Volleyball Legends codes: free spins and rewards (April 2026)

The 6v6 matches of Volleyball Legends on Roblox are unforgiving: without the right play styles and abilities, it’s hard to compete against seasoned players. Volleyball Legends codes solve this problem by offering free Lucky Spins to unlock styles and abilities without spending a dime. Redeem them before they expire.
Active Volleyball Legends codes in April 2026
|Codes
|Rewards
|UPDATE_65
|5 Lucky Style Spins (NEW)
|SEASON_14
|5 Lucky Style Spins (NEW)
|EASTER_UPDATE
|5 Lucky Ability Spins (NEW)
What rewards can you get with Volleyball Legends codes?
Codes distribute several types of rewards depending on the studio’s updates.
|Reward
|Use
|Lucky Style Spins
|Cosmetics and ball designs
|Lucky Ability Spins
|Active in-match abilities
|Yen
|In-game currency to purchase equipment and features without spending Robux
|Tournament Rewards
|Exclusive content tied to limited-time events, unobtainable otherwise
How to redeem a code in Volleyball Legends
The Shop interface can be confusing on first launch. Here is the exact procedure to claim your rewards in just a few seconds. Note that level 5 is required before you can enter any code.
- Launch Volleyball Legends via the Roblox app.
- Press the Shop button at the center-bottom of the screen.
- In the window that opens, select the Codes tab on the left.
- Enter a valid code in the text field (pay attention to capitalization).
- Click Use Code to confirm and instantly receive your rewards.
Each code can only be redeemed once per account. The process can be repeated for every valid code you have.
What these codes really change about your progression
In Volleyball Legends, progression rests on two pillars: your play styles and your abilities. Lucky Style Spins unlock ball designs and animations that personalize your avatar on the court, while Lucky Ability Spins grant access to active abilities that make a real difference in matches.
This mechanic of gifted spins goes beyond the video game sphere and has recently become established across several entertainment sectors: online casinos have popularized it for years, distributing free spins to new players, as tracked by Critique Jeu for the Canadian market. Without spins, obtaining a powerful ability comes down to pure grinding. Codes short-circuit this mechanic by giving you free attempts right from the start.
Where to find the next Volleyball Legends codes
Volleyball Game Group releases new codes with each major update. Several official channels let you grab them as soon as they drop:
- Volleyball Legends Discord server: developers share codes and announcements here first.
- Developer’s X account @Protori_: follow for updates and new in-game events.
- Roblox Volleyball Game group: official community with exclusive rewards for members.