Underrated and Underappreciated: PS5 Underdogs

In terms of consoles, the PlayStation 5 is still relatively new – and quite challenging to obtain. However, it already has a long number of fantastic new games to try. Of course, it will also play practically the entire PS4 back library via backwards compatibility, so you’ll be spoiled for choice even at this early point.

While console supply problems persist, there is no scarcity of games to play. And, despite being just a year old, the PS5’s game library has grown enormously, with new titles being released every week. So there’s already something for everyone. Unfortunately, however, there are already games that appear underrated and underappreciated, and today we will focus on a few of those.

Demon’s Souls

Demon’s Souls, released in 2009, not only established a genre but also set the bar for dark video game adventures by providing us with deep lore scratched into the stonework, great combat that has you clanking iron on armour, and a to-die-for atmosphere. It’s incredible to see all of that reborn and polished on PlayStation 5, and it’s the perfect launch game – and companion when you first pick up your PS5. Here’s a timeless classic whose pedigree and quality are undeniable, and thanks to Bluepoint’s meticulous restoration, it’s been given a new lease on life. But, is it true that the original FromSoft game is the best? The discussion continues on.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Miles Morales expands on the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 by refining the web-slinging gameplay. In a new campaign based on the titular comic and movie hero, Miles Morales promises hours of web-slinging, crime-fighting, and suit-collecting across a magnificent New York City winter.

For those interested in what their new system can achieve, the level of detail in the environment highlights the PS5’s graphical capabilities. Furthermore, the blazingly fast load times make locating achievements a very unique experience. The worst we can say about Miles Morales is that we wish he had more of him, but happily, Marvel’s Spider-Man has a PS5 upgrade just for that.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Early in a console’s lifespan, each exclusive is thoroughly examined. We always want games to demonstrate how new hardware may be used to bring the next generation to life. This game in particular is known for showing off the PS5’s true potential. While games like Returnal showcased the DualSense controller’s powers, Drift Apart is a graphical powerhouse that uses the console’s solid-state drive to virtually eliminate load times and create a breathtaking superhero spectacle.

While we could wax poetic all day about how lovely the game is to look at, it doesn’t change the fact that it’s also a lot of fun. Like the others in the series, it’s an action-packed platformer with unique weapons. Two major new additions to Ratchet’s arsenal are the Topiary Sprinkler, which turns enemies into bushes, and the new and improved RYNO-8, which incorporates allusions from other Sony games into Ratchet’s universe. It’s a vivid, action-packed game that delivers all of the thrills of a summer blockbuster.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Don’t worry if you’ve never played a Yakuza game before. Yakuza: Like a Dragon serves as a soft reboot, offering a new protagonist and substituting turn-based fighting and a group structure for the traditional solo real-time brawling. Yakuza has always had some role-playing DNA, but Like a Dragon embraces it wholeheartedly and significantly. Its protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga, is a massive admirer of the Dragon Quest games, and many classic JRPG clichés and concepts are mocked and expertly handled in Like a Dragon.

There’s a layer of meta-comedy sprinkled throughout, and while it gets a little ridiculous at times, it never feels out of place or annoying. There’s a long, compelling, deadly serious crime opera of a central campaign, a bevvy of utterly absurd substories around every corner, and a suite of unexpectedly fascinating minigames, ranging from company management to kart racing, just like in previous Yakuza games. But this time, it’s set in Yakuza’s largest setting yet, the busy port city of Yokohama, and it’s all coming together to launch the franchise in a new, exciting direction. Yakuza’s creators have promised that the series will continue to feature turn-based RPG games in the future.

Astro’s Playroom

Bundled-in software, like Team Asobi’s Astro’s Playroom – a brilliantly imaginative old-school platformer that runs wild and free through PlayStation’s past, from the original demo disc bundled in with Sony’s very first video game console to cherished classics like Ape Escape, Gravity Rush, Bloodborne, and beyond – feels like a thing of the glorious past.

Astro’s Playroom has more than earned its position alongside those PlayStation masterpieces by the end of its brief six-hour playtime. However, it’s more than a nostalgia trip; it’s an imaginative and uniquely tactile platformer that puts the PlayStation 5 through its paces, proving that Team Asobi is one of Sony’s most valuable assets in the video game production department.