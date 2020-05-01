Enter Now and Win Yourself a CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC

The original CYBERPOWERPC Gamer GXiVR8060A6 was one of the best budget PCs for gaming, followed by the GXiVR8060A7 model of 2019. The new CYBERPOWERPC Gamer GXiVR8060A8 offers the best of both worlds by offering you a solid prebuilt rig that can be upgraded according to your gaming needs.

With a 6-Core Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card, this variant of GXiVR8060A8 is made with equal care and attention to design and overall build quality.

By giving up on technologies like DLSS and ray tracing, the GTX 1660 lowers the price point significantly and also manages to improve on some architectural enhancements like clock speed, shader cores as compared to GTX 1060. And not to mention the support for VR headsets making it a great package of performance and features for less money.

The 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400F (2.9GHz) paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM can run most of the demanding applications like photo and video editing tools, encoding videos, and much more, along with gaming. The performance is well above upper-range gaming PCs. So, we decided to include it in our giveaway.

For you to have that experience, we are giving you a chance to win one of the most wonderful gaming PCs out there, the CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC.

All you have to do to win this epic gaming PC is simply enter the competition below and wait for your name to be announced. That’s it. That’s how simple it is. First, let’s take a look at some of the features that make this PC such a highly prized device.

System: Intel Core i5-9400F 2.9GHz 6-Core, Intel B360 Chipset, 8GB DDR4, 240GB SSD, 1TB HDD, Genuine Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB Video Card, 1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort

Connectivity: 6xUSB 3.1, 2xUSB 2.0, 1x RJ-45 Network Ethernet 10/100/1000, 802. 11AC Wi-Fi, Audio: 7.1 Channel, Keyboard and Mouse

Special Feature: window side Case Panel, Custom ARGB case Lighting, RGB 7 Colors Gaming mouse

Support: 1 Year Parts & Labor, Free Lifetime Tech Support

Now that you know what to expect with this gaming PC let’s see what you need to do to win it. Luckily for you, entering this competition is a breeze. You simply have to fill out your details in the fields at the bottom of the page and then send it in. The competition begins on May 1st, 2020, and ends on June 30th, 2020.

You can apply for this contest as many times as you want. However, if you like to send in more than one entry each day, you need to use a separate email address. This competition is only open to those above the age of thirteen. Good luck!