers has a Victorian vampire theme and spooky violin soundtrack. There are thuds of slamming doors and clock chiming. Free pokies no download has a backdrop of dark and stone burial chambers containing antique coffins. Opening a coffin with a vampire causes a wooden stick to appear and stab him in the heart. Its symbols are various vampires, gory scenes, and tools to ward off the vampires. It has 4 different vampire icons with the highest payout. Garlic, silver stakes, Bible, and a vile of holy water are the other icons. This pokie contains multipliers and free spins when you land 3 or more scatters.

Crystal Forest

RTP: 96%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 25

Provider: WMS

Crystal Forest free online pokies Australia has cascading reels with a backdrop of the magical forest and mystical symbols with creatures. The woodland forms an enchanting world with passing fairies and rabbits with crystal paylines adding to the fantasy theme. Symbols include the fairy, unicorn, butterfly, ladybug, mushroom, rabbit, flower, toadstool, jackpot, wand, lantern, bottle, and wreath. Free spins are activated through scatter wins.

Magic Unicorn

RTP: 96%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 243

Provider: GameArt

Magic Unicorn slot takes players to a world with mythical air and creatures giving them a glimpse of a perfect world. This pokie has captivating graphics with a starry night with a giant moon with magic and electricity in the air. It has retro sound effects that play after each win. Icons are card symbols 9 – ace, fairy, magic fountain, princess, and castle. Wilds are represented by unicorns, and they can replace every icon as well as fulfil a role of multipliers. Moon is the bonus symbol that triggers cash rewards, with 25 free spins.

Agent Jane Blonde

RTP: 96.45%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 9

Provider: Microgaming

Agent Jane Blonde is a simple slot with cartoon-style graphics. The symbols on reels include spy glasses, cocktails, lipstick, tracking devices, C-4 gum, guns, and Agent Jane. Agent Jane icon is wild, and it carries the highest payout. This pokie has a free spins feature triggered when you get 3, 4, or 5 Agent Jane Blond targets which are scattered. They can trigger up to 30 free spins with a 6x multiplier.

John Doe

RTP: 95.97%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 40

Provider: State Logic

Play a private detective in the John Doe slot. It has a murder backstory, corruption, and bribery. This pokie has comic-book-style graphics with a dingy city background. Reels show a chalkboard, case notes, bullets, private detective assistant, machine cop, hero gumshoe, and John Doe. Mystery man John Doe is the most lucrative symbol that can win up to 1000 coins for landing 5 of a kind. Newspapers represent wilds and they appear on reels 3 only; the Cop’s Badge is scattered. John Doe Wild Symbol Nudge feature may activate automatically during any spin.

Mystic Charm

RTP: 95.74%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 10

Provider: Gaming1

Mystic Charm features a lovely lady and vibrant colours, luring you into this world. It also features enchanted creatures dancing across reels. You will find horses and potions on a dark background with nice music bringing this slot to life. Lovely Lady represents wilds which can replace any icons to help win big. When 3 or more symbols appear, they trigger free spins. Retriggering becomes available when more wilds appear.

House of Doom

RTP: 96.11%

Reels: 5

Paylines: 10

Provider: Play’n GO

The House of Doom slot has 4 premium symbols: ram skulls, flaming roses, pentagrams, crosses. It has a rock music soundtrack with a spooky backdrop. You will also find the A, K, Q, J, 10 playing card symbols. When you land 5 wilds on a bet line, you get the 100x multiplier in the pokies games free. Also, one random reel is highlighted on each base game spin where the wild expands if it lands there. When the scatter skull symbol lands on the 3 middle reels, it triggers Skull Abyss Bonus. It allows you to pick skulls one at a time, revealing rewards.

Advantages & Disadvantages of Mystery Pokies

Advantages:

A wide variety of mystery slots and pokie games free.

Many game genres like detective, magic, etc.

Well-developed and engaging game sounds and symbols

Disadvantages:

Lack of free spins or bonus games.

Lack of progressive jackpot opportunities.

Where to Play Mystery Slots Video Games

You can play all of these mystery slots online. You can play for free from any mobile device to enjoy these captivating free online slots. To do so, open the site, search your preferred slot, and start to play without any hassle. Playing free slots no download allows you to increase your skill as you become familiar with paytables. To play real money pokies for your smartphone, you need to access the site and sign up.