Elden Ring – Why Can’t I Duplicate Remembrance?

If you are a fan of Elden Ring, you know the basics of the game. Well, at least, that’s what we are assuming. When that’s the case, chances are that you know what remembrance is and its role in the game.

For those who don’t, Remembrance in Elden Ring is an essential item you can exchange for different kinds of rewards throughout the game. Acquiring and using Remembrance also transfers the power of the namesake bosses you have overthrown or defeated in the game.

Given how crucial a Remembrance is in the Elden Ring, it isn’t surprising that duplicating it comes with many benefits. However, if you cannot do so, be assured that there are specific reasons for the same. This article will walk you through those potential causes in detail.

Why Can’t I Duplicate Remembrance?

There are several factors contributing to the duplication technique on the Elden Ring. So, if you aren’t able to duplicate Remembrance, be assured that there are specific reasons behind that.

Sporadic cases, there could be issues with the game’s software and back-end development. But we’d not highlight it as a potential cause since it rarely happens.

That said, the following are the three most common reasons why you can’t duplicate Remembrance on Elden Ring:

1. You’ve Already Used the Walking Mausoleum

If you are new to Elden Ring, you most likely don’t know what a Walking Mausoleum is and its significance. The primary objective of a walking mausoleum is to help the players duplicate the boss’s remembrances.

But is it as simple as it sounds? If players had infinite or unlimited chances at duplicating the remembrances in the Mausoleum, the game would end in a few minutes.

Hence, the developers have imposed limitations on its usage. The players can use the Walking Mausoleum only once throughout their playthrough to duplicate the remembrance.

If you have already duplicated a Remembrance at the Walking Mausoleum, you can redo it. If you try to duplicate one memory at a walking mausoleum and fail, we suggest you move to the next one.

2. You’re Attempting to Duplicate a Shardbearer’s Remembrance in a Mausoleum with No Bell

Walking Mausoleums are used to duplicate the remembrance of a legendary boss in the Elden Ring. We just discussed this subject.

However, there is certain exclusivity to the process that many players aren’t aware of.

For example, if you want to duplicate a Shardbearer’s Remembrance in the Elden Ring, you can only do it in a walking mausoleum with a bell.

If you try doing it in a mausoleum with no bell, it will show an error and not work as you planned. So, if you are in Liurnia in the game map and trying to duplicate the remembrance at either of the two Mausoleum Compounds in that area, it won’t work.

Now, who are the Shardbearers in the Elden Ring? Shardbearers are one of the most influential bosses in the game, who offer the players a very challenging game. They are also the ones responsible for holding the Great Rune. So, you know they hold a lot of importance in the game.

Following are the top Shardbearers in the Elden Ring:

Godrick the Grafted

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

Starscourge Radahn

Mohg, Lord of Blood

Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Morgott, the Omen King

So, the next time you want to duplicate the remembrance of a Shardbearer, ensure that you find a Mausoleum with a bell.

3. The Mausoleum is Bugged

As we discussed before, in rare cases, it could be a back-end issue in the game. Some players have complained that the Mausoleum menu doesn’t appear as expected when it comes to duplicating the remembrances.

In that case, it indicates the issue is a bug from the game developer, FromSoft. If you are experiencing this often and every time you try to duplicate a remembrance, it could be a potential bug that needs fixing.

One of the quickest resolutions is to “wait it out.” Most players who experience this issue report getting some rest at the Site of Grace and then retrying the process after some time.

What are some of the Popular Remembrances in the Elden Ring?

You should be aware of a handful of Remembrances available in the Elden Ring. Ideally, we’d recommend paying close attention to each of them. You acquire them from different bosses in the game.

Some of the most popular ones include:

Grafted

Fire Giant

Rot Goddess

Blood Lord

Lichdragon

Full Moon Queen

Starscourge

Blasphemous

Black Blade

Naturalborn

Regal Ancestor

Omen King

Dragonlord

Hoarah Loux

Elden Remembrance

All of these can be acquired at different levels in the game, so be mindful of that. Ensure that you keep a check on not missing out on any of these Remembrances throughout the game.

Conclusion

If you are experiencing issues duplicating Remembrances in the Elden Ring, we hope this article explains why. Remember that besides the technical problems, it is the Mausoleum that you have to be mindful of when duplicating. The only thing you need to ensure is playing your cards right and sorting out the basics of the duplicating process before things get even more complicated.