Why Sweepstakes Casinos Are Attracting A New Generation of Online Gamers

In recent times there have been many exciting developments in the realm of digital gaming and online entertainment.
On the part of the operators one of the key drivers has been to attract a younger generation to the world of online casinos, an entertainment option that many may have considered to be out-dated and old-fashioned.
Part of the brief for creating these new games has been to make them social and interactive and with the potential of different kinds of awards. One genre has been the introduction of the so-called Crash Game. The principle of this is simple: a plane or rocket gradually ascends steadily increasing the value of a player’s stake. The skill is to cash in before the descent begins and the potential prize decreases.
While these games have proved very successful there are still many players who see the appeal of traditional casino games but want an alternative way of playing them.
Step forward the sweepstakes casino.
This is a form of online casino which, because of a loophole in the law, means that it is technically legal in states where online casinos are yet to be legalised.
The loophole is that there is no need to wager actual dollars to play. Instead, players have the choice of gold coins which have no cash-in value and sweeps coins that do. Players can buy the former, but not the latter which are usually included for free when gold coins are bought.
The key appeal for the new generation of players isn’t simply that it allows them to play in an online casino. Sweepstakes casino also represent where gaming, entertainment and online digital communities all come together.
The X factors of the Sweepstakes Casino
There are many factors that are of particular appeal to this digital-native audience. The first of these is that virtually all sweepstakes casinos have been designed for mobile play. For a generation with their phones seemingly welded into the palms of their hands this is a non-negotiable feature.
There are also many social and community elements designed to appeal to people who primarily use social media for communication, information and entertainment.
Because this is also the generation that has grown up with video games, many features taken from gaming are also integrated, bringing with them great familiarity.
These include gamified reward systems including the sorts of tiered progression systems and rewards that other, more traditional, online casinos might position as loyalty schemes.
To keep things fresh and spontaneous, many sweepstakes casinos also include changing daily rewards and challenges as well as interactive user experiences which are designed to be shared online – and with influencers ranging from Drake to Paris Hilton acting as brand ambassadors their online presence is unmissable.
Driven by tech
As with most online success stories, it’s the technology that lies behind them that is the real driving force.
Sweepstakes casinos are no exception and everything is done to make signing up and playing of them as seamless and frictionless as possible. So most are playable via a mobile app as well as via a browser once the simple sign-up process has been completed.
Because the digital has also become the most favoured payment method for so many there are plenty of options for buying gold coins in this way via a wide array of different wallets.
It all adds up to a very convenient and intuitive entertainment option.
The ever-widening choice
As a result of this new market of younger players opening up, it’s no surprise that the number of sweepstakes casinos is proliferating at speed.
This means that it can be hard to keep up with all the new names appearing so would-be players may need a little help in finding the best.
As sweepstakes gaming attracts a broader audience, Casino.org provides resources designed to help to choose the right sweepstake casino, allowing players to compare features, gameplay models, and platform quality.
The site’s comprehensive reviews give a fully-rounded analysis of exactly what each brand offers, including the extra-important information about which particular joining bonuses are on offer. Special emphasis is also placed on the social and community aspects of each site as these are especially important and relevant to would-be players.
As we move forward we can expect to see AI stepping in to increase the levels of personalisation for players as well as ever-greater integration with social media.
It’s also very likely that the players themselves will start to shape the way sweepstakes casinos operate and the sorts of games that they offer. With technology advancing at such a pace we can also expect to see them become more sophisticated while also being ever-easier to play.
So it’s safe to say that the future of sweepstakes casinos is assured.