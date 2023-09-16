Sims 4 Polygamy Mod – Breaking Down the Foundation of Forbidden Mods

The Sims 4 is relentless and has everything one needs in a virtual world to make their wildest fantasies a reality. That’s what drives the success behind this game. If you want to make the game spicier, tapping into the Sims 4 Polygamy mod will be life-changing.

While polygamy is often treated as a taboo in real life, you can overcome those boundaries in the virtual world. Let us explain first for those who aren’t clear on the terms. Polygamy is when your Sims character has a romantic/sexual relationship with more than one partner at a time.

No infidelity is involved since the partners know each other’s existence. This article will walk you through all the highlights of the Sims 4 Polygamy mod and how you can use it.

Overview of the Sims 4 Polygamy Mod

Image Source – https://www.kotaku.com.au/

In general, when you are on Sims 4, you can date other Sims and form a romantic relationship with them. Normal situations don’t warrant a polygamy situation unless a mod is involved.

We explained in brief what polygamy stands for. It is when your Sims character simultaneously forms a romantic relationship with multiple partners. No cheating is involved since everyone in the relationship knows the others.

That said, there are a few limitations in place when it comes to exploring the prospect of a poly relationship in Sims 4. Those include:

If a Sims character wants to involve another in a poly relationship, but they are “related,” there can’t be any romantic relationship among them.

If a Sims character is related to the other, even marriage is out of the cards for them.

Teenagers will not get pregnant in Sims 4 if they engage in any kind of relationship romantically or sexually with other Sims 4 characters.

What’s excellent about Sims 4 is the level of customization you can introduce using the different mods. This brings an essence of “difference” in the game from what standard real life would look like.

Exploring the Use of Polygamy or Incest Mod on Sims 4

Without mods, Sims 4 is a reiteration of what real-life looks like. You have standard relationships and nothing too different in the game.

This is something that modder Billy Rand didn’t want the players to experience. This was when he introduced the Polygamy mod for Sims 4. He is one of the modders behind most of the forbidden mods you use in the game.

Besides polygamy, some of the other forbidden mods introduced by Billy include incest and teen pregnancy, which are otherwise unavailable in the standard game.

Not only has the Polygame/Incest mod made teen pregnancy possible, but it also enables the players to form and maintain multiple relationships at a time. Does it take away from the realities of life? In a way, it does. But that’s why Sims 4 is a virtual game, right?

What are the Cheat Codes of Polygamy mod on Sims 4?

Knowing that a Polygamy mod exists in Sims 4 isn’t enough if you don’t know how to tap into it. This is where the cheat codes come into play. The good thing is that the primary intent behind these codes is to help the players reach their goals faster.

Following are the steps you need to follow:

Click Ctrl + Shift + C to launch the cheating console.

Type testingcheats true

Next, type Sims.get_sim_id_by_name {1stname} {Lastname}

This will enable the polygamy mod in the game, allowing you to form relationships with multiple partners at a time.

If you wish your Sims 4 character to experience multiple pregnancies, the cheat code for that is “Pregnancy.force_offspring_count {simID}{amount}” You have to keep the brackets and the text as is for favorable results. Also, the maximum you can enter under “amount” is 8.

What Were Some of the Forbidden Mods in the Past?

Reading that Sims 4 allows polygamy, teen pregnancy, and incest mods might seem raunchy now. However, you fail to realize that these mods are pretty tame than the last version.

For example, one of the mods in Sims 3 by Billy Rand allowed the players to experience a miscarriage in the game. It came off as brutal, so mods like these aren’t allowed in Sims 4 anymore.

Using the Sims 4 pregnancy mod, players can also integrate unique scenarios like:

Teen pregnancy

Teen marriage

Teens marrying adults

Teens impregnating adults

Romance is enabled for everyone (except children)

In short, things are wild in Sims 4 when you enable these mods. These are “forbidden” for a reason and might not be everyone’s cup of tea, which is 100% fine too.

FAQs

Is polygamy a possibility in Sims 4?

Polygamy, under general circumstances, isn’t allowed in Sims 4. This means that if you don’t apply mods and cheat codes, you won’t be able to experience polygamy in the game. However, since we have forbidden mods, it lets you bypass the restrictions.

How do I get a polyamorous trait for my Sims 4 character?

Access to the polyamorous trait in Sims 4 comes with a few challenges. First, you have to earn your points and then spend them in the trade store to get access to specific traits that make your character polyamorous.

Is siblings woohoo allowed in Sims 4?

In short, is incest a possibility? Under general terms? No. Using a mod? Yes. You have to find the relevant mod for this, for example, the teen romance mod or woohoo mods in the game.

Does Sims 4 allow inbreeding?

Again, the concept of incest and inbreeding is not allowed in Sims 4 under general circumstances. It mimics the same situation as it would in real life. However, integrating one of the mods can solve the issue and allow your Sims 4 character to inbreed.

Conclusion

Forbidden mods aren’t new in Sims. They have been around since the first installment of the game and will continue for the versions released in the future. Among them, the polyamory mod is one that people have been talking about of late. If you have been curious about the mod and wanted to explore it, we hope this article gives you all the details needed to get started.