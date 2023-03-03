Where To Get Maiden’s Blood in Elden Ring (Locations)

Source

By this point, we are all familiar with Elden Ring – the game that quantified 2022. Despite being almost a year into its release, its popularity hasn’t fizzled. If you are playing the game, collecting runes, and solving quests, you must have encountered the Varre quest line.

The trick to completing the White Mask Varre’s questline is to get access to maiden blood because you need to soak the pure white oath cloth of Lord of Blood’s Favor. Despite its significance and role, acquiring Maiden Blood in the quest can be challenging.

This article will walk you through all the insights you need to acquire Maiden’s Blood in Elden Ring, mentioning specific locations.

Where to find Maiden’s Blood?

As we just mentioned, once you acquire the pure white oath cloth from the Lord of Blood’s favor, the next step is to soak it in the maiden’s blood. That’s where you need to put the pieces in place and get things done.

To get Maiden’s blood, there are two methods you can follow through. You can visit the Church of Inhibition, where the dead maiden is at the top. The second method is to navigate through the portal leading to the Chapel of Anticipation, where the maiden’s body is located around the stairs.

If these don’t ring a bell for you, we must elaborate on the situation further. Let us walk you through the description of the locations of Maiden’s blood in detail.

1. Chapel of Anticipation

When faced with Varre, the first thing he does is shame you for not having a maiden. The encounter with him is quite triggering and jarring, so be careful.

That said, let us discuss ways you can acquire a maiden’s blood. It might seem like a one-step process but trust us, it isn’t. There’s a lot you need to do.

The Chapel of Anticipation isn’t a solid place available on the Elden Ring map. You must visit the place using the teleportation portal in The Four Belfries. This is also the spot where you might get defeated by the Grafted Scion.

But, you are planning a visit to the Chapel of Anticipation for the maiden’s blood. Here’s what you need to do to unblock it:

The first step is to collect the pure white oath cloth of Lord of Blood’s Favor. Following that, go to Four Belfries. You will find it in the northwest part of Raya Lucaria Academy.

At the end of the cliff, you will find a chest. Inside that is the Imbued Sword Key.

You need to use the Imbued Sword Key in the second Belfry to open the portal to the Chapel of Anticipation.

Once then, you’d need to fight against and defeat the Grafted Scion. Travel to the top after defeating; you should find a dead maiden there.

Your work is to soak the pure white oath cloth in her blood and then use the portal at Second Belfry to return to Limgrave.

2. Church of Inhibition

With the first one out of the way, let us familiarize you with the second location. Reaching the Church of Inhibition is easier and “on the map.”

Here’s a quick rundown of the steps:

Start your journey from the Mausoleum Compound that’s present around Minor Erdtree. This is present northeast of the Raya Lucaria Academy.

Once you find that spot, your next stop is towards the East Raya Lucaria gate site of grace. You do have to make a hard trip down the stony gravel.

From there, you have to make a steep journey up the hill and turn right and past the Frenzied Flame village. Doing this step is crucial if you don’t want to miss out on the right location.

And, if you follow through, you should be standing in front of the Church of Inhibition soon.

Once you reach the Church of Inhibition, you will have a rough encounter with Festering Fingerprint Vyke. It isn’t that ghastly, but enabling the lost site of grace should be enough to keep him out of your path. From there, find the maiden’s blood right beside the statue of Marika and soak the pure white oath cloth in blood.

Tips and Strategies

If you don’t want the hassle of the previous steps, killing for Maiden’s Blood is a quick strategy you can check out.

This, in no way, is a clean technique. But, it eliminates the hassle of acquiring Maiden’s Blood the rough way.

Following are the two main tips to follow:

1. Killing Irina

Irina is present at the Weeping Peninsula and is the easiest target for Maiden’s blood. You can either go ahead and kill her, or you might find her already dead in the location. Collect some of her blood, soak the pure white oath cloth, and leave the spot if it’s the latter.

2. Killing Hyetta

Since Irina is such an easy target, it isn’t surprising that most of the time, you might find her already dead and with no traces of blood left. If that’s the case, your next option is killing Hyetta. She is present in numerous locations, so you can find the one closest to you and kill her to acquire her blood.

Some of the top locations to find Hyetta include:

Lake-facing cliffs site of grace present in Liurna of the Lakes

The western side of Purified Ruins

North of the Gate Town of Bridge site of grace

Bellum Church

Frenzied flame proscription

One quick tip about killing Hyetta is accessibility. Hyetta will only appear for you if you have already completed the quest involving Irina. So, you might have to visit Irina first before you go down and try to kill Hyetta.

Uses for Maiden’s Blood

The purpose or significance of Maiden’s Blood in Elden Ring is simple. You need it to soak the pure white oath cloth of Lord of Blood’s Favor.

Doing so is crucial if you want to complete the Varre questline. Soaking the cloth in the maiden’s blood is the final trial of Varre.

Conclusion

Acquiring Maiden’s blood in Elden Ring can seem a little too complicated on the surface level. However, if you follow the steps we mentioned, things should fall into place without any hassle. We’d only recommend you prioritize acquiring the pure white oath cloth first. Following that, you can hunt to find the maiden’s blood to soak it in.