How are Swedish Casinos Legally Regulated in 2021?

Legal regulations are a little different in 2021. This article covers the current status of regulated gambling in Sweden. The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns led to additional regulations this year.

Swedish government agencies determine guidelines for gambling activities. They are also responsible for supplement legislation, management, and supervision. Overall, Swedish online casinos are thriving in a diverse and structured market.

Regulated Online Casinos

Swedish Casinos are beholden to legal regulations to create safe practices in the country. In 1994, Sweden legalised land-based casinos and online counterparts in 2002.

Any resident over the age of 18 can gamble in the country online or inside land-based casinos. Players must use legal and licensed platforms. Operators and players are responsible for upholding a legal gambling environment.

The Swedish Gambling Authority

The Swedish Gambling Authority (Spelinspektionen) monitors the country’s casino industry. The agency enforces measures to ensure reliability, safety and legality. They also issue permits for lotteries.

The gambling authority is very involved in online and land-based activities. It supervises all gambler activities to ensure that they remain in compliance. The authority also licenses games, machines, and any SE regulated online casino.

The Swedish government appoints board members to the gaming authority. The Ministry of Finance oversees its operations.

Online Casino Gambling Restrictions in 2021

Use of online casinos increased during the pandemic lockdown. Sweden was one of the first countries to address the issue. They responded with new restrictions to protect consumers. The added measures included limiting loss-limits and session length to protect certain vulnerable gamblers. The measures also included weekly deposit limits of SEK 5000 and bonus limits of SEK 100.

Many industry leaders who operate regulated online casinos opposed the crackdown. They asked for more leniency. Some pointed at the difficulty businesses could have in enforcing the new measures. The gambling authority thought these regulations would hurt legal operators. They also predicted that it could push gamblers to non-regulated foreign casinos, many of which do not offer the same type of protection to consumers.

Research conducted in October showed no increase in problem gambling during the first wave of the pandemic. However, Nordic casino revenue fell 20% in the third quarter of 2020.

The current restrictions will continue until June 2021.

The Swedish Gambling Act

The Swedish Gambling Act contains legislation that promotes responsible gambling. It was enacted on 1 January 2019 and applied to any instances of gambling for money in Sweden.

The act covers online gambling sites, sports betting, poker, bingo, and lotteries. It is illegal to promote any unlicensed gambling towards Swedish residents. Engaging as a consumer in non-licensed gambling is also prohibited.

The gambling authority and the government enforce the Swedish Gambling Act. It is also bolstered by specific legislation. The law covers taxes, regulations, licenses, and COVID-19 regulations.

The only types of betting that do not fall under the gambling act are social games and skill games. While they can operate unlicensed, winnings from these games count as taxable income.

The country’s strict regulations make for a safer environment for players. There is more information on the specifics of Swedish laws and regulations in 2021 on iclg.com.

Conclusion

The Swedish Gambling Authority and the country’s government ensure that consumers can gamble securely and reliably. In 2021, the management of online casinos is more strict due to the pandemic’s lockdown. The changes are due to added concern that gamblers may be susceptible to predatory behaviour.